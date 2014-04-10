Oh, Florida: Atheist Attacks Roommate With Butter Knife Because He Thought He Was Jesus

Gustav Potthoff of Pine Hills, Florida, is charged with attacking his roommate Raymond Hernandez with a butter knife, after first throwing a glass, which missed and smashed against the wall while Hernandez was watching television. The reason being? He thought his roommate was Jesus. Makes enough sense, I suppose. You think a guy’s Jesus, you gonna show that sumb*tch what’s for.

Except that Potthoff is now demanding that his public defender be atheist, because he feels that he deserves “like-minded legal representative.” Hmmmm. The Orlando Sentinel reports:

“It’s just my human rights and everything else,” Potthoff, 51, said against the advice of a public defender. “I’m allowed to be with someone of my own kind.”

The judge told Potthoff — after the suspect also rejected the idea of an agnostic attorney — that the request would likely be impossible to fill unless the indigent man paid for his own attorney.

“It’s a sacrilegious thing,” he told the judge before he went back to jail.

To be fair, for Potthoff to truly be with “someone of his own kind,” they’d have to find a lawyer who conjectures my smearing his own feces on the courtroom walls, and those are becoming increasingly hard to come by — even in Florida.

As far as his not getting an atheist attorney being “sacrilegious,” well…

