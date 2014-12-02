Patriots Invoke The Curse of Bieber

The Patriots lost on Sunday in Green Bay and must have taken in hard, because it appears they’re prepared to throw the entire season away, as evidenced by the fact that several Pats players – Jonas Gray, Rob Gronkowski, Shane Vereen, Akeem Ayers and Darius Fleming – hung out with Justin Bieber on Monday night at the Staples Center following the Los Angeles Clippers victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

When last an NFL team made the mistake of thinking they could mingle with Bieber without consequences, it was the Steelers inviting him to Saturday Bible Study a month ago. They learned the hard way not to mess with the Curse of Bieber as they lost to the Jets the next day.

So congrats to the San Diego Chargers, who next Sunday will reap the benefits of the Patriots carelessness. You’d think a Belichick team would be smarter than this.