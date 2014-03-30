People Were Really Offended By Louis C.K.’s ‘God Is A Murderer’ Monologue On ‘SNL’

Related: SNL Recap: Louis C.K. and SNL Get Weird

I’m usually for any SNL monologue that doesn’t involve singing. But as much as I loved Louis C.K.’s standup routine, which started a little slow before getting to his “God murdering mom” A-material, I kind of wished he had cut loose and sang, well, pretty much anything. Maybe a rap song that begins with the letter “N”?

But this works, too. Especially because it elicited reactions like:

Goddammit.