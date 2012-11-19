Overly Attached Drunk Girl Kept Austin Weird Over The Weekend

Formula One was in Austin over the weekend and Fan Fest took over downtown (Brandon Stroud is undoubtedly sleeping off a Wallflowers concert as I type), which means Austin got a little weird, as the town is prone to do. This recent installment was headlined by a young lady who is affectionately being labeled as “Overly Attached Drunk Girl” by the internet, as she is not only overly attached to bombing a KVUE news broadcast, she also bears a striking resemblance to the web’s clingy significant other (Is it the smile? I think it’s the smile.).

Anyways, this twenty-three seconds is EXACTLY how I like to kick off a holiday week. Enjoy.

Via Pleated-Jeans