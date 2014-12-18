Pat Robertson Thinks That Homosexuals Will Die Out Because ‘They Don’t Reproduce’

If anyone was wondering, 84-year-old Pat Robertson still has no clue how homosexuality works. In response to a woman who wrote in to his show to ask about her church’s odd practices against fraternizing with fellow church members — thereby enforcing a rule that one must only date people from outside of the church, narrowing the odds of finding a spouse — Robertson naturally correlated the situation to homosexuality. Because we all know how much Pat Robertson loves talking about gay sex!
“You know, those who are homosexual will die out because they don’t reproduce. You have to have heterosexual sex to reproduce,” he opined. “Same thing with that church— it’s doomed, it’s going to die out because it’s the most nonsensical thing I’ve heard in a long time.”
Pat Robertson does realize, doesn’t he, that nobody thinks gay babies are made when a daddy and another daddy love each other very much, and one daddy puts his pee pee into the other daddy’s bee-hole. Thankfully heterosexual sex is still capable of producing plenty of homosexual babies.
My goodness, when will the insanity end? I’m a lesbian, and my parents are straight, so where the hell did I come from, you fucking idiot?
I think you’re wading a little too far into the “science” end of the pool there, Pat. Stick to magic.
Well, all I can say is thank goodness it’s a choice and not dependent on genetics!
That’s weird, I was under the impression from, well, Pat Robertson, that being gay was choice…
Unless of coarse that is he wants to concede that it is genetic, which would mean his god is both simultaneously making people gay, and then eternally damning them to hell for also being gay.
It’s as though he thinks homosexuals are a completely separate species, but still has zero grasp of biology. I would love to know where he thinks the homosexuals that definitely exist right now came from, if they can’t reproduce, and, apparently, can’t come from hetero sex.
Also, never forget: this man is extremely rich and well-respected by millions. Never underestimate the power of appealing to the stupid.
How is “Pat Robertson says crazy shit” still news? Damn near ever word out of his mouth is dumb shit that doesn’t even really make sense to his regular audience. Whenever my mom watched his show while I was around even his co-hosts were giving him the WTF look.
Homosexuals do reproduce sometimes, quite a bit actually when being closeted was crucial, and their offspring run the usual range of sexual preference, just like children of heterosexuals.
