Orlando Bloom Tried To Punch Justin Bieber For Flirting With Miranda Kerr

Another day, another celebrity getting into a confrontation with Justin Bieber. The last time it happened, it was Leonardo DiCaprio, and now, according to TMZ, The Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom threw a punch at the Beebs on Wednesday morning in Ibiza.
I wanted to punch Bloom after watching Elizabethtown, so I get where he’s coming from.
The eyewitnesses tell TMZ…Orlando was in Cipriani restaurant which was packed with celebs, including Paris Hilton and Diddy. (Via)
Justin sadly ducked the punch, and when he left the restaurant, “the crowd applauded.” But why did Orlando want to deck Bieber, beside the obvious? Apparently, it has to do with Miranda Kerr, his former wife who “Justin partied with…after a 2012 Victoria’s Secret fashion show in NYC and they got very VERY close.” Bieber seemed to confirm the rumor when late last night, he put this on his Instagram.
That’s such a dick move, I almost respect him for it. Almost.
Trial by Combitches
Disney Woooooorldstaaaaaaaar!
I didn’t know Miranda Kerr was bi. Very hot.
Women provoking violence again. When will it stop?
Here’s a video of the incident
[www.youtube.com]
shit. this should be the new video for Rick Rolling people.
Scissor me timbers will never not make me smile.
God i’d never miss ! ,giving that little assbandit Bieber faggot a high five in the face ! with my fist
In the crappy video on TMZ, it looks like one of Bieber’s oh so tough friends is vaping, so better watch out next time, Bloom. They’re really tough.
Always actin hard with his bodyguards.
Can Bieber please mess with the Rock’s girl now? Or better yet with Michelle Rodriguez’s girl/boy whatver she is having at the moment because I am pretty sure she will fuck you up if you piss her off
You book nerds are all the same. Legolas misses one goblin, and now he’ll never hear the end of it.
While I strongly support striking Bieber in the face for any, or no, reason… Orlando had his shot, and he blew it. If he liked it, he should’ve put the One Ring on it.
When you come at the king of twank versatile, you best not miss.
Never mind the fact that it was over his EX. Let go already! Both are lame.
Bieber & Bloom should hang out … with the naked cowboys at Ram Ranch. [www.RamRanch.com]
The restaurant was packed with celebrities and the two the article thought it best to mention were Paris Hilton and Diddy? RIP B.I.G. and all, but how could those two egos fit in the same hemisphere?
Would be a more effective taunt if that were a candid picture of Kerr (taken by Bieber) rather than a professional photo shoot pic. Anyway, #teamlegolas.
You dirty twat.
Miranda Kerr might as well be Lena Dunham.
She flirted with Justin Bieber of ALL people?? And lost her marriage to Bloom? What an idiot.. :(
Miranda Kerr has more balls than both of them.
Plus she’s Aussie, so she’s DTF whatever.
Hey girl. [instagram.com]
Retry? (Y/N)
instagram.com/p/rFMQ5fkMA5
Why did he stop swinging at him? You keep hitting him until his faggoty face is embedded in the floorboards
World-class-poon.
Would be worth getting almost hit by Orlando Bloom in a sort of fight…
Beautiful women. Proving they generally have the poorest taste in men since….forever.
Of course, I won’t buy into the rumors here, but it wouldn’t surprise me if there were some truth to the matter. I don’t know why these beautiful women go for the biggest losers. Some people may not like Bloom (not that they even truly know the guy…), but at least the guy seems to carry himself with far more class and maturity than someone like Bieber.
Though, whatever the reality of the situation, I’d say, in Bloom’s defense, he was rather defending Miranda’s honor. I mean, letting someone like Bieber imply a romantic association with your ex-wife and mother of your kids? She ought to be thanking the guy for being the only one with some level of disgust in the matter. lol