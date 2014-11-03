OK, Who Is ‘Alex From Target’ And Why Are Teen Girls Obsessed With Him?

For the past 24 hours, Twitter’s number-one trending topic has been “#alexfromtarget.” That hashtag has proven more popular than Taylor Swift announcing a tour, Lena Dunham vs. a wacko right-wing website, and even #SurfingDogsMovies, which really should’ve been more popular. Who is Alex? Is he a he, or is she a she? Does he/she work at Target? Do assholes still pronounce it “Tar-Jay” when they’re trying to be cute? The answer to that last one: yes. As for the rest: here’s Alex.
https://twitter.com/auscalum/status/528956144598147073
That’s it. Alex from Target is just a cute, confused boy (who didn’t realize he was becoming Internet famous until yesterday), and he’s making the teen girls go wild.
https://twitter.com/bbiebersflores/status/529320044841680896
Even Target’s official account responded.
Teens are weird. I’m more of a Jake from State Farm man myself.
Teen girls are just the worst. I don’t know what Roman Polanski sees in them.
Beautifully done
Himself.
Take a knee son, you’ve won the internet.
Can’t wait till the “Alex from Target” fanfic is unleashed and gets optioned into a 4 movie series that Vince has to review.
That whiteboard graffiti is so eerie. Like “My First Attempts at Innuendo” or something.
What does “you are bae” even mean? It is making me hate people again.
blame miley and pharell.
i had to hear that shit while waiting in line at the seahawks season opener.
Yeah, I get what they see in him, I’d fuck him
I can see the Lifetime movie now:
This Christmas, Alex from Target and Grumpy Cat star in, “How much could kitty litter?”
Well he’s handsome is a youthful, non-threatning, almost feminine way. I’d be more worried about our nation’s teenage girls if the didn’t go crazy over him.
I probably could have phrased that in a less creepy way, but you get my point.
He has those dikey looks that straight teenage girls just can’t help but love.
this is why so many confused young girls are “bi”
They love the dikey lookin dudes.
Alex from Target knows he’s internet famous and is already trying to sell merch.
You wanna know why? ‘Cause he’s basically Justin Bieber only not tattooed and all those little shits dig the Biebs so they’d dig all the people that’d look like him, if you looked at the 10-30 year old women chart I passed around yesterday, you’d understand.
Minus the ‘stache
“Shut up.” – Bryan Singer (allegedly)
suicide rates will skyrocket once he announces that he is gay.
we can only hope.
Also a better question: Why are Uproxx writers obsessed with teen girls?
When I was in college, the (other) girls in my dorm were obsessed with this (really not attractive at all) guy who worked at the convenience store a block down. They’d cruise that convenience store at all hours, just to get him to, like, ring up nachos. It was weird.
Teen girls at target have always been like this. They come for music or to steal makeup so they don’t have anything else to do. I knew a guy who worked at target with some blue eyes that chicks loved to death. He got a ton of fellatio in his car that summer. Even had one chick give him head then come back in the store and kiss her boyfriend. We laughed about that one in the break room for a week…
So youre saying tha i just need to get employed at target and get blue contacts and i can have a ton of stationary vehicular fellatio? What state are you from again?