Talk About An Insult To Injury, D-Wade

Seriously.
You bust your hump to continuously carry your team which should have been renamed “Lukewarm” long ago and in a matter of a seconds, it all goes down the drain. This time you pour in 34 points to go along with eight assists all the while you knew your body was going into overdrive. If the calf would have had just 14 more seconds of Gatorade pumping, maybe this wouldn’t have happened. Or if the front office wouldn’t have failed to bring in some help since that fluke of a championship, perhaps you would have been on the floor at the time.
But you weren’t. This guy Paul Pierce. He just put another playoff series win out of reach for you and your efforts. Isn’t it about time to get out of Miami? Your talent has gotten tanned enough. Next time it will be LeBron, or Joe Johnson…or David Lee. O.K. Maybe not David Lee, but you get the gist of what I’m saying.
It’s about that time, Dwyane Wade. It’s about that time.
Holla at your boys next year though. Literally, a whole different team (this time with talent that extends beyond just Wade). MIA Baby!!!
I’m positive that Wade woulda ran down the court had he made that shot. I’m no doctor, but it seemed like he would’ve turned his ankle on that.
YEEEEAAHH BABY!! My skull literally clipped the roof win I saw this game last night. I thought Wade was fronting though. And I’m a Wade fan, but it was a little convenient that after he shot the for the game, missed it, slid, looked at the ball get rebounded, slid some more, CHEWED HIS GUM, then burst into excruciating pain. I know he was hurting somewhat during the game but I felt after watching his DELAYED reaction in the replays, I think he was pulling a Peter Griffin…
Anyways, Where’s Bigga at, so I can celebrate this potential sweep series with my fellow C’s brother!
“Welcome to New York Cityyyyy”
It’s unfair how D-Wade plays with so little help. That may have been the easiest game winner of all time. SMH. Get that man some help on South Beach.
Or he’s going home to the Chi.
What does David Lee have to do with this?
Just asking.
That may have been the easiest game winner of all time.
——-
Cmon Tin man , he shot it right over dudes finger tips. It was well defended. And have you SEEN the game winners by Kobe this year? They just give him a 10 foot buffer like he’s got the ebola virus
Nah, I’m not taking anything away from Pierce. It was a phenomenal shot by a clutch player (although I can’t stand the guy). When I say easiest, I don’t mean it in the sense it was a “gimmie,” but in the fact Pierce just stepped right into it. He made it “look” easy.
I’m going to shut up now before the Boston faithful come after me lol. Lol, Kobe has hit some ridiculous game winners this year though. Ex. the one again Miami.
THE TRUTH!
great game
Pierce. Kobe went from 8 to 24 so he could be one better than Jordan. Too bad he didn’t realize that he’s still 10 below Pierce.
*Throws threes*
One.
FLUKE OF A CHAMPIONSHIP? SOMEONE IS MAD THAT WADE HAS A RING AND LEBRON DOESNT
I’m here CBK; mad that we didn’t sweep. We will get them on Tues.