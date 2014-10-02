Old Man Amazon Prime Instant Has Slapped A Racism Warning On ‘Tom And Jerry’

Some of my fondest television memories from back when I was a kid were binge watching hours upon hours of Looney Tunes shorts and Tom and Jerry, which prior to 1990 were pretty much filler on any local or basic cable station. That was before the Common Decency Police stepped and declared that imagery of cartoon animals and people drinking, smoking, shooting guns at each other and blowing things up with dynamite was too graphic for the precious minds of the millennial generation.
But beyond the violence, some of those early cartoons also contained just a smidge of racism, which is the reasoning for a new warning on Amazon Prime Instant. Prime users who opt to watch Tom and Jerry cartoons will now be shown the following disclaimer before viewing the content.
The classic cat and mouse cartoon from the 1940s now comes with a disclaimer on Amazon Prime Instant, saying that the animated series may contain scenes of “ethnic and racial prejudice.”
“Tom and Jerry shorts may depict some ethnic and racial prejudices that were once commonplace in American society,” the disclaimer states. “Such depictions were wrong then and are wrong today.”
Of course Tom and Jerry was a little bit racist. I remember being like seven-years-old watching it and thinking, “Hmm. Something’s not right here.” Tom and Jerry was also the inspiration for Itchy and Scratchy, so it goes without saying that it was a terrible show. But also isn’t that kind of what made it so great?
This isn’t the first time Tom and Jerry has gotten a racism warning. In a previously released DVD set for Warner Home Video contained the following introduction from Whoopi Goldberg about the contents of the series:
(Via The Wrap)
It’s just a warning, right? They’re not editing the cartoons for content or anything?
This has been going on for a while and it is definitely a good alternative to censorship. Whether the cartoons are completely uncut or not is a good question–in addition to the racial stuff, these particular cartoons have been edited over the years for “violence” and other stuff as well.
As long as the ‘toons are uncut, I say this is perfectly valid.
Agreed.
Cartoons are an awful influence, I lost a lot of good friends to whizzing on electric fences.
When I gave my uncle a cigar stuffed with gunpowder, I thought he’d just end up in hilarious blackface. But…
R.I.P. Uncle Fred.
They weren’t really racist, they reflected the times. They were cultural . What about the three musketeers episode, or the is you is homage, or that yo mamma querro one?
Maybe a bit off-topic, maybe not, but: Why can’t Disney get Whoopi to read that exact kind of introduction on a proper release of “Song of the South”? Is it because Tom & Jerry are cartoon characters, and Uncle Remus et al were actual human beings? Perhaps I’m oversimplifying, but much of what Whoopi said about Mammie Two-Shoes being included should apply to Uncle Remus, right?
These disclaimers are commonplace. Even Disney does it. Leonard Maltin (of all people) was/is a huge proponent of showing these old cartoons uncut with disclaimers to call attention to the social and racial attitudes of the time.
The kneejerk anti-alleged-PC backlash is far more entertaining the cartoon ever was.
Putting it in context is far better then pretending it doesn’t exist, like what United Artists does with it’s racist bugs bunny cartoons and the other Censored Eleven or Disneys WW2 cartoons.
“Old man?” This is more of a “Jezebel writer” type thing. It was the old men that made these in the first place.