Over 60 High School Students Were Arrested For Peeing And Trashing Their School

Over at Teaneck High School in New Jersey, 62 students were arrested in the least thought out high school prank I have ever heard of. Apparently, they thought that trashing the school and peeing all over everything was hilarious. Police thought different. Via NY Daily News:

The teens allegedly broke into Teaneck High School and totally trashed the place. They flipped desks, peed in the hallways, slicked doorknobs with grease and left balloons throughout the building, police said. “I’ve been a police officer 19 years and this is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” Teaneck Police Sgt. John Garland told NBC New York.

Whoa, police guy. You’ve been a police officer in NEW JERSEY for 19 years, and that’s the craziest thing you’ve ever seen? A trashed high school? What was the second craziest? Someone loitering in a 7/11 parking lot?

Police responded to the school’s alarm around 2:30 a.m. and found some students hiding in the school while others attempted to run away. The students’ excuse: It’s just a senior class prank. Overall, 62 students were arrested. There were so many students involved in the wreck, officers had to take them to the police station in small groups.

A class prank is funny and pisses off the Principal, but it isn’t major property damage that includes peeing all over everything. You can’t un-urinate a textbook no matter how badly that textbook needs to be urinated on. You have to be clever with a school prank. Turn your school’s swimming pool into Jell-O. Peeing on stuff is just what a drunk does when they can’t find the bathroom and the lights are off.

