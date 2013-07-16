Here’s The Story Of The Twitter Hero Who Single-Handedly Killed Zimmerman Juror B37’s Book Deal

A lot has been made about the controversial Zimmerman Trial Juror B37. First she appeared on Anderson Cooper and made comments expressing sympathy and support for Zimmerman. But she really sparked an outrage by announcing — fewer than 48 hours after George Zimmerman was declared Not Guilty — that she’d signed a book deal.
Well, one passionate person on Twitter who goes by @MoreandAgain took things into her own hands.
First, she sought out the publishing company that signed the juror…
Then she spread the publisher’s information across Twitter so people could call and email, telling them to stop the book deal from coming to fruition…
She quickly whipped up a Change.org petition calling for literary agent Sharlene Martin to drop Juror B37. Within minutes, the petition had more than a thousand supporters. Martin eventually caved and released this statement:
“After careful consideration regarding the proposed book project with Zimmerman Juror B37, I have decided to rescind my offer of representation in the exploration of a book based upon this case.”
Naturally, it was only a matter of time before the juror came to her senses (or realized she was getting dropped by Martin and the book deal was a dead end) and released her own statement:
“I realize it was necessary for our jury to be sequestered in order to protest our verdict from unfair outside influence, but that isolation shielded me from the depth of pain that exists among the general public over every aspect of this case. The potential book was always intended to be a respectful observation of the trial from my and my husband’s perspectives solely and it was to be an observation that our ‘system’ of justice can get so complicated that it creates a conflict with our ‘spirit’ of justice.
Now that I am returned to my family and to society in general, I have realized that the best direction for me to go is away from writing any sort of book and return instead to my life as it was before I was called to sit on this jury.”
Thus ends one of the dumbest attempts at exploitation imaginable. Juror B37’s decision to originally pursue the book deal was insensitive at best and revealing of serious issues with the jury at worst.
If anything, this is a pretty fascinating look at the power of Twitter and what a little bit of passion and movement can accomplish. It’s not like @MoreAndAgain has a million followers or anything either so it was pretty much word of mouth.
Take it away, Questlove.
Good.
Book blocked.
“Well, one passionate person on Twitter who goes by @MoreandAgain took things into _her_ own hands.
“First, _she_ sought out…”
Wow, Twitter was actually good for something for once. First time for everything, right?
Arab Spring actually comes to mind.
I actually like it for quick sports updates too
and candid porn pics from the many lovely starlets out there.
And funny tweets from comedians I like.
Hey, wait a minute, you mean trying to claim twitter has no value just makes you sound like an out of touch moron from 2009?
OMG this is sweet! Juror B37 is completely out of touch in her inaccurate and insensitive thinking around this book and her verdict!! This clearly showed her true colors!
Hold on just a second. How, exactly, is this juror “out of touch”? She was on the fucking jury. In terms of a legal trial, that’s about as “in touch” as you can get. While the rest of us went about our lives and maybe caught a snippet or two of the headlines about the case, she sat there every day and listened to every single witness and saw every piece of evidence and heard every argument from the lawyers and every instruction from the judge. Did you do that? No. No, you didn’t. So who’s “out of touch” again?
Look, just because you might disagree with the verdict on an emotional level, that doesn’t mean your opinion is right. There are millions of people out there right now who are angry about the verdict because the jury didn’t arrive at a conclusion that matched their preconceived notion that Zimmerman was a guilty racist murderer. Well, holy fuck. Maybe, just maybe, instead of the jury being wrong, it’s your opinion that’s wrong. But noooooo, hell no, you can’t be wrong. And Questlove and Michael Moore and a shit ton of other famous people who sent out angry-face tweets about the result can’t possibly be wrong. Because fuck democracy. And fuck the law. And fuck due process. And fuck a trial by a jury of your peers. And fuck Zimmerman’s acquittal. Because you’re right. No, fuck that, you’re righter than right. You’re, like, 1000% right. You’re so goddamn right about this one thing that you’re rightness has the power to adopt human form while you dream and combat the forces of evil and injustice on the streets of American cities like the goddamn Batman.
Look, I don’t know profess to know for a certainty what happened that night between Trayvon Martin and George Zimmerman because I wasn’t there. But I do know that the facts presented in the case were compelling enough to convince the jury that Zimmerman was not guilty of murder.
Is Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law completely retarded? Yeah, I kinda think it is.
Should regular people be allowed to carry guns? No, I don’t think they should be.
Those are complex issues that I’d be willing to bet you and I actually agree on.
But what about these much less complex ones:
Is George Zimmerman white? No, he’s not. He’s half Hispanic and half Caucasian. But most of the really angry people out there just call him white. Why? Because that’s easier, maybe. Because it allows them to vent their anger in a more focused way? Possibly. Because they never actually took the time to read / learn about the case and didn’t even know that he was half Hispanic? That’s possible, too.
