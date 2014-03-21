Can You Spot Patton Oswalt In This Adorably Geeky Yearbook Photo?

#Patton Oswalt #Twitter
Entertainment Writer
03.20.14 7 Comments

This photo proves that you can never question the geek cred of Patton Oswalt. The comedian and Uproxx favorite posted this adorable school photo to Twitter, showing Oswalt leading the charge for his Dungeons and Dragons club back in 6th grade.

It’s perfect timing with tonight’s return to the fantasy realm on Community and the earlier announcement that Oswalt will be making an appearance on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the coming weeks.

Keep on carrying that geek torch, sir. And will someone please get to making this image into a movie? Just look at the cast of characters we have just at a glance!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Patton Oswalt#Twitter
TAGSDUNGEONS AND DRAGONSPATTON OSWALTTwitterYEARBOOK PHOTOS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP