There was a time when John Schnatter was simply eating pizzas as penance for his lack of racial awareness and using a slur on a conference call while at the helm of Papa John’s. A few years later, though, and he’s apparently an expert witness when it comes to cancel culture.

The former CEO of the pizza chain is back to doing interviews, and on Monday he made a wave of media appearances on far-right news outlets to talk about cancel culture. The first came with OAN, where he accused the Papa John’s board of framing him for racism.

Papa John’s ex-CEO says he’s been working for the last 20 months “to get rid of this N-word in my vocabulary” (h/t @mount_bees) pic.twitter.com/8heITnJJxA — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 8, 2021

The interview was, well, very OAN. One question asked Schnatter how he reacted when headlines started coming out that “smeared your good name,” which is an interesting way to describe a situation where not only did Schnatter use racist language, but he used it while at a corporate sensitivity training. Apparently, he’s trying to figure out how he was labeled a racist, but also working really hard not to say anything racist while he does.

“We’ve had three goals these last 20 months: get rid of this N-word in my vocabulary and dictionary and everything else. Because it’s just not true,” he said. “Figure out how they did this, and get on with my life.”

The thing is, well, he did have that racial slur in his vocabulary because he said it during a conference call, which is what caused all of this. The framing or whatever happened with the board that followed was clear damage control from a large corporation, and amid the controversy it decided the best way to do that was without the John in Papa John’s. But Schnatter insisting that he’s the victim of anything but his own words is certainly a stretch here.

In another appearance, this time on Newsmax, he talked more clearly about cancel culture. There were a lot of puns, because pizza.

Despite the welcome audience he may get from far-right news outlets that love to support imaginary things like widespread voter suppression that stole the presidency from Donald Trump, the rest of the internet certainly didn’t react well to his media appearances.

papa john halfway through his journey to stop saying the n-word pic.twitter.com/FoUG4oxFqg — Aaron West (@oeste) March 8, 2021

"My name is Papa John and its been four months, three weeks and six days since I've said the n-word" *deafening applause* — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) March 8, 2021

By my count it has taken Papa John 800 pizzas to cure him of saying the n-word pic.twitter.com/xFTDMGlEqZ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 8, 2021

papa john: "I'm not a racist, I'm baffled by how they're labeling me a racist" papa john (10 seconds later): https://t.co/9ZOtAZJz6E — francisco lindor stan account (@sschreiber13) March 8, 2021

Papa John ex CEO said it took 20 months to learn how to not say the "N" word. In less than 20 months, we developed a fucking Covid vaccine. Racists gonna be Racist! — Amy Lynn ✡️🍭🌊 (@AmyAThatcher) March 8, 2021

papa john post your n word routine. how many reps you doing a day, what volume, solo or partner lift, etc https://t.co/G6PQAfsJmX — Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) March 8, 2021

Papa John say he was having N Word withdrawal. I swear every day we’re reminded that we need The Boondocks to cover this wild time — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) March 8, 2021

Papa John gets cut off on the highway and he’s relapsing — kyle/Free agent nba fan (@knicks_tape99) March 8, 2021

Papa John approaching racism like he's in a 12-step program lmao https://t.co/Eme95tCoRn — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) March 8, 2021

No one: Papa John after facing a mild inconvenience: pic.twitter.com/AFq7XaR5Es — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) March 8, 2021