Was Trayvon an innocent kid? Not according to the facts presented during the trial. I watched footage of the witness who opened his door, saw the fight on the ground right in front of him and called 911 testifying during the trial and the guy said he saw Trayvon on top punching Zimmerman and that it was Zimmerman who was calling for help. Now, he was right there, not 10 or 20 feet away and that’s what he saw. I know that’s just one witness, and I’m only using that as an example because we clearly aren’t going to re-try the case in the Uproxx comments section, but if the closest eyewitness to the fight says he felt like Zimmerman was in fear for his life, and the “Stand Your Ground” law says that you can use your gun if you’re in fear for your life…well…that certainly makes it sound like Zimmerman was acting within the law when he fired his gun. Again, I think the law is stupid. I think guns are stupid. But, fuck, the facts of the case place Zimmerman inside the law, not outside of it.
Iron Mike, I hear you. No amount of wishing it was racism that killed that boy and not just a terrible tragedy is going to bring him back. It isn’t going to bring Trayvon back, help race relations or end gun violence. The best protection we have are the laws of this land decided upon by the people we elected into office. If you don’t like it, then do something productive like writing your representatives to petition stricter gun laws. Rather than letting this case tear this country apart we could let it bring us together. We have a choice to stop perpetuating negativity and strife. Write your congressman/congresswoman.
I enjoyed your commentary Iron Mike and would like to subscribe to your newsletter
Iron Mike is my hero.
Yes, you are correct Iron Mike Sharpie sir!
Iron Man Sharpie so eloquently stated: “And fuck a trial by a jury of your peers.” Perhaps this should have been used in the prosecutor’s case, as Zimmerman took it upon himself to become Martin’s judge, jury, AND executioner the moment he disobeyed 911 dispatch and didn’t stay in his car. The hypocrisy in the above statement is only too obvious, but clearly not seen by many. Shame on you all.
Iron Mike, that is some one-sided commentary. Why don’t we look at ALL the facts? how about the fact that Zimmerman followed this kid for doing absolutely nothing. How about the fact that he looked ‘suspicious’ basically for being a black kid with a hoodie? How about Zimmerman calling him a “F***ing Punk”, again for doing absolutely nothing. How about Zimmerman ignoring advice from the 911 operator that would have saved Trayvon’s life? We don’t know who started the physical confrontation. We never will. But the facts we have are as follows: Trayvon Martin was minding his own damn business, just going to get some candy and a drink. He was pursued, without provocation, by George Zimmerman, who ignored the advice of the 911 operator. Trayvon Martin was shot dead by Zimmerman. I wouldn’t call it Murder One, but his reckless behavior certainly led to Trayvon’s death.
Okay, first.
@ Silar.
Let’s look at Zimmerman following Trayvon because he thought he looked suspicious. Is that illegal? Nope. Do you have something else to add your “let’s look at Zimmerman following Trayvon” point? I kinda hope so. Because just looking at ain’t getting you anywhere.
How about Zimmerman calling him a “fucking punk”? What about it? It’s not a racist comment. It’s dismissive, sure. It’s derisive, yes. But racist? Nope. Proof of
anything? Nope. And Trayvon actually referred to Zimmerman as a “cracker”, which is actually a racist comment. So, um, your point = invalid.
How about Zimmerman ignoring advice from the 911 operator? Was it stupid? Yes. Was it illegal? Nope.
@ Joshua Skye
This comment by you is entirely telling of your bias towards Zimmerman as the guilty racist murderer:
“Zimmerman took it upon himself to become Martin’s judge, jury, AND executioner the moment he disobeyed 911 dispatch and didn’t stay in his car.”
No, he didn’t. By no account did he confront Trayvon with his gun already drawn. By no account did he shoot Trayvon in the back. By the accounts of eye-witness, Zimmerman was on the ground, with Trayvon on top of him and punching Zimmerman. It wasn’t until after that point that the gun came out. Photos taken by police at the scene show the extent of Zimmerman’s face and head injuries. And they make it pretty clear he got beat up. So, unless you’re suggesting that Zimmerman’s intent was to provoke a confrontation where he got assaulted to the point of being justified to use his gun just so he could shoot a black kid, then you should probably rethink your moral indignation. Because the facts of the case simply don’t support a murder charge. And maybe you don’t understand the difference between murder, manslaughter, reckless endangerment and self-defense, and maybe you just don’t care…either way, you’re wrong. And you should probably read more.
I should also point out that I hate the fact that people assume I’m defending Zimmerman as a person. I don’t know him. He could be a dick. He could be the nicest guy ever. But I’m not defending him. I’m defending the law. And, according to the law in the place where he was tried, and according to the jury that heard his case, he’s innocent. And, just because you think he was guilty, screaming RACISM + MURDER at the top of your lungs doesn’t make it so.
