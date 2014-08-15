One Man Live-Tweeted The Shooting Of Michael Brown And It Seems To Have Gone Largely Unnoticed

We have no idea how this is apparently just surfacing on a wide scale, but a witness to the Michael Brown shooting live-tweeted the whole thing as it happened on August 9th. Here is Twitter user @TheePharoah describing, in vivid detail, what he saw.
Rolling Stone‘s Tim Dickinson collected all of the relevant tweets about the shooting from @TheePharoah’s timeline. Some of them include disturbing photographs. Consider yourself warned.
There’s been a lot of back and forth today with the media and Ferguson police chief Tom Jackson. What we know for sure is that Darren Wilson is the name of the officer involved in the shooting. According to Jackson, Wilson was NOT aware that Brown was a suspect in a “strong armed robbery”, the video of which is seen below.
Jackson also made it clear that Wilson stopped Mike Brown because he was “walking in the middle of the road.” What happened after that remains conjecture.
Well, between those tweets and the video, it’s exceedingly clear what transpired.
Yes, the police killed Michael Brown and are now assassinating his character.
I think you just assassinated sarcasm.
Interesting video. Just another innocent being persecuted by the cops? Please!!
@dday1955
That’s exactly what it was, dumbass.
Whether he was guilty of the petty theft from the store really has no relevance. If he had his hands up and was still shot, that action by the officer was criminal. Him being guilty of theft doesn’t mean he should be executed in the street.
Had he not robbed the store he never would have been confronted in the first place. He brought this on himself. Then when he resisted arrest, things went haywire. Blame the cop though like you blowhards always do. I’m sure none of you would have blown away a 6 foot 4 inch, 295 pound behemoth who was trying to wrestle your weapon away form you. Wake up. This guy crossed the line sadly, and now a cop who was just trying to do his job will likely fry. You people want good cops? Stop roasting them every time something goes wrong and maybe we’ll be able to attract some fine upstanding talent to that job again.
The article says the officer was completely unaware that the guy was a suspect in a robbery. So….nice try dumb ass.
@sonicRulez
And you think this article is gospel? Eat me asswipe!
Hey, butface…go do me a favor and watch Ferguson Police Chief Tom Jackson press conference from earlier today. He explicitly states Officer Darren Wilson confronted Brown for walking in the middle of the street. Then come back here and apologize for being so stupid.
Actually, Police Chief Thomas Jackson confirmed at a press conference this afternoon that Wilson was unaware that Brown was a suspect in the robbery. [gawker.com]
Which is what it says in the article.
” Him being guilty of theft doesn’t mean he should be executed in the street.”
Him being guilty of ANYTHING doesn’t mean he should be executed in the streets.
The fact this article is running beneath a “Let’s be Cops!” banner is more than a little ironic.
This is not news. This is just a way to get people to watch this video that is in no way related to the life of this young man.
Nine.
Times.
Shot 7-9 times. At least two in the back before he turned around.
Motherfucking police are cowards.
If your intent was to make me read this in the principal from Ferris Bueller’s voice…you have succeeded.
^ nods.
I don’t know the facts of what transpired. But 9 shots is not excessive in a case of life-or-death (if that is what this was – I don’t know). You shoot someone who is threatening your life (assuming that is what happened), you shoot until you are sure they have been stopped.
@nadavegan Or you could look at where their hands are to determine if they have been stopped.
Or….you know…look at which way they are facing.
If bullets are retrieved from someone’s back that means at some point they were shot in a situation which couldn’t possibly be construed as “life or death”.
I hear you, but I have never been in a close confrontation like that, and I am sure things happen in real time much differently than we can arm-chair the situation. That is why I say I don’t know what the facts are. Once adrenaline starts flowing, time changes and rationality disappears. In the space of less than 3 seconds (about how long it takes to discharge 9 shots from a semi-automatic handgun), how can you assess their hands?
