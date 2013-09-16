OK, ‘Sleepy Hollow’ Looks Pretty Good, Actually

Sleepy Hollow has a pretty basic conceit; Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman wake up in 2013 and rumble. But as goofy as the idea is, the show might actually be pretty good, or at least willing to embrace its fundamental silliness enough to be a lot of fun.
Here’s a pretty lengthy trailer Fox has thrown together to explain the show a little bit. And, honestly, it’s a lot more engagingly goofy than you might anticipate, being as it’s a drama on Fox from the guys who wrote the Star Trek reboot. Also, the Headless Horseman packing a glowing axe and an automatic weapon is kind of a selling point:
Honestly, everything about this screams “RECYCLED MOVIE SCRIPT!”, but, really, so what? As long as it’s fun, it’s hard to be too picky about it, and to be honest, the show itself is so out there compared to pretty much anything else on the air right now bar maybe Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. that it’s hard not to root for it. Even five years ago, a show like this on a broadcast network, at a plum spot like 9pm on a Monday no less, would have been pretty much inconceivable. This would have half the budget and be on Syfy.
So, we’ll be watching. Especially since the entire show seems to be a game of “Hey, It’s That Guy!”, so if nothing else, that’ll be entertaining.
Yeah, that part I was not enamored of. But that was the only part I didn’t like. If Ichabod gets to mess up perps with a sword we’ve got some appointment television right here.
I’d actually like to catch this, but Monday is my one night of working late. “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” is one of my favourite short stories ever and I’m willing to give almost anything patterned after it a shot.
That’s why I love Aereo.
Unavailable in my area… the wasteland that is the middle Midwest.
I seriously doubt this won’t be streaming all over the place right after the pilot finishes airing, so there is that.
somewhere, Nic Cage (or Andy Samberg’s Cage doppelganger) is maniacally rocking back and forth while repeating the phrase “WHY AM I NOT IN THIS TV SHOW!??!?!?!??!?!”
I just cannot shake the perception that this show looks CW as fuck.
There are not nearly enough “sexy” “teens”.
It looks like what “Once Upon a Time” wanted to be. I’ll watch…
OUAT is… OK. I think the show’s flashback structure and violation of its own rules (is it fairy tales? Horror novels? Public domain children’s books? All of them?) are problematic, but Robert Carlyle playing the Joker forgives a lot for me.
I was into the first season, but really got distracted by all the “convenient” plot twists after that.
But, yes: Rumpelstiltskin FTW (although he’s a MUCH better actor than the rest of the cast, to the point of standing out)
Can’t be worse than “Dads”.
This seems more like “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” than “Jekyll.”
Also, you’re right, “Dads” will probably be on the air for at least a couple of seasons, but after seeing the “Dads” trailer, I want to go all Saints Row on everyone involved.
I’m going to give this thing a look over for sure. Interesting twist on the story for sure but will I be turned off of it quickly like Revolution or will this thing make me happy like The River and get cancelled.
Why the hell is Ichabod English?
BECAUSE IT’S SEXY.
Which brings me to my second question … why the hell is Ichabod sexy?
So lets see here we have the fish out of water main character Ichabod Crane, who will probably be an eccentric genius, that will work circles around the modern police department and his sassy down to earth side kick who fills the minority quota. Yep it feels like a fox show to me.
By what episode you think someone gives him the endearing nickname “Icky”?
…episode 2.
“The ‘Bod”
Errrrrr I am pretty sure this is bad.
I enjoyed the pilot! I thought it was overhyped, a bit (people have been insisting it’s the best network pilot bar possibly Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), but it was enjoyably silly and didn’t take itself remotely seriously.
Watched this last night – had me until the “coming this season…” part of things.
Could be decent, but the risk factor to be shockingly bad is incredibly high.
I watched the Chicargo Code That was worth keeping! It had a great plot and lots of action. Sleepy Hollow is interesting only because it is different from the actual story. The bible prophecy twist, actually makes it more suspensful. Its interesting. I really want to see The Chicargo Code returned.