**That should reading “I’m defending the rule of law.” because, as I’ve stated previously, I actually think the ‘Stand Your Ground’ law is retarded.
Wow, Iron Mike – talk about swatting a mosquito with a sledgehammer!
by the way – “But I do
knowbelieve that the facts presented in the case were not compelling enough to convince the jury that Zimmerman was notguilty of murder” – ftfy
…and if you’re going to specifically address Silar’s observations, do you have a response to this one?
“He was pursued, without provocation, by George Zimmerman, who ignored the advice of the 911 operator. Trayvon Martin was shot dead by Zimmerman. I wouldn’t call it Murder One, but his reckless behavior certainly led to Trayvon’s death.”
or do you just ignore the points you can’t specifically refute?
And if Trayvon started punching Zimmerman and was beating his head into the concrete? Did Zimmerman have to die or suffer grave bodily injury because you don’t think he should have followed Trayvon?
oops – messed my html – “know” and unbolded “not” were supposed to be deleted w/strikethrough
I’m not sure of Mike’s opinion but here’s how I saw it. There is no jurisdiction that I know of where “following without being provoked” is a crime. A person can’t sucker punch you and beat your head into the concrete because they didn’t like the fact that you asked them a question. Zimmerman, in a criminal trial, gets the benefit of the doubt and I think you have to be pretty unreasonable to look at the facts of the case and be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that what I just described didn’t happen.
That’s self defence. To the best of my knowledge, that’s self defence in every state in the United States and the entirety of the U.K. and Canada. You can’t convict a person of manslaughter in those circumstances no matter how “morally guilty” you’ve decided they are.
@ Sartorial
My job isn’t to refute every single point someone makes. I feel I’ve done my duty when I respond to their post (when it’s in response to something I’ve written) and I poke enough holes in their argument to prove the validity of my initial commentary. If just one hole is enough to sink Silar’s logic, and I poke two or three in to it, do I really need to keep going and poke ten? No, I don’t.
Also, your goofy attempt at using bold or strikethroughs or whatever to suggest that I don’t actually know that the facts of the case were compelling enough to convince the jury is ridiculous. Just flat out fucking ridiculous. The jury acquitted him. That means they found him not guilty. I don’t BELIEVE that the facts of the case were compelling enough to convince the jury of Zimmerman’s guilt, I KNOW the facts were compelling enough because THE JURY PASSED THE JUDGE A NOTE THAT SAID HE WAS NOT GUILTY!!!!
did that escalate quickly? yes it did. Is it kind of annoying when someone asks a question and answers it themselves? kinda. Is Iron Mike Sharpie dude dead on correct? yes he is. So many things were handled and sculpted to elicit racial tension in this case it’s really hard to know where to start, but how about the misleading photos of a teddy bear faced kid that were years out of date as the victim and “white” George Zimmerman who in any other case would be referred to as the oppressed Hispanic man seeking justice? change heads,change hearts,then change laws, don’t let anyone use you for their political agendas, I’m looking at you al sharpton, and don’t be too hard on the cash cow grab from the juror until you count the number of books that every single relative, lawyer, and policeman writes on this case within a year, I’m looking at you al sharpton.
Iron Mike is on point. We don’t know this dude, we don’t know the dead kid. We know that a jury of Zimmerman’s peers found him not guilty based on the best facts and witnesses that the state of Florida could pull together.
Folks judging the case beyond that are saying more about their own biases than anybody else’s.
I agree mostly with Iron Mike, but he’s incorrect about this being “Stand Your Ground”, as this was a simple Self Defense case. Zimmerman waived the right to a Stand Your Ground hearing because they knew they’d lose since the other side could also argue Trayvon was standing his ground (or something along those lines).
I will say this: Everyone bitching and moaning about Zimmerman getting out of his car and following Trayvon, I get it. By all accounts, Zimmerman was being an over-zealous asshole. But why didn’t Trayvon just…I dunno…run away from Zimmerman or call the cops and say “Hey, some dude is following/stalking me”? Instead, Trayvon decided to confront him and they had a fight. If I’m walking around a neighborhood at night and some dude is following me, I’m getting the hell outta there.
@Iron Mike…wow that’s some interesting commentary:
“Hold on just a second. How, exactly, is this juror “out of touch”?”
Well for starters she wants to make a killing writing a book about an experience she needed to be legally sequestered for and which resulted in a man that killed an unarmed child going unpunished.
“In terms of a legal trial, that’s about as “in touch” as you can get.”
Jurors are pretty worthless. If you’ve studied the rules of evidence you’d know there’s a shit load of codified rules that exist purely because jurors are morons that can’t do the job that the state requires of them.
