Can You Spot Patton Oswalt In This Adorably Geeky Yearbook Photo?

This photo proves that you can never question the geek cred of Patton Oswalt. The comedian and Uproxx favorite posted this adorable school photo to Twitter, showing Oswalt leading the charge for his Dungeons and Dragons club back in 6th grade.

It’s perfect timing with tonight’s return to the fantasy realm on Community and the earlier announcement that Oswalt will be making an appearance on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the coming weeks.

Keep on carrying that geek torch, sir. And will someone please get to making this image into a movie? Just look at the cast of characters we have just at a glance!