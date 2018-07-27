Getty Image

In case there was any doubt that Pamela Anderson is still out there, living her best life, rumors are swirling that the former Baywatch goddesss has locked it down with her much younger boyfriend French footballer Adil Rami, who she apparently plans to make her lucky husband number four. The 51-year-old — who was previously linked to Julian Assange — fueled speculation when she was seen out with 32-year-old Rami in West Hollywood on Monday night and was said to be sporting a very “obvious” piece of jewelry.

Earlier this month Anderson traveled to Saint Petersburg, Russia, to cheer on her new beau for the FIFA World Cup semi final match between France and Belgium, where she was likewise seen wearing a diamond ring. Although for his part, Rami is denying the rumors. She clearly must have brought him good luck, as France went on to take home FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Anderson was famously married to Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, Kid Rock from 2005 to 2006, then to poker player Rick Salomon from 2007 to 2008 — and married to Salomon again from 2014 to 2015. Rami on the other hand, has never been married but is the father of twins from a previous relationship.

Mazel tov to the happy couple, if this is indeed the case. With any luck, hopefully, she can make this one stick.

(Via Evening Standard)