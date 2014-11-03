OK, Who Is ‘Alex From Target’ And Why Are Teen Girls Obsessed With Him?

For the past 24 hours, Twitter’s number-one trending topic has been “#alexfromtarget.” That hashtag has proven more popular than Taylor Swift announcing a tour, Lena Dunham vs. a wacko right-wing website, and even #SurfingDogsMovies, which really should’ve been more popular. Who is Alex? Is he a he, or is she a she? Does he/she work at Target? Do assholes still pronounce it “Tar-Jay” when they’re trying to be cute? The answer to that last one: yes. As for the rest: here’s Alex.

https://twitter.com/auscalum/status/528956144598147073

That’s it. Alex from Target is just a cute, confused boy (who didn’t realize he was becoming Internet famous until yesterday), and he’s making the teen girls go wild.

https://twitter.com/bbiebersflores/status/529320044841680896

Imagine him saying this on Disney Channel OMG lol #alexfromtarget pic.twitter.com/lMPAQdNIqQ — yarSEE (@OBEYEDMENDES) November 3, 2014

OMG!! THERE IS EVEN A PLEDGE TO HIM ALREADY HAHAH #alexfromtarget pic.twitter.com/SEWfMB4NHU — yarSEE (@OBEYEDMENDES) November 3, 2014

#alexfromtarget is like an inside joke with the whole twitter world 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FpU5DadgDA — Tessa Baker (@123tessab) November 3, 2014

thank god its sunday so the lord can still cleanse all your unholy thoughts #alexfromtarget pic.twitter.com/dyqU3sSnjh — ☽ (@paintingofblue) November 3, 2014

Even Target’s official account responded.

Teens are weird. I’m more of a Jake from State Farm man myself.