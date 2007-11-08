Patriots vs. Bye. WHO YA GOT?

Sure, there are games this week that will decide the division lead in the NFC East and the AFC North, but who gives a warm saucer of amniotic fluid about who leads those loser divisions? We want to know about the Patriots. Who is attaching an asterisk to their season, or a circumflex, or an umlaut or those crazy interlocking S’s you sometimes see in academic papers. What do those mean, anyway? WHO YA GOT?

Contestants

Patriots______________Bye week

Record

9-0_______________0-0-9

Strengths

Insufferability, winning________Idle time to fill with Heroin Hero

Affiliation with Satan

His team_________________His plaything

Letdown

Bye week unlikely to accuse them of running up the score_____Also unlikely to collect bounty on Brady

Weaknesses

Rush defense, officials who actually call Randy Moss for pushing off____Solely a temporal abstract, not actual football team (like rest of AFC East)

Versus Bengals

38-16_________ few dozen arrests

Bragging rights

Not playing, yet discussed at length during all other games__Not losing to New England

Finishing move

Fucking up fantasy owners___Putting up a better fight than the Redskins