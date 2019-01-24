Netflix

Social media is so often used for bad that it’s easy to forget it can also be used for good. Patton Oswalt decided to try out the latter on Thursday: The comedian and frequent animated animal voice star sicced his 4.45 million followers upon a man who had trolled him, commanding them to help this stranger pay his soaring medical bills.

It didn’t start out benevolent. At first it was one of those times when an internet troll attacks a celebrity. Actually, it started with Oswalt zinging our president for his latest attempt to push his possibly forthcoming border wall.

You like pomes? I like pomes too! Here’s a pome I wroted:

ROSES ARE RED

TOMMY SHAW WAS IN STYX

YOU’RE GOING TO RESIGN

EAT A BUCKET OF DICKS https://t.co/PtfkFoUlIk — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 23, 2019

Oswalt’s tweet netted some 45,000 likes. Among the legions who did not care for it was one Michael Beatty, an Alabama man who’s not, based on a cursory glance at his feed, a fan of the left. He inevitably took umbrage with Oswalt’s quip, which piggy-backed not off of the original tweet but a reply that posted a video of an audience applauding.

I just realized why I was so happy you died in Blade Trinity! — Michael Beatty (@MichaelBeatty) January 24, 2019

“I just realized why I was so happy you died in Blade Trinity [sic]!” Beatty jeered, reaching way, way, way back into his CV and mostly succeeding in reminding people that Patton Oswalt was in the 2004 threequel. Maybe the deep cut is what got Oswalt’s attention.

Dude, I already know: ‘cuz “…one more second of you on screen and my heart would belong to Patton Oswalt.” I get told this at least twice a week by Trump supporters. It always makes me smile and I’m grateful and blessed. https://t.co/nrivTIf6u7 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 24, 2019

Oswalt’s typically detailed and imaginative response got 1,818 more likes than Beatty’s, which scored one. Beatty tried again, with an insult.