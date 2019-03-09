Twitter

Australia is a terrifying continent. It’s had a history as messy as America when it comes to dealing with its native peoples and forming a modern nation, but one thing it has over the United States is a terrifying litany of animals that can kill you. There are spiders. So, so many spiders. And then there are the kangaroos, which are sometimes cute but also incredibly dangerous when they want to be.

A paraglider recently learned that the hard way when he landed and was immediately attacked by a kangaroo roaming the runway. This video comes to us from Canberra, Australia, a city southwest of Sydney in the Australian Capital Territory. A man successfully lands a paraglider and is greeted by a pair of kangaroos.

“What’s up, skip?” the man asks the approaching kangaroo, before realizing it was not as friendly as initially anticipated.