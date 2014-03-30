People Were Really Offended By Louis C.K.’s ‘God Is A Murderer’ Monologue On ‘SNL’

Related: SNL Recap: Louis C.K. and SNL Get Weird
I’m usually for any SNL monologue that doesn’t involve singing. But as much as I loved Louis C.K.’s standup routine, which started a little slow before getting to his “God murdering mom” A-material, I kind of wished he had cut loose and sang, well, pretty much anything. Maybe a rap song that begins with the letter “N”?
But this works, too. Especially because it elicited reactions like:
Goddammit.
I don’t know about you, but I always go to a One Direction twitter account for commentary on SNL. I for one LOVED it.
There is 6 Billion people on the planet. Somebody is going to be offended by something I mean what the fuck do you want?
I’m offended that you’re not offended…
Proper grammar, maybe?
More clicks.
Six billion people on the planet? Did God just kill one billion as punishment for Louis C.K.’s monologue?
I was gonna say 2 billion lol.
There are two billion…no, six billion…look, there’s a lot of goddamn people on Earth, okay?
It’s gonna be great to see all the people who say they like him only because he’s the “it” comic, now backtrack and say that he’s an unfunny piece of garbage.
wot?
i think i’ve seen those child murder shorts once at hills
Yeah… WTF are child murder shorts? Just reading that is pretty damn funny but am I missing something.
He’s making fun of the term “wife beater” used for clothing.
I assumed he was talking about jean shorts
That makes sense, considering Hills is where the toys are.
What annoys me is you know those people wouldn’t have given a single fuck about it if he had been making fun of another religion’s version of a god. Why does anyone even want to be Christian? It seems to me like you’re basically required to become morally outraged and cry persecution whenever someone even remotely points out what a raging dick most of you are.
+1
So you think Christians would be the most extreme in their reactions? You think Louis C.K. would ever make fun of Muhammad? I think he likes his bald head right where it currently resides.
(POORS OUT 40 FOR THEO VAN GOGH)
You may find that the “Confederate States” are more friendly towards Jews and Israel than the west coast and northeast.
There are less Jews in the south so less self loathing.
Southern Christians and Jews are united on the Israeli state.
West coasters and north easterners see Israel as the cause of all the problems in Middle East, not people who still stone women who read and homosexuals.
That’s what i hate the most, if you enjoy a controversial comedian when he mocks others, then don’t get offended when he mocks you, or your belief, however if you don’t like him in the first place, then you’re free to get offended, even when he’s not mocking you.
Florida is in the South and has many a Jew.
Just because they’re pro-Israel in right-wing fundamentalist circles in no way makes them pro-Jewish. It’s quite neatly compartmentalized.
This is the most ass backwards comment Ive ever read. Everyone make fun of the Christian God. Show me a clip of major media or a comedian making fun of Islam or Mohammed. Oh yeah. Thats right, there are none. South park tried, but Viacom stomped that out after they got death threats
You do understand that pointing out that radical Islam is more radical that Christianity doesn’t, in any way shape or form, excuse the Christians bad behavior right?
@trollsoharduniversity, I’m proud I wrote the most ass backwards comment you’ve ever read. Thank you. I feel good right now.
@Carl Spackler, You beat me to the punch. I knew someone would get to that point before I could get to a computer. Damn you work for slowing me down again.
if you’re under 30 years old and you believe in God in the year 2014, you’re not a smart human being.
And if you make sweeping generalizations about what personal beliefs make them intelligent or not, you’re probably a close-minded asshole (not to excuse these jokers on Twitter who lack a sense of humor).
<— Reddit is that way bro
Smart people usually begin sentences with capitalized letters.
Intelligent lives can be simultaneously unexamined.
If you’re religious, under 30, and educated; then you probably haven’t asked yourself certain questions or bothered to understand the full implications of what it is you claim to believe.
