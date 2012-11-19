Overly Attached Drunk Girl Kept Austin Weird Over The Weekend

Formula One was in Austin over the weekend and Fan Fest took over downtown (Brandon Stroud is undoubtedly sleeping off a Wallflowers concert as I type), which means Austin got a little weird, as the town is prone to do. This recent installment was headlined by a young lady who is affectionately being labeled as “Overly Attached Drunk Girl” by the internet, as she is not only overly attached to bombing a KVUE news broadcast, she also bears a striking resemblance to the web’s clingy significant other (Is it the smile? I think it’s the smile.).
Anyways, this twenty-three seconds is EXACTLY how I like to kick off a holiday week. Enjoy.
Via Pleated-Jeans
It’s also Black Joe Lewis and the Honey Bears, not Honey Bees.
BEES?!?! (in GOB voice)
NOT THE BEES!!! (in Nic Cage voice)
Are we sure that’s not Sheryl Crow from 1996?
I want to marry that girl right now.