“While the rest of us went about our lives and maybe caught a snippet or two of the headlines about the case, she sat there every day and listened to every single witness and saw every piece of evidence and heard every argument from the lawyers and every instruction from the judge. Did you do that? No. No, you didn’t. So who’s “out of touch” again?”
Yes. The whole thing was on TV. However, Trayvon Martin was an unarmed child and George Zimmerman was a grown man that accosted him with a firearm after police had told him to stand down. Did any of that change? No? Okay.
“Look, just because you might disagree with the verdict on an emotional level, that doesn’t mean your opinion is right”
From what I understand, his opinion is: George Zimmerman ought to be behind bars, Juror 37B is a shameless fame whore, and this whole thing is bullshit. That opinion CANNOT be right or wrong.
“There are millions of people out there right now who are angry about the verdict because the jury didn’t arrive at a conclusion that matched their preconceived notion that Zimmerman was a guilty racist murderer. Well, holy fuck. Maybe, just maybe, instead of the jury being wrong, it’s your opinion that’s wrong. But noooooo, hell no, you can’t be wrong. And Questlove and Michael Moore and a shit ton of other famous people who sent out angry-face tweets about the result can’t possibly be wrong.”
Racist? Well he did say a lot of racist shit on the police phone call. And he did kill a kid. So yeah, you could easily argue that he’s a racist and he’s most certainly a murderer. Murder is the unlawful killing, with malice aforethought, of another human. So yes, he’s probably a racist murderer. Self defense, is an affirmative defense basically saying, “yeah I killed this guy but I had a good reason to that excuses my guilt.”
“Because fuck democracy.”
Democracy killed Socrates, and probably would have killed Zimmerman too.
“And fuck the law.”
Well you don’t like the law, later on…so you’re pretty much in agreement with “fuck the law.”
“And fuck due process.”
Calling a juror out of touch hardly screams “fuck due process.” As a matter of fact nothing she said suggested that anything of what she thought on what should happen to George Zimmerman.
“And fuck a trial by a jury of your peers.”
Juries suck.
“We have a criminal jury system which is superior to any in the world; and its efficiency is only marred by the difficulty of finding twelve men every day who don’t know anything and can’t read.”
-Mark Twain.
“And fuck Zimmerman’s acquittal.”
Okay, so here’s what’s going to happen. I’m going to find you. I’m going to basically start a fight with you, if you start to win I’m going to shoot you and not go to jail…sound good to you?
“Because you’re right. No, fuck that, you’re righter than right. You’re, like, 1000% right. You’re so goddamn right about this one thing that you’re rightness has the power to adopt human form while you dream and combat the forces of evil and injustice on the streets of American cities like the goddamn Batman.”
Wow…I’d step away from talk radio and actually read what she said about this before you go on a rant that has nothing to do with anything anyone here was talking about.
“Look, I don’t know profess to know for a certainty what happened that night between Trayvon Martin and George Zimmerman because I wasn’t there. But I do know that the facts presented in the case were compelling enough to convince the jury that Zimmerman was not guilty of murder.”
Well stand your ground basically makes murder in this case impossible to prove, and he was tried for Manslaughter anyways, second degree murder was always a long shot and everyone knew it. Which is hilarious because later you say this:
“Because the facts of the case simply don’t support a murder charge. And maybe you don’t understand the difference between murder, manslaughter, reckless endangerment and self-defense, and maybe you just don’t care…either way, you’re wrong. And you should probably read more.”
Which is oh so delicious irony. Charges were second degree murder and manslaughter. If you knew jack and shit about the criminal justice system you’d realize that very rarely is second degree murder the highest charge charged and convicted. Typically DAs will overcharge and settle for the lesser charge on a conviction or plea bargain. Stop trying to sound smart and insightful and leave it to people that are actually smart and insightful.
“Is Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law completely retarded? Yeah, I kinda think it is.
Should regular people be allowed to carry guns? No, I don’t think they should be.
Those are complex issues that I’d be willing to bet you and I actually agree on.
But what about these much less complex ones”
So what’s with the bug up your ass? I’m calling bullshit that you actually dislike these yet find the anger to get mad at someone yelling at an anonymous juror trying to get a book deal.
“Is George Zimmerman white? No, he’s not. He’s half Hispanic and half Caucasian. But most of the really angry people out there just call him white. Why? Because that’s easier, maybe. Because it allows them to vent their anger in a more focused way? Possibly. Because they never actually took the time to read / learn about the case and didn’t even know that he was half Hispanic? ”
Anyone that knows what George Zimmerman looks like could probably gather that he has latino heritage. And I didn’t know that only white people could hate black people, I guess you learn something everyday.
