People Are Pretty Upset With Victoria’s Secret’s ‘Perfect Body’ Campaign

If you’re done staring at the banner image, there’s more to this story than just some supermodels in their underwear. It turns out that when you use an image like the one above with a phrase that includes the words “Perfect” and “Body” right next to each other, people are probably going to be very upset, regardless of the actual context. The new Victoria’s Secret campaign for “The Perfect ‘Body’” belongs to the women’s clothing retailer’s Body by Victoria line, which is described on the company’s website as “A body for every body – that’s the beauty of Body by Victoria,” implying that the company makes bras for every woman, regardless of shape and size.
However, people either don’t know that or simply don’t care, because when they see “The Perfect Body,” they immediately assume that the phrase refers to the women in the image. Thus, backlash has been heating up on Twitter and Facebook, as people have unleashed their outrage over such a senseless and offensive campaign, even sparking the hashtag #IAmPerfect, despite the fact that people are taking it out of context. A sampling:
And still, there are some who understand the core of the campaign, and that it’s not actually saying, “Hey, look at these women, they’re perfect. Be like them.”
Over on Facebook, in the land of unlimited characters, one woman has explained that this sort of advertising is difficult to explain to her daughters, because we should all understand that no one is “perfect.”
But in fairness to those who are outraged, it’s easy to see the misunderstanding, especially since we know that companies are sometimes – GASP! – dishonest in their advertising. There’s always something to be found beyond the pretty colors and attractive women, so that has led to the creation of a petition on Change.org, which not only demands that Victoria’s Secret end this campaign, but also apologize for it, because it suggests that the company knew damn well what it was doing.
We would like Victoria’s Secret to apologise and take responsibility for the unhealthy and damaging message that their wording ‘The Perfect ‘Body’’ sends out to society about women’s bodies and how they should be judged. These words are featured in your new advertising campaign for your range of bras Body.
We would like Victoria’s Secret to change the wording on their advertisements for their bra range Body, to something that does not promote unhealthy and unrealistic standards of beauty, as well as pledge to not use such harmful marketing in the future.
The signatures are flying in, too, as more than 11,000 people have “signed” the complaint, with just 3,300 remaining on the goal. Of course, nobody’s really bound to the invisible contract of online petitions, so who knows if Victoria’s Secret will actually apologize for marketing?
God there is nothing more annoying than people who complain they can’t explain difficult concepts to their children. Its like Louis CK says, its not my job to raise your shitty kids.
Also its not like fat people shop at Victoria’s Secret.
More do than I’d like.
Kids are kind of stupid, most concepts are hard to explain to them.
Just once I’d love to see someone bitch about a “concept being hard to explain to my kids”, and have it be something like thermodynamics, or applications of discrete mathematics or something.
i teach esl to elementary aged kids. everything is hard to explain to them.
“Perfect Fit. Perfect Comfort. Perfectly Soft.”
Pretty confusing all right.
Gimmie a break.
Women be shopping.
Jesus fucking Christ.
Tough shit, fatties. You’re fat. Fuck you. The world doesn’t deserve to treat you decently. I’m around 350. Humans aren’t supposed to be fat, especially not this fucking fat. All this positive body image shit is nonsense in the fact of, you know, actual health.
Though it is fucked up that the models’ color spectrum goes from ecru to latte. Where the fuck is Adriana Lima?
Hahaha, I didn’t even notice that.
@Burnsy
See, this is what happens when idiots obsess over nonsense little things. The big things walk right by them without a second thought.
No frizzy hair either. God its like those cialis commercials where you notice none of the couples are mix race.
Also, if this is about a perfect bra for everyone, why it only has like 3 sizes only there?
Just because you can’t shop at VS doesn’t mean your fat. You can have a full chest without being fat. Try finding an H or an I cup size at VS.
kali, how would it be cost effective for them to stock those bras when the people who would buy them are such a minority. I wear size 14 shoes, i don’t go into (shoestore) and complain about their lack of stylish options for the full footed man…
also, that first comment is the best tough love comment i’ve seen in a long time. good on ya @The Sexy Cousin of Wolfman Rob
Very few people are going to have the perfect body because it’s perfect or close to it, so lighten up people.
