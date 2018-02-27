Patton Oswalt Commemorates The Publication Of His Late Wife’s New Book With A Touching Tribute

Patton Oswalt may have helped drum up the internet’s anticipation for Jennifer Lawrence’s fantastic interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, but the award-winning Netflix comedian was also there to talk about something special. Specifically, the publication written by his late wife, true crime author Michelle McNamara: I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer (which is now available on Amazon and wherever books are sold). Oswalt previously spoke to CBS’s 48 Hours program about the forthcoming study, and now it’s here.

Tuesday morning, the since-remarried comic shared a touching tribute to McNamara and her work on Twitter. “You did it, baby,” he wrote. “The book is excellent, the writing brilliant. You tried to bring kindness to chaos, which was your way.” Along with the loving commemoration, Oswalt also included a picture of a copy of I’ll Be Gone in the Dark resting atop McNamara’s grave.