I say this because I have encountered one too many Catholic Ivy Leaguers who have not read even half of the bible. PhD or not, if you have not read the most important book in your life (and afterlife, according to the Judeo-Christian mythos); then it is within bounds for one to question the depth of your conviction (hence my reference to Catholics and not Baptists; as Catholicism where I’ve encountered it is little more than mass + hell insurance).
Not every person out of the 60% of American adults who believe the story of Noah to be literally true is unintelligent. I do feel comfortable saying that the intellectual company of the 40% who do not believe in that particular iteration of Biblical literalism is likelier to be both more educated and more examined (there are Christians out there who have cherry-picked the bible in a manner that is consistent enough with science if you don’t poke too hard). This is a broad, sweeping generalization in the same way that saying the Bible Belt is a cesspool of intellectual dearth and a level of religious zealotry unmatched in the Western world.
Just because something is sweeping does not mean it is wrong. Of course exceptions exist everywhere. The Black Jeopardy episode will not be amusing to Clarence Thomas, Ben Carson, or Herman Cain. Yet it is still accurate to say that most black people (self included) who watched that segment got quite the chuckle out of it.
Anyone who sees “God is NOT Dead” as anything other than a comedy is probably not worth talking to for longer than five minutes about anything not sports. That’s sweeping and correct.
Intelligence isn’t really what you believe, there are actually some atheist PHD scientists who don’t believe in evolution, does that mean you are smarter than them? Intelligence is finding things out and researching etc, if you conclude your research with a controversial result, doesn’t mean you’re not intelligent.
This took a really serious turn. Why can’t people just believe what they want and not be uppity dickheads to those who don’t believe the same thing?
Shiiit, me and god were chilling, eating flaming hot Cheetos and drinking some crown and cokes while watching the monologue… Motherfucker was laughing his ass off. Especially when Louis was joking about wife beaters.
Dude had Jonah swallowed by a giant fish. Anyone who has a guy swallowed by a giant fish has gotta have a sense of humor
I can’t believe I’m bringing this up but Gallagher had a bit about God’s sense of humor. Something like “I don’t get when people say God isn’t funny. Have you ever even SEEN a giraffe? ‘Let there beeeee YELLOW SPOTTED HORSES WITH REALLY LONG NECKS!'”
Did you guys have audio issues with the first 15 minutes or so of the show? I could barely hear half the things he said in the monologue which was really disappointing.
But yeah, righteous indignation from #hactivists. What else is new?
I find it hard to believe that the audience for SNL and “God Is Not Dead” overlap in any way.
Not since Victoria Jackson left the show; no
“Mocking God is not cool.”
Please go back to mocking everything else, which is totally cool.
So many brave posters tonight! I don’t know how you find the courage to stand up against intolerant comments towards atheist in a country like the United States of America. It’s literally just like what atheists in Egypt go through!!!
You seem like a barrel of fun
I still can’t figure this one out.
His monologue was hands down the best thing on SNL so far this season.
Did anyone else notice the weirdo, crew lady? I’ve never seen her before.
The fact that they didn’t bring any cast members on stage with him just goes to show how great of a performer he is.
So, it sounds like this was the only SNL episode you’ve watched this season.
I think “weirdo crew lady” is actually an aux percussionist in the band. I’ve noticed her before when the host is walking out the door, but she’s usually cropped out the shot during the monologue.
Wait, that was it? I kept waiting for him to say “God is a murderer.” Did I miss it somehow?
Damn, people can get uptight…
I believe in God and found it funny, made fun of atheists too.
“Atheists don’t have any higher power to offend so it’s okay to make fun of them”. Multiple wall posts on my feed to that effect.
I.e. Mike Jones 12 is cool, but fuck your click and that crew you claim.
You can’t make fun of atheists, they’re not a group, kinda why they win every argument, you can’t criticise atheism, cos it isn’t a belief more of a lack of belief, atheists are different and diverse.
How are they not a group, yes a lack of belief but in a sense that is a belief. And you can make fun of them he did it yesterday. How do they win every argument?