“Was Trayvon an innocent kid? Not according to the facts presented during the trial.”
Simply not true.
“I watched footage of the witness who opened his door, saw the fight on the ground right in front of him and called 911 testifying during the trial and the guy said he saw Trayvon on top punching Zimmerman and that it was Zimmerman who was calling for help.”
Well shit. This motherfucker watched 20 minutes of testimony. That basically makes him Gerry Spence, Alan Dershowitz, and Justice Cardozo combined!
“Now, he was right there, not 10 or 20 feet away and that’s what he saw. I know that’s just one witness,”
I like how you admit you don’t know what you’re talking about but do so in an authoritative way.
“And I’m only using that as an example because we clearly aren’t going to re-try the case in the Uproxx comments section,”
No one is trying to do that, especially the OP. Only you are trying to do this.
“but if the closest eyewitness to the fight says he felt like Zimmerman was in fear for his life, and the “Stand Your Ground” law says that you can use your gun if you’re in fear for your life…well…that certainly makes it sound like Zimmerman was acting within the law when he fired his gun.”
That’s not exactly what Stand Your Ground says, but I love how you’re all ‘I don’t know jack and shit about anything, nor do I fully understand what you’re saying or the context, scope, and ramifications of your opinions, but damnit I have an opinion and you’re going to hear it!’ And then follow it up with “we don’t really know for certain and I don’t want to go on all day about this…but I’m right.:
“Again, I think the law is stupid. I think guns are stupid. But, fuck, the facts of the case place Zimmerman inside the law, not outside of it.”
I don’t think anyone is saying that. I think we’re people are glad that someone who was instrumental in making sure that a person who killed an innocent child was set free isn’t going to profit from her actions in the form of a book deal. I’m guessing people don’t like the Amanda Knox, Scott Peterson, Casey Anthony, and OJ books either.
So is somebody going to tell me who won this argument already or what? Is it the person who can fit the most words in a Uproxx post or is it the person that has the most jokes per intelligent retort.
I think it’s safe to assume a few things about Iron Mike: he’s White and likely doesn’t have any children of his own. Am I racist for saying that? Am I making assumptions even though I don’t know him personally? Have I violated the law in presuming to know everything about Iron Mike just by a few comments?
Okay, let’s say Iron Mike does have kids. Is it okay if I follow their school bus then get out of my car to follow them home? According to you that’s not against the law but I wonder, would you bother approaching me if you saw me in action? Would you pick a fight with me? First off, that’s assault, which is against the law.
Just know that if we get into a fight and if I fear for my life I have every right to defend myself even if it means shooting you dead in front of your family and neighbors. I’ll be standing my ground. I’m not doing anything wrong, right? Just following a kid around is not breaking any laws at all and you realistically don’t have any right to tell me to stop because I’m not breaking any laws. If I never touch your child or detain them in any way I’m not breaking the law. I’m just kid watching.
When I stand before the judge I’ll just remind them that if Zimmerman can follow children, get into a fight with them, then shoot them dead that I should be allowed to go home — with the murder weapon — and finish my Walking Dead marathon and cook that chicken in the fridge before it goes bad.
Thanks Iron Mike. I’m glad we got that all settled.
Oh wait, what’s that? Oh, so if I follow your kid you’ll beat me up or pull out your gun?!! But why, Mikey-poo?!! I haven’t done anything wrong. Just chillax bro. I’m just following your kid around. Jeez, take it easy.
Now remember, you can’t touch me or threaten me because that would be against the law. You’ll just have to let me follow your kid around their school, at the mall, on the playground because, again, I’m not breaking the law.
Have a great day Mike. You’re awesome for letting me follow your kid around.
Goldenhand the Just – The argument needs to happen. If Uproxx wants to wade into a debate that takes a whole lot of nuance, you’re going to see long posts. Posts on highly charged political topics lead to political discussion. The better move might be for Uproxx to stay out of these debates if they want to keep the tone light but if they want to wade in, this is what the board is probably going to look like.
Omar – Please try and distinguish between the juror and Zimmerman. I’m also very perturbed that you wanted a jury to convict in this case. The facts set Zimmerman free, at least in the opinion of the juror (and mine, for that matter), and now you don’t think she should be able to make any money writing about it.
Great plan there, DownBoulder. Now look up the legal definitions of “stalking” and “harassment”. Then try and figure out why following someone for a relatively short period isn’t unlawful (why Zimmerman got acquitted) and why your plan would be unlawful.
I’ll even get you started, downboulder:
[www.leg.state.fl.us]
@ Omar
You can’t really go point-by-point through my initial comment and try to attack / deconstruct / refute them entirely out of context. Okay, I suppose you can, since you just did, but you invalidate a lot of what you have to say specifically because you’re taking the points out of context. Anyhow, I’m going to pick just one of your points, instead of wasting my time on all of them, to highlight how your comment insults the intelligence of everyone that reads it.
