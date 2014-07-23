Oregon State Police Just Apprehended The Internet’s Newest Celebrity

The man pictured above, Daniel Joseph Martinson, was apprehended in Cave Junction, Oregon this morning, who had been wanted in connection with the November 2013 murder of a 39-year-old man. It’s unknown how the man was killed or what his relationship to the suspect was (AND YES I DID RESEARCH, FARTKNOCKERS) but the death had been ruled a homicide and Martinson was the prime suspect.
But anyway, it should come as little surprise that the manhunt that concluded this morning had been focused on a “remote, heavily wooded” area of Cave Junction. Because this is what someone looks like when they’ve been both living off of the land and on the lam. Obviously.
Update: Photo taken shortly after arrest of Josephine County murder suspect Daniel Martinson this AM in Cave Junction pic.twitter.com/BVMDkshcPB
— Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) July 23, 2014
I have so many questions here. What is that sarong made out of? Was it his shirt? What happened to his pants? Was he not wearing any when he fled into the woods? (I hate pants too, bro!) Why is he wearing that on his head? Was it for camouflage? That’s good camouflage if you want people to think, “Oh, is that Pine Tree Jesus?” and not “Oh, is that wanted murderer Daniel Joseph Martinson? And what happened to his shoes? If there’s one thing I’ve learned from watching Naked and Afraid, it’s that makeshift footwear is VERY important when you’re a survivalist.
And just in case you thought the photo of his capture was an isolated incident of winning at life, let me direct you to the file photos of Martinson via the Oregon State Police:
#HERO (Actually, #PROBABLEMURDERER) #MURDERHERO ?
Josephine County is the fucking wild west. Imagine Deadwood with cars.
So would you say it’s full of cocksuckers?
Bunch of fucking hoopleheads if you ask me.
Only if they’re sucking cock for meth.
@Breesus Disciple
What @The Tuck Pendleton Machine said.
Guy is a dead ringer for a guy I nearly got into a fight with at a 7-11 knockoff outside Redding, CA. Anybody who thinks NorCal is all friendly hippies and SF tech bros needs to head on up to Mt. Lassen country loaded to bear.
Notice the cops all keeping their distance. “Jeez, that guy STINKS.” “Well yeah, he’s been living in a skunk den for the past 2 weeks.”
Someone living in a skunk den for two weeks has to smell better than at least half the fucking people in this state.
THE POWER OF RESEARCH!
…
BRING BACK MATT!
Dude, is that a WU TANG belt buckle holding up his chamois loin cloth?
The cops expressions are the True story. Forget the cracked out nut bar.
Celebrating a violent criminal? I’d hate to see how some idiots would react if Manson family had carried out their murders today.”Zomg, forehead tatoo! This Charles guy is just like lil Wayne!”