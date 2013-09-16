OK, ‘Sleepy Hollow’ Looks Pretty Good, Actually

09.16.13 25 Comments

Sleepy Hollow has a pretty basic conceit; Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman wake up in 2013 and rumble. But as goofy as the idea is, the show might actually be pretty good, or at least willing to embrace its fundamental silliness enough to be a lot of fun.

Here’s a pretty lengthy trailer Fox has thrown together to explain the show a little bit. And, honestly, it’s a lot more engagingly goofy than you might anticipate, being as it’s a drama on Fox from the guys who wrote the Star Trek reboot. Also, the Headless Horseman packing a glowing axe and an automatic weapon is kind of a selling point:

Honestly, everything about this screams “RECYCLED MOVIE SCRIPT!”, but, really, so what? As long as it’s fun, it’s hard to be too picky about it, and to be honest, the show itself is so out there compared to pretty much anything else on the air right now bar maybe Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. that it’s hard not to root for it. Even five years ago, a show like this on a broadcast network, at a plum spot like 9pm on a Monday no less, would have been pretty much inconceivable. This would have half the budget and be on Syfy.

So, we’ll be watching. Especially since the entire show seems to be a game of “Hey, It’s That Guy!”, so if nothing else, that’ll be entertaining.

