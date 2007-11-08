Patriots vs. Bye. WHO YA GOT?

11.08.07 10 years ago 29 Comments

Sure, there are games this week that will decide the division lead in the NFC East and the AFC North, but who gives a warm saucer of amniotic fluid about who leads those loser divisions? We want to know about the Patriots. Who is attaching an asterisk to their season, or a circumflex, or an umlaut or those crazy interlocking S’s you sometimes see in academic papers. What do those mean, anyway? WHO YA GOT?

Contestants

Patriots______________Bye week

Record

9-0_______________0-0-9

Strengths

Insufferability, winning________Idle time to fill with Heroin Hero

Affiliation with Satan

His team_________________His plaything

Letdown

Bye week unlikely to accuse them of running up the score_____Also unlikely to collect bounty on Brady

Weaknesses

Rush defense, officials who actually call Randy Moss for pushing off____Solely a temporal abstract, not actual football team (like rest of AFC East)

Versus Bengals

38-16_________ few dozen arrests

Bragging rights

Not playing, yet discussed at length during all other games__Not losing to New England

Finishing move

Fucking up fantasy owners___Putting up a better fight than the Redskins

