The Internet Reacts To The ‘Homeland’ Finale: ‘Nice Job, Showtime. You Should Hang Yourselves!’

After delivering what I thought was the best episode of the season, I didn’t think there’d be much backlash to the season three finale of Homeland. I didn’t think it was a perfect episode, but the ending (SPOILER Brody dies END SPOILER) was fitting, devastating, and right. My reaction was not, “How could you do this?” but, “Why didn’t you do this earlier?” The Internet, however, was not in agreement. Never underestimate a fanbase’s devotion to a character, even one that had completely exhausted its value and had nowhere left to go.
Here, via Reddit, are some choice reactions to the season finale, both right after Nicholas Brody was hanged from a crane — during the denial stage — and soon thereafter, when it was obvious that Nicholas Brody did not somehow survive the hanging. I don’t know if the outrage is funnier (“Screw you all, season four can die with Brody!” “I’ll never watch this sick sh*t again!”) or if the fabricated science of the denial is more amusing: “He is not dead. I can tell. A person who is hanging cannot keep their legs wide open apart while they are supposedly strangled by a rope.” There are even some people online who are suggesting that, in order to preserve Damian Lewis’ role in the series that next season should be a prequel.
Crazy people are crazy.
Source: Reddit
Jesus people, they didn’t actually KILL Damian Lewis, so how could he be a “real” dead person??
I was sad, I will miss him as an actor, but it was time for Brody to leave & he did it in the right way. I’m glad they didn’t reduce him to a blubbering mess, that was Carrie’s job.
NO BROKEN NECK. This pisses me off way more than it should. Broken necks come from the sudden drop of a trapdoor. A slow lift in the air would have no momentum to break his neck. I was impressed that they had him turn as purple as he did.
My favorite is “He’s a marine; they learn unnatural ways of dealing with death!”
Marines: We’ll Teach You How to Survive a Hanging
I’m joining the Marines….just in case.
Jesus. These people would NEVER survive watching Game of Thrones.
I was about to say the same thing
Showtime writers did the right thing purely for the hilarity of that series of responses. Awesome!
I wonder if these people would have been happier if he’s survived and become A FUCKING LUMBERJACK. That ending was about as good as Showtime can produce.
These are exactly the kind of people who enjoyed how Dexter ended. The whole “three years of great writing…” thing was especially funny.
I think I would never get tired of slapping these people.
The real problem with the finale was that the hanging wasn’t at the end of the episode, it was in the MIDDLE, and then we spent the next half hour dealing with Carrie’s baby shit. NO ONE FUCKING CARES.
She’s the main character of the show. Everybody should theoretically care about her. There are plenty of interesting ways this next season could go now. The ending with Carrie drawing the star on the wall was near-perfect. Ending the season on Brody hanging would have been awful.
“Crazy people are crazy.”
Yes, but their tears are DELICIOUS.
It will be hilarious when they show the trailer for season 4 and at the end of some crazy fuggin’ montage we hear Damian Lewis say “Carrie” in a slight whisper and we see her WHIP around to the camera. You know its gonna happen, just to drag all these people back, then they won’t show SHIT about Brody. Please troll these troglodytes Showtime.
And be sure to use Poor Man’s Ryan Gosling from the final season of Dexter while you’re at it!
I bet Dana was in such an emotional downward spiral after telling her dad to fuck off and then hear he was hanged that she would let me do her doggy in a Burger King bathroom.
…what? You saw the last doofus she banged… I’d be a step up cause I’d tell her I really cared about her. Girls like hearing that noise.
I’m mostly pissed that they didn’t show how the USA reacted to Iran suddenly hanging their big-time celebrity. And Iran should immediately suspect USA involvement right?? They didn’t even question Brody on why he would kill his best friend in the world.
They just make all their characters stupid and assume the audience is just AS stupid to play along.
I won’t be watching next season, but not because of Brody, who gives a shít, he should have died in Season 2. I’m not gonna watch because of the damned writing that decides to create the 2nd 9/11 directly linked to the Iranian government and instead of acknowledging it as the most obvious declaration of war of all time, they do silly spy games instead. BULLSHÍT SHOW.
Technically Brody isn’t dead. We know because we see him keeping his legs spread apart (to keep him from spinning because his hang-safe collar makes him unstable?)
But we know this is just more incompetence on the showmaker’s part.
I know that Dustin loved the murder of the general. But we all know that Brody responding to the US attempt to murder him by carrying out the mission is BS. You can write a line for Brody where he wonders why he did it, but that doesn’t make it believable. Apparently a good portion of Homeland’s audience just likes to see people killed. I suppose this is why the murder of the VP went down so easily.
But I have to dissent, the character who should have died because it was dramatically played out was Carrie, and has been for at least two seasons. This show has always been bad science fiction in its insistence that Claire Danes is hotter than Morena Baccarin but bringing her back after season one was resolved was just stupid. Also, killing Brody was never going to be a bold move on the producers’ part, because he’s a Muslim and killing Muslims is always acceptable. And because he was labeled a terrorist and killing terrorists is always acceptable. And because Brody was mentally ill, even if it was induced by years of abuse, and mental illness is always accepted as a metaphor for demonic evil. Not killing Brody but killing Carrie would have been bold.
By the way, since Jevadi passed on Brody, the assassination would have wrecked his chances to take the top job. The whole season was BS even in its own terms.