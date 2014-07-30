Orlando Bloom Tried To Punch Justin Bieber For Flirting With Miranda Kerr

07.30.14 28 Comments
Another day, another celebrity getting into a confrontation with Justin Bieber. The last time it happened, it was Leonardo DiCaprio, and now, according to TMZ, The Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom threw a punch at the Beebs on Wednesday morning in Ibiza.

I wanted to punch Bloom after watching Elizabethtown, so I get where he’s coming from.

The eyewitnesses tell TMZ…Orlando was in Cipriani restaurant which was packed with celebs, including Paris Hilton and Diddy. (Via)

Justin sadly ducked the punch, and when he left the restaurant, “the crowd applauded.” But why did Orlando want to deck Bieber, beside the obvious? Apparently, it has to do with Miranda Kerr, his former wife who “Justin partied with…after a 2012 Victoria’s Secret fashion show in NYC and they got very VERY close.” Bieber seemed to confirm the rumor when late last night, he put this on his Instagram.

That’s such a dick move, I almost respect him for it. Almost.

