Paul Scheer Launches Tumblr Devoted To 'Breaking Bad' GIFs

It’s been fascinating to have a front row seat for the explosion of fan art the internet has given rise to over the past few years. It’s something we devote a significant portion of the content on this site to, after all. But in all that time I can’t remember a single instance in which a fan site has been created and run by someone who’s actually “in the business,” as they say — someone whose name and face plenty of people know.
With that said, I suppose we’ve crossed some sort of web culture milestone today, as comedian Paul Scheer — who you may know from his role on The League, in addition to appearances on 30 Rock, Happy Endings, Parks & Rec and Party Down — has launched a Tumblr devoted to Breaking Bad GIFs: BreakingGifs.com
Here’s a video Scheer made to announce it…
Now can people please stop calling them “JIFs?” It’s “GIF” with a “g” goddammit! Gs makes a “guh” sound, not a “juh” sound. AHHHHHH!!!
The inventor of Graphics Interchange Format pronounced it jif.
“According to Steve Wilhite, the creator of the GIF format, the original pronunciation deliberately echoes the American peanut butter brand, Jif, and the employees of CompuServe would often say ‘Choosy developers choose GIF’, spoofing this brand’s television commercials.” — Wikipedia, so you know it must be true
then he should’ve called them JIFs
GIFs are the Bon Iver of image formats.
Well then he pronounced it wrong! The word is “Graphics,” not “Jraphics.”
Who the hell is pronouncing them “JIFs?” If you’re still unclear, just think “gifts”, like the glorious presents to the internet that they are.