‘Pacific Rim’ Drops A New Full-Length Trailer, Fake Drug Commercial, And Four Posters

“The world is coming to an end,” says Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba) in the new full-length trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Pacific Rim. This is likely the final trailer, as the movie opens in nine days. The video does a good job of setting up the plot and setting before getting to the monster-punching money shots. Man, you either want to see that, or you don’t.
Warner has also released a fake drug ad starring Ron Perlman’s character, who sells Kaiju parts as black market medicine. Hey, just because the world is coming to an end doesn’t mean you can’t look and feel your best.
[Sources: /film, The Playlist, ENI. Banner picture courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.]
Ron perlman seems trust worthy. By any ,eans this looks epic
Thank god I can finally cure this damn restless leg syndrome, after years of it tearing my family apart. Thank you, Neo Ron Perlman!
I’ll bind him up, grind him up
Lop him up, chop him up
Can’t you hear that jingle, jangle sound?
It’s money, money, money by the pound
Where would one be able to purchase that first poster? WHERE?!
Ron Perlman is giving off a big “Tom Waits as Renfield in Bram Stoker’s Dracula” vibe
Another transformers movie already?
Giant Monsters? Check. Giant Robots? Check. Guillermo del Toro? Check. Ron Perlman? Check.
I’m in.