@Mike Jones 12 Well it’s kinda like this, if i support pittsburgh steelers, and someone who doesn’t watch football always mocks me when they lose, how can i mock him back, if he doesn’t watch football. However if he supported new orleans, then i could always mock him when new orleans loses, and he mocks me when steelers wins, get my point. Like for example if i mock an atheist because of evolution, it could turn out that that exact atheist doesn’t actually believe in evolution. Whereas if i mocked a christian for believing in jesus, works every time, because every christian believes in jesus, by definition.
Or if a white person mocks a black person for fried chicken then a black person could also mock a white person for not being able to dance. Because they are both in groups, therefore they both have stereotypes and criticisms. Being an atheist is not a group, being a republican or an evolutionist or an anarchist is a group.
Yes because Christians have never belittled the God or gods of other people. I don’t have a side, since I think all the major religions are fucking terrible.
STOP MAKING FUN OF GOD! Loved your joke about atheists though Louis.
Someone tell them that he’s a comedian. That might clear things up.
Btw there’s no god. God is dead you tweeting faggots.
Thus spoke Stupdendous Silver Hard-on.
If God created the platypus, then he definitely has a sense of humor.
That’s funny cause I’ve made that same exact joke before.
So have a lot of people.
Opening credits of Dogma? Well done, sir. That joke might even go beyond then, but that’s what springs to my mind first.
Robin Williams at the Met
So God writes for Phineas and Ferb?
Oh- I forgot- God = Disney.
Pretty easy to throw stones when not in a house, give me any group and I’ll find criticisms of it, religious or social
Having said that I watch south park, family guy, Louie, even wonder showzen, so I find that shit funny, but people also have a right to be offended, seems like every comedian jumps on the faith bandwagon nowadays cos its an easy laugh, and usually their criticisms are actually quite ignorant and taken out of context
If anyone has seen any of Louis C.K.’s material before they should’t have been remotely surprised. The part I liked though was when he got a jab in at Athiests who “know” there isn’t a God. Like really, you’ve looked every where?
And it’s the mark of a good comedian to take shots at everybody. Ricky Gervais could learn him a lesson.
Atheists aren’t constantly searching for proof of the nonexistence of a God. Most come to the reasoned conclusion that there isn’t a god and then go on with their lives.
“And there went out fire from the LORD, and devoured them, and they died before the LORD” – God kills Nadab & Abihu
“And the anger of the LORD was kindled against Uzzah; and God smote him there for his error; and there he died by the ark of God” – God kills Uzzah for getting all touchy with the Ark
“Then said he unto him, Because thou hast not obeyed the voice of the LORD, behold, as soon as thou art departed from me, a lion shall slay thee. And as soon as he was departed from him, a lion found him, and slew him” – God sends his Lion brigade to murder some schmuck. Also good use of the past tense of slay ‘slew’.
“Behold, with a great plague will the LORD smite thy people, and thy children, and thy wives, and all thy goods:And thou shalt have great sickness by disease of thy bowels, until thy bowels fall out by reason of the sickness day by day” – God gives children anal prolapses to kill them. That is all.
Not to mention the countless Israelites he slew for not liking his Facebook statuses.
Hold on! You’re forgetting the best part!
2 Kings 2:23-24
“Then he went up from there to Bethel; and as he was going up the road, some children came from the city and mocked him, and said to him, “Go up, you baldhead! Go up, you baldhead! So he turned around and looked at them, and pronounced a curse on them in the name of the Lord. And two female bears came out of the woods and mauled forty-two of the youths.”
thatescalatedquickly.jpg
Yeah but, he’s like… God, hypothetically if you create something, then you can destroy it, same rules don’t kinda apply…
God is not a murderer!
~Goes to see Noah.~
Oh. Never mind.
~Goes to book a trip to Sodom and Gomorrah.~
Well, shit.
Black Jeopardy was WAAAAYYYYYY more offensive, especially since it just wasn’t funny. “Ohhhh look! A white person uncomfortable around black people!”
