OnlyFans Is Reversing Its Ban On Explicit Adult Content And People Have Some Pretty Strong Thoughts About It

Call it a case of premature administration. Remember when, just a few short days, OnlyFans caved to pressure from bankers and announced that it would be banning any sexually explicit content from its site beginning in October? Yeah, well, you can forget all about that. OnlyFans porn is back (for now, anyway).

Less than a week ago, OnlyFans executives shocked lovers of adult content and the hard-working sex workers who provide it by announcing that the site — which had become somewhat of a safe haven (and savior) for sex workers to continue to earn money during the COVID pandemic — would follow the path of Tumblr a few years back and no longer allow its users to post sexually explicit content. The reason? “To comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers,” the company told Variety.

Clearly, someone must have informed those banking partners and payout providers that there would be far less money to count if the platform pivoted to PG-only content, as the reversal on this decision came pretty quickly (pun only mildly intended).

As Variety reports, the company confirmed that it had “secured [the] assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community.” In other words: Sex sells. OnlyFans executives were understandably thrilled that its lewd-lovin’ members spoke up when the threat of turning the site into something out of an old-school Disney cartoon seemed imminent. On Wednesday morning, the company tweeted:

“Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”

Naturally, people have thoughts, mainly marveling over the power of protest while also slamming OnlyFans as shady and untrustworthy…