I don’t know what happened. I think this should be less about trying to armchair quarterback the shooting, and more about addressing the increasing gulf between citizens and our militarized police force. The “war on terror” has WRECKED our civil society and destroyed civil liberties. Otherwise this will happen again, and maybe even with more frequency.
ts all fuck the police! until someone kicks in your door ,or slaps you around. then you want the police. this kid was a punk.i not saying there aren’t any dirty cops,because i have seen it first hand. i doubt this cop straight shot homie though. i will bet he did punch that cop and went for his gun.where i come we don’t call the police. we take care of our own shit.if we cant then we suck it up and move on. when we do mess up and the police bust our ass we don’t cry about.if your truly in the game and are a stand up player , you take what you get . quit crying fucking punks!
Looks like you’ve taken care of your own schooling, too.
This statement is so stupid that honoring it with a point by point breakdown should be punishable by execution after one places their hands in the air to surrender. Sometimes you just need to let stupid speak for itself.
And in this case I think it’s safe to say it has spoken loud and clear.
You’re full of shit. If that cop fired on him while he was either surrendering or running away, he committed murder.
Anyone else read @Eric Shepherd’s comment in Cheech’s voice?
Knowing all the words to Warren G’s “Regulators” doesn’t make you a vigilante.
ts all fuck the police! until someone kicks in your door ,or slaps you around . then you want the police. this kid was a punk.i not saying there aren’t any dirty cops,because i have seen it first hand (In movies. i doubt this cop straight shot homie though (oh really, professor?). i will bet he did punch that cop and went for his gun.where i come we don’t call the police (we call the security guard from my gated subdivision). we take care of our own shit (get mom and dad to make our problems go away) .if we cant then we suck it up and move on (I mean we cry about it until we get our way). when we do mess up and the police bust our ass we don’t cry about (we ask if they know who are parents are) .if your truly in the game and are a stand up player , you take what you get ( or so I’ve heard). quit crying fucking punks!
It is called a tazer gun. It serves the same purpose of a real gun (Stopping the perp) without, you know, the dying.
Yea what is wrong with American Police of vice and virtue? They should of just cut off his hand for petty theft.
Total BS.
I’ve met a lot of good people who were cops, and some who probably weren’t fun to deal with on the streets (in fact they may have been pretty shady). I don’t see why it’s so hard for people to talk about these issues without generalizing one side or the other. On a conservative site that I read, it’s all about how ghetto thugs are getting treated with kid gloves in the race-baiting librul media. In other places, it’s “fuck the police.”
Grow up people, it’s pretty clear in this case that there are major issues with law enforcement in this community and more general problems across the country. Militarism, racism, etc. are real problems but it doesn’t mean that most or all cops are evil.
One thing that always seems interesting to me is that conservatives, who claim to hate the government and fear black helicopters and the ATF rush to the defense of law enforcement when something like this happens (to minorities). On the other hand, whenever there’s a school shooting, liberals wail about how only the police should have access to firearms. I will say this; wherever you stand, you don’t want the government to be the only people in your country with guns. Maybe that works in other countries but…this clearly aint jolly old England.
This makes a lot of sense. Its apparent by the lack of comments. Good work.
JTRO – you have spoken well. Thank you. I believe that if we could somehow get past all the partisan screechifying (and we won’t), there would be common ground in issues like this that would drive real, useful reforms.
Fuck that, though. Fuck Fox News and Fuck The Liberal Media.
Agreed jtro.
The numbers of cops I grew up with who were bullying dicks as kids explains how these things happen.
@JTRO, this is the single best internet comment I have seen on an issue like this.
In the spirit of typical internet-based communication, allow me to express my approval thusly:
+1 internetz
Y is it when a white person gets shot by police there is no rioting? Could it be we are a more civilized race also, you complain when you aren’t getting enough information then , when it is provided you deem it inappropriate, the police officer and the victim both seem to have poor morals and ethics-assassin and thief, we need to get back to the basics-God and live by his laws not man’s
Why is it when a white kid get arrested for drug possession he walks while a black kid does the same thing and he gets three years? Maybe God is a racist…
A clear written language is one of the basic hallmarks of a civilization. Start there and then come back to us.
When was the last time an unarmed white dude was shot by the police when he didn’t commit a crime?
Thank goodness us whites are so civilized. Jesus Christ die in a fire you fucking asshole.
