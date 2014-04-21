Patrick Stewart May Have Just Leaked That There Are Way More X-Men Movies To Come

At the end of X-Men: The Last Stand, Professor X was bumped off in a desperate attempt to make us actually care about what was going on in that turkey. We’ve all seen the trailers for X-Men: Days Of Future Past, and thus we know that doesn’t really stick. But apparently it’ll stick even less than we thought.



Stewart has more or less admitted he’ll be doing cameos in Fox’s lengthy string of X-movies in an interview with MTV:

That is one of the blessings about fantasy and science fiction. You’re never really dead. I would love to come back and do some more. There might be something else. A little bird has whispered that there might be something ‘X-Men’ related.

Of course, he could be hinting anything at this point: Professor X cameos, for example. But it does seem like there might actually be an X-Men 4 in the works from the sound of his comment. After all, the entire thrust of X-Men: Days Of Future Past is Wolverine pulling a Quantum Leap and putting right what once went wrong, which means that the team is alive and well. Similarly, the upcoming movie doesn’t just feature one or two members; it reunites the whole team, right down to relatively minor players like Daniel Cudmore as Colossus.

And, yes, it probably kills all of them in the first ten minutes. But you don’t remind audiences ten years after the last one how much they like the whole team without at least considering doing something more with them. Just do us a favor and just retcon out The Last Stand, Fox. Cyclops deserved better.

Via MTV