This is what you said:
“Jurors are pretty worthless. If you’ve studied the rules of evidence you’d know there’s a shit load of codified rules that exist purely because jurors are morons that can’t do the job that the state requires of them.”
Except it doesn’t matter whether you, or anyone else, thinks jurors are “pretty worthless”. Everyone is entitled to a trial by a jury of their peers so, in your particular case that might be a jury of people struggling to get themselves a G.E.D (oooh, cheap shot, yeah I know, but I couldn’t resist). Anyhow, yeah, you get charged with a crime and you get a trial-by-jury. And that means you get six people who might let you go, or might send you up the river, as they see fit based on how the evidence / testimony presented in the case made them feel over the course of the trial. Sure, you try to get the best lawyer you can, and you hope the prosecutor fucks up, and maybe you sacrifice a goat to some pagan god for a little extra mojo (or whatever) in order to work the system the best way you can but, in the end, it comes down to what six people locked away in a small room think about it. So you can be as dismissive as you want about the impact of the jury, but your dismissivenesss shows how ignorant your opinions on the subject are.
Wow. I can see nobody commenting has studied law.
Thanks for the link blackhawksfan but everything I said doesn’t break the law at all. Most of the law talks about the following being malicious or violent when I would be doing none of that. I’d simply be following someone from a distance. Again, not breaking the law and you’d have a hard time proving otherwise unless I actually did something that deterred the child or threatened them.
I’d simply be following your child, which according to Iron Mike is not breaking the law and within my rights as a US citizen.
I can see, however, that I struck a cord. Obviously you feel that stalking a child is bad and even went to the trouble of finding a page that stipulates and outlines the laws of stalking. Good for you.
But, again, according to Iron Mike following a child home from the store in your car then getting out of the car to follow him further is not against the law so I have every right to do that to any and every kid I want without breaking the law and there’s nothing you or any judge can do about it.
Sure you could get a restraining order but what does that prove? Zimmerman had a restraining order submitted against him by his former fiancé and that didn’t seem to be an issue when he followed Trayvon and killed him. So I think I’ll be okay. I’ll just make sure I hire O’Mara so he can get me an all White women jury. I’ll be free at last, free at last.
Make sure he doesn’t wear a hoodie though. Just sayin’.
Try reading it again and taking a closer look at the word harass.
Just because she calls herself “Cocky McSwagsalot” doesn’t mean she’s a man. Check your assumptions.
I’m assuming this was supposed to be a reply to me? *checks assumption, deems it reasonable* Actually, I had skimmed this write-up and only noticed the female pronouns that referred to the juror, and not McSwagsalot; thus, not knowing the person’s gender, I went with “him,” as one often does. Didn’t really have anything to do with the name. So, like, check your own assumptions, maaan.
GOOD!…it was insane for JurorB37 to go on Anderson Cooper’s and try to explain whatever it was that made her and her fellow jurors decide that Zimmerman was not guilty. Shooting a 17 year old kid with a bag of skittles and a can of Arizona Ice Tea…and JurorB37 felt George was “sincere” with his actions but got “lost”…whatever.
And he never lied……lol
This was not a book deal. This was an agent’s offer to represent a client and pursue a possible book deal. Sharlene Martin is an agent, not a publisher. There was no book deal.
Exactly. And now Juror B37 is just going to quietly get another agent – I know lit agents, and they froth at the mouth over this stuff – who will get her a book deal soon enough.
Wow, awesome. So people can make change happen. Awesome. Standing ovation to you.
We are all Cocky McSwagsalot.
That good the book has been blocked.
“single handedly”? Did she do all the signatures on the petition as well?
Shhhhh, don’t give away her secret.
It definitely wasn’t “single handedly”. I know I had a tweet that got RT’d almost 200 times in telling the agent to drop the book. It was a great collective effort by Twitter people. For once, people joined together. I even saw people RT it who supported the “justice system” but were still disgusted by the Juror. But great job to @MoreAndAgain for getting the ball rolling.
That’s the lovely juror who referred to Trayvon as “the boy of color”
Yes. Somehow she fails to see Zimmerman, a man of mixed race, as a “man of color”. I don’t get that.
Everyone knows you get honorary white person points when you shoot young black males.
It also helps if you kill him as a shaved head, goatee wearing Hispanic-looking guy and then show up to court as a neatly-parted hair fat guy who’s skin hasn’t seen the sun in months.
“Let’s boo this woman for making a slightly racist comment by making even more racist comments!”
Sorry, am I doing it right?
it’s not easy to be a ‘person of color’ when you don’t look like one
Finally, justice has been served and Trayvon’s spirit has been set free from the K-13 mountain along with the Wakachaw Indians.
