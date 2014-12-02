Patriots Invoke The Curse of Bieber

NBD hanging out with the beibs #PatriotsNation meet #justinbeiber pic.twitter.com/grBV0alyXr
— Jonas Gray (@jgray_ND25) December 2, 2014
The Patriots lost on Sunday in Green Bay and must have taken in hard, because it appears they’re prepared to throw the entire season away, as evidenced by the fact that several Pats players – Jonas Gray, Rob Gronkowski, Shane Vereen, Akeem Ayers and Darius Fleming – hung out with Justin Bieber on Monday night at the Staples Center following the Los Angeles Clippers victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
When last an NFL team made the mistake of thinking they could mingle with Bieber without consequences, it was the Steelers inviting him to Saturday Bible Study a month ago. They learned the hard way not to mess with the Curse of Bieber as they lost to the Jets the next day.
So congrats to the San Diego Chargers, who next Sunday will reap the benefits of the Patriots carelessness. You’d think a Belichick team would be smarter than this.
R. Gronkowski (Questionable-Bieber Fever)
I’d be more concerned about what Gronk is transmitting than what he is contracting.
Gronk suffers from a permanent case of Broitis.
It’s the STD Singularity! Right now, all known diseases are combining within the body of Blowjob Stacy’s little sister.
Hooded sweatshirt and winter hat inside in L.A. ? How fucking cold is it out there? Just a few more reasons to hate.
Do you even swag bruh?
Dude, it is fucking freezing out here! I think it went down to 60 yesterday!
It’s raining today, and I can’t even.
It’s cold AND raining. I’ve got my survival kit nearby.
Storm Watch 2014!!!!
Preparing for the apocalypse.
Dark and twisted fantasy pick of the week: Chargers defense.
The Bieber curse is worse that super-charged Ebola and nobody deserves it more that the Patriots
The Bieber curse is real, just ask his dog.
a piece of shit that comes from a piece of shit family.
grumblegrumblegrumbleI’llfuckhismothergrumblegrumblewouldvedonethatanywaygrumblegrumble.
His mother is my age. I would Fuck the shit out of her.
Oh please let it linger for two weeks. If they lose to San Diego and Miami oh the deliciousness of this.
Grumblegrumbledistractteamandkidsmomsoicanbanghergrumblegrumble
*mom’skid, need more coffee
Jonas Gray? Well he won’t be seeing the field again until next September.
…as a RB for the Raiders for a late round pick?
That is entirely possible and if that was the case I would wish him to be a 1,600 YPY rusher with his only bad games against the Broncos…. but I live in a fantasy world.
It’s all part of Belichick’s plan to lull his opponents to sleep for the FAHKIN PLAYOFFS!
I wonder if Gronk fucked him, maybe by mistake.
You got a purrty Canuckian mouf, girl!
“I know you’re a lesbian, but I always liked you on MSNBC.”
So if that happened would he get a good Biebering or would it be a Gronkholing?
Surely with the amount of hate Bieber engenders, someone will get a bit drunk and take a swing at him. It has to happen sometime, right?
FINISH HIM!!
He’s been training with his “friend” Floyd Mayweather. Engage him at your own peril.
Gronk’s go-to move is “Take at look at this Vine!”
Could someone explain the pose in that Vine? Is he showing the headache you get after Gronk roofies you, or just general puzzlement?
He saw it in a rap video once.
It’s a “I think I got CTE, but I can’t purple monkey dishwasher” pose.
Also, this;
I feel like a strong wind could tear that wangster moron’s ACL. But enough about Gronk.
Gronk know tight end when Gronk see it..
+1 not as tight as it looks.
“Looks can be recieving.”
-Emmit Smiff
Are pro athletes so out of touch that “Let’s pose with Bieber!” seems like a good idea? The Chris Henry trucksurfing seems wise by comparison.
My befuddlement with pop culture continues.
I gave up years ago.
The list of this kind of shit that needs to get off my damn lawn is staggeringly long … and growing.
Why were they in Los Angeles anyway? I looked at a map, and if you’re travelling back to New England after a tough road loss in Green Bay to immediately start practice, Los Angeles is not on the route.
The team flew straight to Cali after their loss in GB… Peter King farted that in his column yesterday.
For once, a semi-legitish relevantesque nugget. Maybe.
Layovers flying United; CRAZY. AM I RIGHT!
You had one job asteroid!