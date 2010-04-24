Talk About An Insult To Injury, D-Wade

Seriously.

You bust your hump to continuously carry your team which should have been renamed “Lukewarm” long ago and in a matter of a seconds, it all goes down the drain. This time you pour in 34 points to go along with eight assists all the while you knew your body was going into overdrive. If the calf would have had just 14 more seconds of Gatorade pumping, maybe this wouldn’t have happened. Or if the front office wouldn’t have failed to bring in some help since that fluke of a championship, perhaps you would have been on the floor at the time.

But you weren’t. This guy Paul Pierce. He just put another playoff series win out of reach for you and your efforts. Isn’t it about time to get out of Miami? Your talent has gotten tanned enough. Next time it will be LeBron, or Joe Johnson…or David Lee. O.K. Maybe not David Lee, but you get the gist of what I’m saying.

It’s about that time, Dwyane Wade. It’s about that time.