Maybe they could just stick some Lane Bryant models in there and call it a day. (Mmm, Ashley Graham)
Maybe they should put a little of this energy into their workout
YEA BOI
Hey, guess what? Models are attractive, and beauty is appreciated. Deal with it.
Where’s RuPaul?
Whatever they want to imply I don’t get it and actually I don’t like the ad. It is so pretentious that it is funny and I cannot be mad about it but only laugh. Those supermodels are beautiful women but Victoria Secret did not choose any size girl to advertise all sizes she had those anorexic models that is why I think it is pretentious. They do not support and frankly do not really care to support this whole idea. It is just to spread the word in order to buy the line. Just marketing. Everyone Should have a huge ego and yes beauty is appreciated but doesn’t last forever..
We make important those uneducated girls that they only have something so temporary like beauty and we idolise them like goddesses. I bet you all that commented on this you must have definitely commented on Emma Watson’s He for She campaign. Another advertisement for her new movie. She is trying to speak for women and poses on vogue like a model after a huge UN speech for feminism (because hey! if hollywood doesn’t know about feminism who does? the rest of us live in a parallel Universe without people and we have never faced discrimination) without appreciating the gift of gaining the chance to speak out loud. Wrong wrong wrong idols.
That is why we became so cheap and we are all here right now talking to each other about our thoughts and hiding behind screens. It is so sad and I am one of all those people and that is much worse. I wish there would be a way to tone up everyone’s self esteem instead of bras or other campaigns created only for the interest of a few. Love yourselves and move the fuck on. These things are stupid! I only got here to read the comments. I don’t care how many negative comments I may receive these are my thoughts take it or hate it it’s up to you to decide. Even reading about it and being angry makes my time worth taking to write it because there are some people that can still be interested in ideas.
tl;dr gonna go jerk it to the banner pic.
“People are upset…”
Pfft. Yeah, fat people.
My penis would like to apologize for its role in the massive beating it took while I was perusing that ad.
+1
Well played…
i saw this ad in passing today, and thought “oh man, i bet people on the internet aren’t happy about that one”
The internet is for pussies. (seeing them, not being them)
i wonder how long playboy would have been in business if they featured (examples) Rosie O’Donnell,Roseanne Barr Oprah,,,(trying not to get a visual) they would have been laughed off the market ,, excellent job VS keep up the good work …
Women… Jesus.
I like how whenever one of these things happen, we hear people go on and on about how we shouldn’t make people feel bad about how they look, while simultaneously calling the models anorexic or bulemic.
Amusing hypocrisy aside, maybe these models do suffer from an eating disorder. Maybe they do refuse to eat or purge immediately after a meal. Or maybe they spend hours a day at the fucking gym working their asses literally off to make it in an industry that rests them like prime cuts of fucking meat.
Mmm, prime cuts of meat. (drooling)
Not that it really matters but Victoria’s Secret doesn’t just cater to “skinny” people. You can buy XXS panties but not a 34A bra in most designs. So, even when you’re small on the bottom, you need to be “perfect” on top.
How do people keep saying “unrealistic or unachievable” level of beauty of body when the people who look like that are right there!!!!! Sorry ugly people pretty people are better. These girls jobs are to be professionally good looking… and guess what your boyfriends and husbands would much rather bang them than bang your fat ass
People don’t seem to grasp the definition of perfect. Being perfect means being as good as you can possibly. Models who work out like crazy and sculpt every part of their bodies and faces to be the best they can be fit this definition.
Your lazy ass who can’t even be bothered to take the stairs does not qualify for being perfect. The fact that you want to be called perfect doesn’t matter if you don’t do the job to get there. And yeah let’s not use the different body shapes excuse. If you have a different body shape but still work to be the best you can be it shows. If you are lazy and just want to be “perfect” without making any effort towards the goal it also shows
