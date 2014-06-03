Dumb People Take ‘Feminine’ Hurricanes Less Seriously, Die Because Of It

Gender bias is pretty dumb. That’s not exactly a profound stand to take, but it’s true. However, it’s rare that you run across a case of it so stupid it actually kills people. Hurricane naming, it turns out, is one of those cases.
If the National Hurricane Center declares that Hurricane Joe is on the way to wreck your life, people take it seriously. But if it’s Hurricane Jolene? They just sit on their butts and let it kill them twice as often, according to a new study:
We use more than six decades of death rates from US hurricanes to show that feminine-named hurricanes cause significantly more deaths than do masculine-named hurricanes. Laboratory experiments indicate that this is because hurricane names lead to gender-based expectations about severity and this, in turn, guides respondents’ preparedness to take protective action.
In other words, the data shows that if you give a hurricane a female name, stupid people expect it to file its nails before getting back into the kitchen. Then they drown, because it turns out hurricanes are just weather patterns and don’t conform to gender expectations!
A key problem we can see with the research is that there are other factors involved with hurricane fatalities. Hurricane Katrina, for example, was so fatal partially because the government response was infamously terrible.
That said, though, we’ve also spent enough time on Facebook to know that human stupidity is without any sort of limit, and thus there really are people who think hurricane names mean something other than just “It’s a name for the damn hurricane.” There are people furious we call dust storms “Muslim” names, after all. Then again, considering how stupid you have to be to not get to higher ground when a destructive weather system blows through, we’re guessing not much can be done in the first place.
We should start naming waves of stupid on the internet. We’ll name it after the stupidest person involved. Starting with Cyberstorm Jenny McCarthy.
There are no waves of stupid on the Internet. Stupid is the default state.
I take a feminine storm a lot more serious, because.. bitches be crazy.
They be trippin.
It would have been great if they played it straight and immediately said “yes, but only because people are stupid. More at 11”
We were just talking at work yesterday about the hurricane names, and how TWC names winter storms now for sensationalism. This is an interesting (and depressing) way to show how naming this affects our thought processes.
And the names are stupid, too. “WINTER STORM HERACLES” marks the first time I’ve ever said “OH, F*** YOU” to an app.
I think they should get away from these gender-based names and start naming storms based on their awesomeness: Hurricane Million-Slayer, Typhoon Population-Decimator, Winter Storm Kitten-Killer, Tornado Town-Smasher.
Or possibly name them after fictional characters. Hurricane Superman, Tidal Wave Aquaman, Thunderstorm Wolverine, Dust Storm Hulk.
OR… (I got a million of ’em)…sell the naming rights.
Hurricane Sony, Typhoon Apple, Winter Storm Wendys.
On Twitter, I joked they should be named after dating site. I bet people would take Hurricane GngToBneUHrd seriously.
We should name them after animals. But then people wouldn’t run from category 5 Hurricane Kitten & they would all die. But we’d pack up & move before category 1 Hurricane Great White Shark.
Sandy Duncan was a feared cage fighter before she retired to make sitcoms.
Natural selection at work.
Maybe we should call them himmicanes.
^Goddammit.
I have to believe that the numbers for female hurricanes killing more people are incredibly inflated solely by the amount of people killed by Katrina. If you take that out of the equation, the numbers probably equalize a good bit.
Also, hurricane Jolene is just coming to take your man. If you beg her, she may not, even though she can.