@SHough610 I’m not taking any kind of side here, just providing information to the question you asked
[www.rawstory.com]
Let there be rioting in SLC!!! The Cinnabon gonna get looted son!
Ladies and gentlemen, may I present @quiet riot, white supremacist and misguided Christian extraordinaire.
Or a troll, either way don’t encourage it.
It’s almost surreal how the truth is found out first, and then we heard about lies from the news outlets. CNN is trying to say one thing but the people who were there are communicating an entirely different story.
I tried to form an opinion about this until all of the facts were out. With more and more information coming out we see things are becoming clear. First of all I cant respect an eye witness who uses BRUH after every comment on twitter neither will it stand in a court of law.
All cops are not and you do have your shady scumbags hiding behind the badge.its a tough job being cop knowing that each day could be your last. As a minority myself who has dealt with the police and their bullshit, when will our community learn ? I’ve gotten pulled over and sat their for over an hour while the cop damned near gave me a full background search. Is this your real name and do you go by any other names was asked over and over because I don’t have a criminal record.You keep your fucking mouth closed and not put yourself in a position where you have to deal with the police. People make themselves targets with their behavior.
Jimmy said it best in Boardwalk Empire…You cant be half a gangster. You have to accept everything that comes with that lifestyle. You cant be a goon , commit crimes and then get mad and scream racism when you get locked up.
If this cop shot this dude in cold blood he needs to be charged with murder and put away. I think it will be interesting to see how much more comes out about this story
I know! I bought it at Spencers!
HOT TAKE
I’m morally and ethically completely ok with you being shot down. What time is good for you?
consider the fact that some good people do bad things for a good reason. Id agree with you if it were some rapist or child molester. no good reason behind that. but sometimes you got to steal to survive. this seems like overkill.
I hope you aren’t serious. A citizen is innocent until proven guilty at trial, even if he/she is a thug, and even if the guilt is crime is caught on camera.
Bruh.
Bruh.
Rod, that’s my point. Do you propose rule of law, citizen vigilante-ism, militarized police…or what? What exactly is better than innocent until proven guilty?
Hodor.
Police are trained to operate under a system of gradually increasing retaliation, which I have heard referred to as “Rules of Engagement.” Soldiers in combat zones operate under similar guidelines, with the intent of reducing excessive violence on the part of the men/women in uniform. Typically, these RoE for police officers look something like this:
Action of civilian Approved retaliation
Verbal abuse Nothing/mace
Physical contact Physical contact/Taser
Bladed/blunt weapon Taser beyond a certain distance, lethal within it
Firearm Lethal force
Obviously, given the number of incidents of police brutality, many officers don’t inculcate this training as they should. In the Ferguson situation, we have an event covered under physical contact, meaning that the officer was authorized to use nonlethal methods of subduing Michael Brown. For whatever reason, the officer decided that doing his job within the legal guidelines he was trained to was not something he wanted to do, and used his firearm in such a way that intent to kill was obvious.
To be clear, the officer needs to be charged with manslaughter, amongst other things, and thrown in jail for the maximum allotted time. They need to make an example of this guy, to show to the American populace and other law enforcement members that excessive violence on the part of law enforcement is unacceptable.
All of this said, the response of the Ferguson community is also unacceptable. This was an amazing opportunity for a unified and peaceful call for justice that devolved into a week’s worth of riots and looting which distracted from the actual issues present in the incident. As a positive, however, we were exposed to just how militarized the police forces in the United States have become, which is the most terrifying part of this whole debacle.
TL;DR VERSION:
Cops are trained not to shoot unarmed people in the back. Some cops don’t care about the rules. Police brutality is unacceptable. Cats are the main source of entertainment on the internet.
Bruh.
It’s all a false flag operation (like JFK, 9/11, Sandy Hook, Boston, Pearl Harbor, Tim Tebow, etc.) perpetrated by the Illuminati in order to gain leverage over the Scientologists and their neo-Nazi lizard-person allies.
WAKE UP SHEEPLE!
Smooth move, Ferguson
I am getting annoyed with this cluster fuck.