C’mon guys. You’re better than that.
if God can get over it, so can you
Nice!!
Cmon it was funny, not offensive at all.
I’ve found that as the number of black SNL cast members in a skit approaches 3, the likelihood that white people will not get the jokes approaches 1.
Or maybe it’s because I’ve had six friends/cousins use me as a job reference since graduating college. I thought it was funny but targeted, just like the Black History Month skit (which was obviously better; the humor on the most recent skit was significantly more nuanced and targeted).
Who are these people? And why should we give a shit what they think?
I feel like it was Louis CK himself who said (paraphrasing from memory), “If you get offended once in a while, it’s okay. It means you’re human. But if you get offended over everything all the time, maybe you’re the asshole.”
BREAKING: Random people on Twitter offended by stand up comedian.
Religious zealots will hate anyone who says anything negative about “God.” To each his own! When you get famous go on t.v. and preach your shit. There’s plenty of channels available! Its HIS view. And he got to share it nationally.
This was pretty mild compared to a lot of other comedians ranting on god. These people who are offended need to grow a pair. What would happen if they put Jim Jefferies on this stage?
I wonder why Jim Jeffries isn’t on this stage?
I was more offended that SNL put on such lame sketches. Didn’t even crack a smile.
The people offended would be cheering if he belittled Islam.
There should be a minimum number for reporting ‘Twitter’ outrage. Because really the story reads ‘hundreds of people took sever seconds to report they didn’t like something.’ I watched a good set by a great Comedian posted as click bait.
That monologue was the best part of the show. The sketches were mostly meh, but letting Louis being Louis in the monologue and not letting some cast member come out and ruin it with something the writers thought was funny was great.
Honestly, what’s so offensive about what he said? I dont get these people. Its just as hyper-sensitive as when Muslims get offended at a Muhammed cartoon. And we think THOSE PEOPLE are just craaazy.
The way I feel is that Louis C.K. as a comedic writer is really really good. Louis C.K. as a comedian is really really bad. I’ve tried to watch his show and couldn’t do it. I tried to watch one of his specials and all the guy did was say “nigger” “cum” and “faggot” over and over again without telling any real jokes. I know this guy is a hero to internet atheists (read: assholes who like to belittle other’s religion because it makes them feel superior) but is that something we should really be celebrating? I’m all for using the platform you have for speaking your mind, but comedy is supposed to be inclusive and funny. Louis uses it to spread hate and isolate people and I’m not cool with that. I’m a 28 year old who is not religious and likes crude jokes and is active on the internet – I should be the perfect target audience for this guy, but I just don’t get the appeal I guess.
The institutions/individuals responsible for spreading hate and isolating people more than Louis C.K.
-The entire US Government until 1964
-The Bible Belt
-The Bible
-People who live in the Bible Belt and believe in the Bible
-People who need people who live in the Bible Belt and believe in the Bible to vote for them
I really don’t understand how you’re supposed to confront religion in society. Nothing is impervious from critique. It’s either ridicule or debate. We’ve seen how Christians debate; every argument with a religious person ends with some variation of double negation (you can’t prove x isn’t y therefore x is equal to y).
In the absence of debate, ridicule is the next option. Regardless of whether you are a Christian or not, the stories outlined in the Bible are objectively ridiculous. Someone pointing out that fact does make them an asshole, and if you believe most of the Bible is metaphorical then you probably aren’t a Christian (according to people who believe all of the bible is literal).
I’m not saying I disagree with a lot of what you’ve said in these threads @Bostjan Snachbar, but you’re doing the same thing that Christians do by claiming that stories in the Bible are “objectively ridiculous.” Ridiculous is a value judgment. There is no way that anything can be described as objectively ridiculous.
