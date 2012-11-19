Overly Attached Drunk Girl Kept Austin Weird Over The Weekend

Editorial Director
11.19.12 5 Comments

Formula One was in Austin over the weekend and Fan Fest took over downtown (Brandon Stroud is undoubtedly sleeping off a Wallflowers concert as I type), which means Austin got a little weird, as the town is prone to do. This recent installment was headlined by a young lady who is affectionately being labeled as “Overly Attached Drunk Girl” by the internet, as she is not only overly attached to bombing a KVUE news broadcast, she also bears a striking resemblance to the web’s clingy significant other (Is it the smile? I think it’s the smile.).

Anyways, this twenty-three seconds is EXACTLY how I like to kick off a holiday week. Enjoy.

Via Pleated-Jeans

Around The Web

TAGSAUSTINKEEP AUSTIN WEIRDNEWSBOMBINGOVERLY ATTACHED DRUNK GIRL

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP