People Are Furious At This Blonde College Cheerleader Who Kills Safari Animals

Kendall Jones is a 19-year-old cheerleader who attends Texas Tech University. Like most blonde cheerleaders, she’s very popular online; UNLIKE most blonde cheerleaders, though, her notoriety comes from the fact that she hunts big game in Africa, and proudly posts photos of her kills on Facebook, Kendall Takes Wild. And oh boy, has this upset people. Here’s a recent comment.
I think we should dress you and your crew up like the animals you’ve killed and will use are guns to hunt y’all. Your nothing but a dumb teen who wants to be on TV, well great start to your already failing career and life choice. People like you have no right to walk this earth you’ll never be able to say anything to justify your actions. (Via)
Why does Kendall, who’s been hunting nearly her entire life, update the page?
Jones, whose Facebook indicates she “is looking to host a TV show in January 2015,” maintains she is doing what’s best for the preserves, where there isn’t always space for even threatened species like elephants or lions. (Via)
Naturally, there’s a petition, because that’s what people online do when they’re outraged by something. But considering she once killed a white rhino, of which there are only about 20,000 still around, maybe this is the rare petition with a point. Warning: the images below are not fun to look at if you like The Lion King.
If she’s telling the truth, it’s not for sport. Population control is a legitimate hunting goal.
Granted, most people will still treat that kind of hunting like sport, but there’s a big difference between actual sport hunting and just “making a sport of it.”
Do you run the preserve she’s said to be hunting on? Why don’t you just squash all the rumors and give us the real story?
Middlehead. Why don’t you stop defending this girl. I mean ur on the side saying its okay to kill endangered animals for Christ’s sake
Actually none of the animals she killed are endangered, if you read further down the comments, so there’s that.
@blarglfarglsmargl You clearly haven’t looked any further into the matter than reading a poorly researched outrage piece on an entertainment site, so I really don’t give a fuck what you think.
Nah, the Prussian Blue girls might be disgusted with this.
No, seriously, they turned into relatively normal non-white-supremacist pot advocates.
Also, the fact that she’s living out the fantasy of all sorts of rich old Texan dudes is a pretty good sign that she’s got some serious daddy issues.
If she killed that lion with a compound bow, I’m impressed.
Yeah, that’s pretty high on the badass-meter.
I thought the same thing.
Step 1: Drive Land Rover through nature preserve.
Step 2: Wait until lion approaches vehicle.
Step 3: Shoot lion with compound bow.
Step 4: Dont hit a perfect shot into its heart, lion fucks your day up.
Fucked up to kill a lion dont get me wrong, but its still a damn good shot if she did that.
She tranqed it first.
Seeing this young person smiling as she poses with dead animals (her kills) turns my stomach. What a vile, little freak she is. By all means, put her on television. She’ll fit right in.
Her face disturbs me.
I just realized how fucked up it is she’s straddling a lion corpse, smiling away
She isn’t even attractive. Maybe if you like that fake American look.
A lot of people do
Tina Fey once said, “You could put a blond wig on a hot-water heater and some dude would try to fuck it.”
Still don’t see why this is such a big deal (except for the white rhino). If it is through a legitimate safari hunting company, any animal that is killed is taken, processed and given to local communities for food. None of the animals are killed and just left to rot…its just like hunting hogs, deer and other animals in the US.
Some people like to hunt….get over it. At least some local people get to eat well for a couple weeks.
She didn’t kill the rhino.
“Here is the S African Vet administering treatment to the White Rhino I darted during the Green Hunt. The vet drew blood, took DNA samples, took body and head measurements, treated a leg injury and administered antibiotics. I felt very lucky to be part of such a great program and procedure that helps the White Rhino population through conservation.”
“This rhino was darted and immobilized to draw blood, DNA, microchipped, antibiotic shots and treated for a leg injury. It’s not dead and it’s not asleep, it’s immobilized with medication. It walked away once the procedure was done.”
People hunt deer so they don’t hit my damn car. This is totally different.
@stinkandburn ah, that’s what I get for taking an Uproxx article as “researched”.
@plow you ever see an elephant go after a vehicle? I’d take a deer to the windshield any day
Not really. Many of these animals are specifically bred on preserves to be hunted. So not only does this bring in business for many struggling tribes, it actually helps keep these animals populations stable, and cut down on poaching
Yeah, most of these completely legal hunts are blown WAY out of proportion. Besides what is stated above about these animals actually feeding hungry people. It’s not like she’s just hitting the Serengeti and capping a wild animal. All of this is highly regulated and maintained.
Feel outrage if she’s poaching and leaving the animal to rot. Since this clearly is not the case, go about your business.
I thought she wrote “the White Rhino I DATED during the Green Hunt.”
@Bashrugger lol i’ve learned to do my own research after initial read.
I’m sure that’s way more common than car/deer accidents. Completely justified.
I still doubt I’d watch a show she did. Unless she starts sticking her fingers in rhino butts. Then it’d be tempting. #crikey
Taking pleasure in killing things disturbs me. Sometimes culls etc. are necessary, but joy shouldn’t be taken in it.
Indifference to killing animals disturbs me. And most people are pretty indifferent to it.
I am always amused by the outrage from people who eat meat. Where do they think their delicious cheeseburger comes from?
It’s only cruel and disturbing if it’s cute adorable animals. Indifferent to killing a cheetah? Monster! Indifferent to killing a pig or cow? Eh they’re delicious
I’m a vegetarian so I can take a somewhat higher moral ground. But not as high as a vegan.
This is where we see the difference between the Northeastern United States and the South and the West. Hunting is huge where I’m from, and it is almost always done for food. I see no problem with hunting as long as it is done legally.
Also those farmers may not post photos with their slaughtered livestock but they definitely are posing for pictures with that 10-point buck they shot.
@Bashrugger – Are you asserting they make “Cheetahburgers”? I mean, I live in Iowa and deer are almost always overpopulated and the food bank gets a LOT of venison. I have just never heard about the safari animal equivalent.
@Feklhr absolutely. Most of the local communities don’t care what the meat it, they’ll take it. There are numerous articles about this, I’m not going to take the time to post them when its easy to Google them.
No, thanks for the help!
Whoever said that she didn’t kill a white rhino, research her kills a little further. She has indeed killed a white rhino in the past. I believe she said one of her first kills was a white rhino. That being said, I highly doubt her claims that she does this in the interest of conservation. I’m pretty sure she’s just a rich, white moron with a huge sense of entitlement trying to get attention. The level of depravity it must take to kill one of these animals and then pose over its lifeless corpse while smiling with her big horse teeth is just astounding. She looks like a psycho.
A shame such an ugly heart is killing animals in such a beautiful continent
Kendall is the perfect triple threat. Smart, gorgeous, and lethal.
So now she’s famous and will get her TV show. OR she won’t get her TV show because she’s upset people.
Im sure she’ll be the new right wing on the View this fall. :/
Upsetting people will help her chances quite a bit sadly.
I don’t hunt but before I get outraged about this type of thing I remember I’m not a vegan so I don’t have much moral ground to stand on. I let other people kill animals for me.
(this doesn’t apply to killing endangered species of course)
That’s the thing as well. None of the animals above are endangered, according to the WWF anyway [www.worldwildlife.org]
Even the White Rhino is two steps down from “endangered” in the “near threatened” category. On top of which, she only shot it with a tranq so vets could help it.
Also, an African Elephant is “threatened” not endangered. And so forth…
And the leopard she took out?
African Leopards are classified as “Near Threatened” and, evidently, moving down a notch to “Vulnerable” soon. Whatever that means.
I once wrote a song about a blonde cheerleader chick who was secretly evil called “Pastel Nazi”…I think I found my album cover.
I don’t care for so-called “sport hunting” nor do I condone animal abuse. However, my biggest problem with this chick is her fondness for taking grinning pics with DEAD things. Ick!
Open your eyes, liberals! Where do you think your lion meat comes from!
This made me laugh way too hard.
Bu-but…I was told my lion meat came from all-natural, free-range lion farms where they were hand-fed, grass-fed organic lamb! They even have pictures of happy cartoon lions on the package I get at the butcher’s!
And cartoon lions never lie!
I love the smell of Interwebz outraeg in the morning. Many taeks. Such hawt.
She’s done more for conservation and for the people in African nations than all of you armchair activists combined. She puts you to shame, and all you can do is call her names.
I’m sure she has. Everyone always has a justification for the shitty things they do. Just ask Pol Pot.
I don’t like seeing the animals killed, either, and I don’t hunt but I know how much the fees hunters pay contribute to conservation efforts in Africa.
It may seem counterintuitive that killing some helps prevent their extinction, but that’s how it works. Go online and price an African safari.
You can go on an African safari without shooting the animals. That is an option thousands take every year.
You’re right, she’s doing this because she cares about the poor people of Africa.
That’s why she’s posting the photos of her with the shit-eating grins and lobbying for a TV show.
Because she cares, dammit. She cares so, so much.
@ Tubesteak
The Pol Pot comparison is a little extreme dont you think?
You’re right, this is Africa after all: Idi Amin.
Yeah because hunting animals is the same as committing large scale genocide.
Would Robert Mugabe be more apropos then?
@tubesteak you’ve managed to Godwin this without once mentioning Nazis or Hitler. Impressive. I didn’t get to bed last night, been working 24 hours now. That was just the pick-me-up I needed, so thanks.
If she worked in a slaughterhouse it wouldn’t be such a big deal because:
a) she wouldn’t post photos of that online
b) it wouldn’t get her a TV hosting gig
c) cows, chickens and pigs aren’t exotic, majestic wild animals
d) she wouldn’t look so pleased with herself after killing them
It’s not so much “oh, she’s killing animals” as the perception that she enjoys killing them and her purpose is “sport” and/or career enhancement.
Killing a Lion with a compound bow is impressive, I will give her that much.
So she probably wont get a job in the NFL with Jacksonville or Detroit
Actually if they were culled I think it would be better for the league.
I love the smell of cognitive dissonance in the morning.
What do we actually know about her? Two things:
The only thing about this, and the thing that means she gets attention, is that she is an attractive girl who is hunting big game. There are lots of old boring white guys who do it, but no Facebook/Twitter/Reddit outrage for them.
@jesuswasaterrorist #AskThicke is funnier.
Assuming the population control reason is valid (I don’t know whether it is or isn’t in these particular cases), she still shouldn’t be glorifying these kills. You had to kill a lion for population control? It’s a fucking tragedy, not a celebration. Fuck her and anyone else who gets a hard on killing these animals.
I find it hard to believe she gives a shit about animal conservation or furthering the well-being of these animals because she’s so damn proud. People who work for wildlife sanctuaries don’t take pride in killing.
If animals have to be killed, either for their own good or for the good of remaining populations, there’s probably more dignified and humane way of going about it. I can’t condone hunting for sport, it just seems like a waste of an animal and causes unnecessary suffering. And for what, a trophy selfie?
Seems like there’s a cottage industry in Africa for desperate attractive American white females who are hungry to become famous by killing big game. There’s this girl, the older brunette who was featured last — I forget her name — and I think there was a teen or some other young girl all profiling their big game exploits with large rifles. And they’re all desperate to turn their attractiveness and willingness to kill things into a stint on reality TV.
So maybe the Africans have caught on to that fact and are feeding their desperation in order to make their own show: “Crazy Yankee Women Shooting Things Dead!”
I’m not sure if I mind the hunting so much (especially if the meat goes to local communities) but it’s the posing with the animals that I find very distasteful.
The Internet Outrage Patrol (also know as Smuggalos) has gotten so predictable and annoying that I find myself actively rooting for the source of whatever this hour’s outrage is. I don’t like trophy hunting though I support game hunting for food. But the lazy, ignorant, fat-fingered white knights who pounce on every story with hashtags and online petitions; spouting moralistic rhetoric with nothing to back it up can go to hell.
Well put…
If they were all vegan, would could talk, right?
Hear, hear.
gotta agree with this. I don’t like hunting at all and probably couldn’t kill an animal and the comments made me want to side with her.
To clarify slightly, I’m not bashing on the people on this thread who’ve expressed distaste over the story. Opinions are one thing, white knighting is another.
This story and photos make me hate u!
Where’s Ted Nugent when you need him? Hashtag WWTND?
Fucking a different teenager, dodging the draft, and writing racist missives
Interesting when you break it down that way, how similar Bill Clinton and Ted Nugent sound
Well played, Staubachlvr.
She should be hunting a rhinoplasty.
Why does Texas get the Alamo Drafthouse, again?
I am not a hunter, but I am an attorney for a conservation agency, and while I appreciate that hunting is an important tool in wildlife management I just can’t understand ENJOYING or WANTING to kill an animal like an elephant. They are so intelligent, and so incredibly hard to kill humanely. It’s just pretty horrible.
Exactly. If she is working with a wildlife sanctuary or whatever (which I find hard to believe) it’s pretty revolting she’s so proud and cheery of taking the life of anything, even if it’s a necessary act.
“how dare she murder things!?! It’s wrong!!!! Someone should murder her because somehow that’s ok!!!!”
This is from always sunny in Philadelphia. Mac and Dennis: man hunters.
Yet ANOTHER asshole trying to get a reality show- and most likely will. Why? Because people continue to watch this shit. Publicity whore. Nothing more.
@blarglfarglsmargl you seem to do as much research as Uproxx writers….that dialogue is from Wedding Crashers.