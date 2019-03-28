Getty Image

The news keeps getting worse for Olivia Jade, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and the former phony crew recruit for USC. Operation Varsity Blues exposed the fact that her entry into college was aided by a bribe from Loughlin and her father, both of whom have been charged in the investigation.

The fallout has been swift and heavy for Loughlin and Jade. The former lost Hallmark gigs and won’t return to Fuller House, while the latter lost a Sephora endorsement and has remained silent on social media, where she has made her mark over the last few years as an influencer. Now it appears that she might have more business trouble by way of the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

People reported on Wednesday that Olivia Jade’s patent request for a beauty line was not accepted, putting her application in danger of abandonment. Why? Because it was submitted with what’s described as “poor punctuation”:

After the 19-year-old beauty influencer attempted to trademark “Olivia Jade Beauty,” the United States Patent and Trademark Office sent Olivia a letter warning that her filing is in danger of abandonment due to poor punctuation and vague language in the application. According to the documents obtained by PEOPLE, government officials wrote that the “applicant must correct the punctuation in the identification to clarify the individual items in the list of goods.”

Patent law isn’t always the most interesting thing, but in this case, it’s certainly worth exploring a bit further. When filing this kind of paperwork, it is important to provide specifics. When a sports team wants to trademark “trust the process,” for example, it lists all of the items that that slogan may appear on. Even if it won’t end up on all of those things, the more specific the application is, the better.