I feel like a bastard but that made me laugh heartedly.
The sad thing is that Juror B37 isn’t going to make any money now…but I guarantee you someone else will write a book and profit greatly from this trial.
The book is going to be written anyway.
I just feel sorry for the ghostwriter they had lined up for this, he/she has a family to feed!
I for one would read a book by ANY of the jury, just to be able to see exactly what the jury was told. Everyone is pro TM or GZ, its what the news has claimed happened. Do we really know what each testimony was in the court system? What is someone was lying?? Did it happen the way the public was told?/ What wasn’t allowed in court?? I would like to read what happened in court & make my own opinion about ALL of it!
HELLO THE WHOLE TRIAL WAS STREAMED LIVE! YOU CAN WATCH THE RECORDING OF THE WHOLE TRIAL ON YOUTUBE! EVEN SEE THINGS WHERE THE JURY WAS TOLD TO LEAVE!
Even though the trial was streamed online it still would have been nice to read about the juror’s thought process at different stages of the trial and how she and the other jurors came to their verdict. All we know is the end result. Sure, it’s morally dubious to set out to make money off of the trial by writing a book, but, shouldn’t we hear her complete perspective before we jump to conclusions about her character? All this excitement over an overly emotional and hyper motivated twitter user stopping a book deal isn’t such a great achievement when you consider the valuable information that could have been shared from a unique perspective.
Alex, crazyworld, I agree with you. For instance, if say B37 describes that there was pressure exerted, this could be valuable. Or if B37 demonstrates that the jury had one position from a morality standpoint, but another from a legal standpoint (i.e. “we believe Zimmerman is guilty, but we also believe in due process and we can’t convict someone when we felt there was speculation instead of evidence, which is why we made our decision”). Loss of more information from someone so central to the decision is a disservice to everyone, including Trayvon Martin.
Crazy you can go back and watch the whole trial if you want. People following the trial as it was occurring realized that the prosecutors either didn’t have enough evidence for a conviction or did a poor job presenting their case. I think it was the former and so did the Sanford authorities who passed on a prosecution the first time around.
One way or another, be it the jurors or TM/GZ families will make money off of this. I don’t want to hear either side because it will be biased to which ever family it is. I would like to hear from a juror on what they seen & felt facing this trial, this would tell more if the prosecutors made a bad call. I cant say which side Im on because I haven’t seen the trial, just what has been said on TV.
They made a movie–Twelve Angry Men–about a jury sequestered in a jury room. A two hour long bottle episode. Hell, they even remade the movie.
So, yes, it would be interesting to know what went on from the jury’s perspective, especially the part like the jury room which, contrary to someone’s rather vociferous claim, they didn’t stream live.
Exactly, Crazy Ira. I also don’t begrudge the Martin’s for the likely 1 million dollar settlement they received from the homeowner’s association.
Signing a deal so quickly shows that B37 and her husband were discussing this prior to the verdict. Not a big leap to suspect that she also was discussing the case and how it was going. And she claims that she was sequestered and therefore had no idea how big this had gotten – but she had already been able to have the paperwork in order to sign a contract barely 24 hours after the verdict. I’m not sure what happens to the verdict if it can be proven that she was discussing the case and had a financial interest in sitting on the jury. But something tells me that legal concerns were at the root of the agent dropping her.
I’m not a lawyer but I watched a bunch of Law & Order: Original Recipe when I was in business school. I was also really high most of the time, but the way I understand it is that jeopardy was assigned to George Zimmerman. Criminally, he can’t be retried for killing Trayvon Martin no matter what.
What was best about L&O:OR was the ever increasing hotness of the assistants.
Every comment made in response to anything that has anything to do with the law should start with “I’m not a lawyer but I’ve watched actors pretending to be lawyers on TV.” forever and ever.
Ya done good, internetz. Ya done good.
Would love to know when the idea struck her and attorney hubby about writing a book. Was it when her subpoena for Jury Duty popped through the letter box. I’ve heard of fast workers but really? Verdict reached late Saturday, Agent announces signing Monday. And ofcourse her attorney husband had no opinion about the case. lol
Peaceful Protests = riots.
Trayvon and Rachel are “those people” whereas the defendant is “George”. And she hopes he’s learned his lesson…………wtf
Only in the South.
You know, it’s easy to pass judgment. I think that Juror B37 learned a valuable lesson here. Her heart was in the right place, and if a situation like this were to rise again, she would react accordingly.
What has occurred here, it did not escape detection.
I don’t know that her heart was in the right place. She was calling GZ “Georgie”. She mentioned quite a few things in the interview that showed they wanted to find him innocent – evidence & law be damned.
