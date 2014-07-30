Paramount Has Apologized For That Unfortunate ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Poster

Well that didn’t take long. As we noted earlier, Paramount’s Australian branch tweeted out a poster for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that many deemed to be a bit insensitive. Many jokes were made, some were seriously upset, and another silly chapter of the saga of the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’s film was written.

Well Paramount Australia has come with an apology for the mix-up, noting that it wasn’t intentional. From The Hollywood Reporter:

“We are deeply sorry to have used that artwork for the marketing materials promoting the September 11 opening in Australia,” said Paramount Australia in a statement. “Combining that image and date was a mistake. We intended no offense and have taken immediate action to discontinue its use.”

I’m personally glad that’s over. As a lot of folks commented on in the earlier post, some folks are a bit to quick to cry offense in this situation. While the 9/11 date and symbolism are poignant, it’s hardly the most offensive thing to see giant turtles jumping from an exploding building on a movie poster.

How many folks would’ve been offended had the date been changed? I’m more offended that families pose for photographs at the 9/11 memorial and then go shop at the gift shop. Do you really need a stuffed rescue dog doll, even if it acts as a donation?

