Oh Goody, Paris Hilton And Kim Kardashian Are Friends Again

As Josh mentioned this weekend, everyone who’s everyone is at A-hole Island — I mean, Ibiza — right now, so it’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have found each other. What is a surprise is that they posed for this photo together, because if you’ll recall, Kim Kardashian used to be the Marcie to Paris Hilton’s Peppermint Patti until Kim Kardashian got more famous than Paris Hilton and then all of a sudden they hated each other with the fire of ten thousands suns, because that’s how women are supposed to operate, generally.

At any rate, people are apparently really, really happy that Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton are friends again. The photo, captioned: “Reminiscing about the 1st time we went to Ibiza in 2006! @parishilton it was so good to see you & catch up!! Loves it lol,” has gotten over 600,000 likes on Instagram and nearly 200,000 on Facebook. Think about that. Approximately 800,000 people (although there could be some crossover) have made the cognizant decision to express their approval of Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian’s reconciliation. That’s almost the entire population of Delaware. You probably know one of them. Hell, you might be related to one of them.

So that’s it. I don’t have any further commentary. Feel free to contribute your “downfall of society,” “weep for humanity,” et al comments down below.