OK, Who Is ‘Alex From Target’ And Why Are Teen Girls Obsessed With Him?

#Target #Twitter
Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.03.14 23 Comments

For the past 24 hours, Twitter’s number-one trending topic has been “#alexfromtarget.” That hashtag has proven more popular than Taylor Swift announcing a tour, Lena Dunham vs. a wacko right-wing website, and even #SurfingDogsMovies, which really should’ve been more popular. Who is Alex? Is he a he, or is she a she? Does he/she work at Target? Do assholes still pronounce it “Tar-Jay” when they’re trying to be cute? The answer to that last one: yes. As for the rest: here’s Alex.

https://twitter.com/auscalum/status/528956144598147073

That’s it. Alex from Target is just a cute, confused boy (who didn’t realize he was becoming Internet famous until yesterday), and he’s making the teen girls go wild.

https://twitter.com/bbiebersflores/status/529320044841680896

Even Target’s official account responded.

Teens are weird. I’m more of a Jake from State Farm man myself.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Target#Twitter
TAGSALEX FROM TARGETTARGETTEEN GIRLSTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP