Outraged Woman Calls Local News Station Over Color Me Badd Being Played In McDonald’s Play Area

A Beaverton, Oregon woman known only as “Suzie,” (because I can’t imagine why she wouldn’t want her likeness associated with this story) called her local news after she got done popping off her monocle and clutching her pearls when her local McDonald’s had the audacity to play Color Me Badd’s epic 1991 hit “I Wanna Sex You Up” while her children were playing.
I love this story so much that I want to take off all its clothes and disconnect the phone so that nobody knows. Ha! Remember the 90’s? Phones had cords. Anyway, because I guess it must have been a slow news day in Portland — other wise known as a “day” in Portland — you better BELIEVE that Portland’s KATU2 were ALL OVER IT.
“We went to McDonalds yesterday because it was super hot and I wanted my kids to be able to play,” Suzie said. “The kids were playing for a little bit [in the play area] and then I heard a song come on and it was singing ‘I Wanna Sex You Up.’”
Suzie said her kids didn’t know what to make of it.
“My daughter came up to me about halfway through the song, being six years old and curious, asked me what ‘sex you up’ means,” Suzie said.
Oh please, lady — your dumb kid is gonna be just fine. I was Tina Belcher’s age when that song came out, if you can even begin to freaking imagine what that was like, and I turned out to be a sexually well-adjusted adult. No, the biggest tragedy here is that Byran Abrams, the lead singer of Color Me Badd turned out to be an obese, abusive alcoholic who now needs to use a walker to get around. So, enjoy that knowledge, childhood fantasies. Although personally, the longish-haired one with the pretty eyes was always my favorite.
“We went to McDonalds yesterday because it was super hot and I wanted my kids to be able to play”
Yep, best place to go when your kids are in need of physical activity.
Fun Fact: Back in high school I had a radio show in the library’s radio station. We were advised that to avoid dead air, play some background music when you were talking in case there was a pause. We played mostly 70’s and 80’s rock/metal, so our dead air music was some track off Pat Boone’s In A Metal Mood. One day, however. when my co-hosts weren’t there and it was just me, the dead air tune was, in fact, I Wanna Sex You Up.
Thanks for letting me tell that story, Uproxx. I don’t get to share it nearly enough.
I also have a fun fact.
When I was 13 or so Color Me Badd had made it to the state fair circuit and made their way to The Western Idaho Fair. For some reason, my parents let me see them. But only if they came along. I still remember the horror of “I Wanna Sex You Up!” at my dad’s side. And maybe even worse, their shiny, very colorful suits in coordinating colors. The whole experience was traumatic.
It seems many of us have memories associated with this song. My dad, sister, and I used to rollerblade and play basketball in our basement (yes, it was as awesome as it sounds). My sister would bring her boom box and play her CDs, one of which was by Color Me Badd. When “I Wanna Sex You Up” came on, I got so uncomfortable I had to leave the room. This was last week.
To be fair, that is a pretty inappropriate song to play in a children’s play area. I heard “Do Me” a few weeks ago and was kinda startled. But I don’t believe her daughter could hear the music clearly enough to ask “what does sex you up mean?”
McDonalds should only play Kidzbop versions of popular hits.
“Head Down, Heinie Up, That’s the Way I Like to Take a Nap”
“Blurred Lines in the Colouring Book”
“Wrecking Dodge Ball”
“I Knew You Were Trouble When I Saw Your Lunch Box”
“Fork You”
Can you elaborate on what you mean by “sexually well adjusted adult”?
@Rawhead Wrecks, Good one!!!
I’m surprised the kid didn’t ask her mom what the lyric “We can do it until we both wake up” is supposed to mean. I still haven’t figured it out.
Well, in Portland, “sex you up” means something something vegan muffin!