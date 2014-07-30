Paramount Has Apologized For That Unfortunate ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Poster

Well that didn’t take long. As we noted earlier, Paramount’s Australian branch tweeted out a poster for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that many deemed to be a bit insensitive. Many jokes were made, some were seriously upset, and another silly chapter of the saga of the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’s film was written.
Well Paramount Australia has come with an apology for the mix-up, noting that it wasn’t intentional. From The Hollywood Reporter:
“We are deeply sorry to have used that artwork for the marketing materials promoting the September 11 opening in Australia,” said Paramount Australia in a statement. “Combining that image and date was a mistake. We intended no offense and have taken immediate action to discontinue its use.”
I’m personally glad that’s over. As a lot of folks commented on in the earlier post, some folks are a bit to quick to cry offense in this situation. While the 9/11 date and symbolism are poignant, it’s hardly the most offensive thing to see giant turtles jumping from an exploding building on a movie poster.
How many folks would’ve been offended had the date been changed? I’m more offended that families pose for photographs at the 9/11 memorial and then go shop at the gift shop. Do you really need a stuffed rescue dog doll, even if it acts as a donation?
(Via The Hollywood Reporter / Time)
Jesus fucking Christ. This politically correct bullshit has got to fucking stop. The pussification of life is among us.
i agree.
Speaking of offended and overblown and TMNT, did anyone see this “cut” TMNT sex scene? [theblacksheeponline.com]
That is the most beautiful romance scene I have ever read. I felt like I was there, watching the pure passion of the moment. Cowabunga indeed. [Listens to sick dub music rest of night]
I’m more offended that families pose for photographs at the 9/11 memorial and then go shop at the gift shop. Do you really need a stuffed rescue dog doll, even it acts as a donation?
Exactly this, thank you.
Forgot that “if” though. So entire point ruined in an instant.
Way to bitch out Paramount.
Dear Outrage Brigade: please FOAD.
Dear targets of the Outrage Brigade: grow even a minimal nutsack and stand up to these dicks, and make this world a better place.
Yours Truly,
Everyone
Your point was invalidated by your ridiculous use of “outrage brigade.”
Well, glad I read the article, I had to figure out what to be outraged about, whew! Glad I didn’t miss it. I think it’s more outrageous that they are recycling more shit from 20 years ago and can’t think if anything original.
Isn’t that practically every action and comic-book based movie though?
If the Turtles were really bad-ass they’d be jumping INTO the explosion.
Wimps.
for fuck’s sake, people will dredge up almost any kind of crap to dramaticize about these days. next thing you know theyll ban transformers because optimus prime’s truck resembles a firetruck that was present at the world trade center during 9/11