@Bostjan Snachbar 90 percent of the people on the web who argue their religion are usually the insecure ones, who aren’t really why they believe in that faith, the 100 percent or 99 percent secure ones, don’t bother logging on the internet to argue their faith, that’s why most religious arguments are stupid on both sides. It’s like if someone said to you that colour of blood was green, you wouldn’t start a whole paragraph defending colour of blood would you, you’d just ignore it, because you’re completely secure in your belief, atheist or religious.
*sure
I’m not sure what you were watching, but if you watched someone that didn’t tell any “real jokes” it certainly was not Louis CK. Louis uses a fair number of vulgar words, because he doesn’t think that words should be forbidden, but that’s not what makes him good, it’s the jokes that make him good. As a parent of 2 toddlers myself, I particularly enjoy his hilarious jokes about parenthood. But really, any and all topics are used for joke fuel by Louis.
LOL people.
I Think God has a wicked Sense of Humor…..He liked it.
And this is why Louie is my favorite comedian. Because if those offended would actually LISTEN to what he says, *maybe* they’d see that he’s also pulling it back and explaining why it’s wrong. And making us laugh.
Just watched it and if you are really offended by this! You should never leave the house the real world might hurt you! You might want to go back to mommy and have her tell you a story while she tucks you into bed and rubs your belly and checks under the bed for the boogie man. Ok little jimmy sorry your pussy hurts.
If god was offended he would’ve stricken Louis down on the spot with lightning. You can’t prove that he wouldn’t have. Checkmate atheists
It wasn’t a joke about god being a murder, it was a joke about christianity being chauvinist.
This guy gets it.
Yep.
I’m not really a fan of Louis C.K., but that seemed an entirely lighthearted monologue. It’s nothing akin to Sinéad ripping up the picture of the Pope. How on earth are people outraged over this?
If anyone is offended they should read the Old Testament.
I think I own a pair of child murder shorts.
I’m more surprised that anyone still watches SNL.
I dare the fat pussy to make fun of Allah or Mohammed on stage. Oh wait, that’s right, Muslims will kill you if you do that. Better play it safe and make fun of a safe religion.
So, what you’re saying is that all Muslims a fucking whacko extremists, then?
I don’t think Andrew is familiar with argumental fallacies. He used like four of them in two sentences.
“Black Jeopardy” was a really, really poor rip off of when Chappelle had Mark D. Naison (a real African American Studies professor) on a game show about what black slang meant.
Yeah, Louis. Stop making fun of these people’s invisible friend.
If god is real, then he isn’t listening to anyone. How else do you explain the millions of unanswered prayers, the thousands of children that die from disease, abuse or starvation on a daily basis? If god is real and he doesn’t have time to help dying children, then what the fuck makes these idiotic christians think that he’s sitting around watching Saturday Night Live?
Angel – “Hey God? I just got a prayer request from Jimmy Dorfman’s mother. She wants you to heal her son who’s dying from cancer. He’s hurting really bad, God. He cries out in pain all da…”
God – “Did you hear what this Louis C.K. guy just said about me? Who in the hell does he think he is? I created this asshole and I can uncreate him!”
Angel – “Umm, God? First of all, uncreate isn’t really a word. Second, Timmy Dorfman could really use your help right now. He only has a few days left. I mean, if you won’t heal him, can’t you at least let him die without pain? Aren’t you supposed to be the total embodiment of love and mercy?”
God – “What are you babbling on about? Can’t you see I’m busy? Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going down there and I’m going to fuck Louis C.K.’s life up!”
I imagine a priest sitting in a dark room, watching CK’s monologue. He becomes offended, throws his scotch at the television, smams a fist down on his TV tray and then goes and hatebangs a choir boy.
Slams
ohh white people..tyring to keep the brown man down by just trying to make something out of nothing..ha.. but seriously that monolog was hilarious ..
and its the white man that’s trying to make it seem like I cant spell but …im.. just ..sleepy .. yeah that’s it..
It is pretty offensive to people that believe in God. Louis is funny, but I don’t see why a fundamentally decent human being would want to make fun of people who were offended by his monologue.