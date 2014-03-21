Can You Spot Patton Oswalt In This Adorably Geeky Yearbook Photo?

This photo proves that you can never question the geek cred of Patton Oswalt. The comedian and Uproxx favorite posted this adorable school photo to Twitter, showing Oswalt leading the charge for his Dungeons and Dragons club back in 6th grade.
It’s perfect timing with tonight’s return to the fantasy realm on Community and the earlier announcement that Oswalt will be making an appearance on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the coming weeks.
Keep on carrying that geek torch, sir. And will someone please get to making this image into a movie? Just look at the cast of characters we have just at a glance!
Patton Oswalt is an inspiration to anyone born with fetal alcohol syndrome.
Back in the mid-80’s I used to spend many sunny Saturday afternoons in a friend’s basement, playing D&D with the other members of my Boy Scouts troop. I mean, it wasn’t a club or anything, but… YOUR MOVE, PATTON.
He looks so happy. So goofy, adorably happy.
It looks like Patton Oswalt was a natural choice to star in a biopic about Estelle Getty.
that one kid on the left looks way too cool to be there
Exactly what I thought.
Looks like a young Conan O’Brian to his right.