Sharlene Martin is an agent, not a book publisher. There is a big difference. Sharlene Martin was going to shop B37’s book idea–to try to FIND a publisher. There was no book deal to kill. I think it’s great that the pressure caused Martin to drop B37 as a client, and that B37 seems to have realized that trying to put out a book was a bad idea. But I wish people would get the facts straight!
Just so I’m clear on this one, why would this be a bad idea?
I much prefer the piece Juror E6 contributed to the Onion.
[www.theonion.com]
Hm well a book deal is definitely one way to exploit the tragedy, but I wonder about other websites etc that are doing the same. For example, plenty of websites like say, hmm. uproxx.com are getting lots of clicks by continuing the “coverage” (meaning they copy-and-paste from news wire services).
Look, I’m glad this book deal got tanked, but I think everyone needs to consider where the line is between exploitation and coverage. The book deal was an obvious example. Websites all posting the same info – that’s worth considering as exploitative too.
You are most certainly welcome.
Juror B37 found the detective believable but not Rachel..implicit bias at work here..
The most unscrupulous population in American history…in every aspect of this trial and every aspect of existence. What a pathetic bunch of morons…I fear for this country.
The thing that bothers me about this juror is how she sees black people as an “other,” with a statement to the effect of, “I guess that’s how those people live and I guess that’s every day life for them.” She critiques Jeantel’s educational level and speaking abilities, totally unaware that Jeantel’s native language is not English. This juror is a native English speaker, yet she stumbles over her words several times and can’t use proper grammar. The juror also has a lower-middle class/working class accent that I suppose someone who might have negative ideas about lower-middle class and working class white people could listen to the way she speaks and use that as a basis upon which to judge her educational level and intelligence. This juror is an idiot at best and a racist at worst.
Jeantel was born in Miami. I’m sure she picked up some dialect of English early in life even if it wasn’t spoken at home. I didn’t hear any island accent when she was speaking. It was classic ebonics.
Says the kettle to the pot.
“a respectful observation of the trial from my and my husband’s perspectives solely”. Uh, as a juror who is SEQUESTERED. How is it her husband would know so much to have a perspective that would fill more than a paragraph in the book? “She left for a few weeks, then came back”, end of story. So she blabbed with him about all she knew is what I am guessing.
How ironic, the book agent’s last name was Martin.
Yay for stifling speech and expression because it could lead to someone profiting! (end sarcasm)
Exactly. “I didn’t like the verdict so no one gets anything!”
The initial twitter post also stated Zimmerman is a murderer. On these facts, no reasonable person could make that statement. It was a dishonest or ignorant thing to say and Cajun Boy is hailing her as a hero for saying it.
Well, I should admit when I’m wrong. David D. is hailing her as hero for saying it. My bad, Cajun Boy.
Unfortunately, I bet there will be some kind of movie or book deal down the road. People don’t care about other people’s feelings. It’s all about the money don’t you know. Sad world we live in really..
I am just glad that they didn’t let her get away with it.
Silly woman!
this whole thing is a clusterfuck and a murderer clearly got away. No one from the jury should be able to profit off the back of the this trial and off trayvon martins death. with any luck justice will be served
You know this sellout will end up getting Larry Flint to publish her book if that is what it takes to get her money. Maybe she’ll even throw in a night with Flint as her lawyer husband films the encounter to make more money selling the DVD with the book.
Ahhh, good old bullying based on peoples’ perception of how “fair” the trial was. What a country. This juror absolutely has the right to write a book on her experience. Just because people didn’t get the outcome they wanted doesn’t allow them to stop a business transaction that does not involve them. And for the record, I was against the verdict as well.
Who’s stopping her from writing a book? The interwebs convinced a book agent that this juror wasn’t a good investment.
100% Agreed. The irony is the most unsettling of all.
Uhhhm. I’m going to have to disagree with you there, David D. The dumbest attempt at exploitation imaginable in my recent memory is a little gem called “Presumed Guilty: Casey Anthony: The Inside Story…” By Jose Baez. People who agree or disagree with the verdict can all agree that this juror has protected civil liberties and should not have those rights threatened or petitioned into silence by anyone. Civil liberties in the U.S. are civil rights guaranteed to every American citizen. These rights include the freedom from slavery and forced labor, freedom from torture and death, the right to liberty and security, freedom of conscience, religion, expression, press, assembly and association, speech, the right to privacy, the right to equal treatment and due process and the right to a fair trial, as well as the right to life. Freedom of expression is recognized as a human right under Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights where it states: “[e]veryone shall have the right to hold opinions without interference” and “everyone shall have the right to freedom of expression; this right shall include freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds, regardless of frontiers, either orally, in writing or in print, in the form of art, or through any other media of his choice.” George Zimmerman is a scared fool who shot a kid. This jury believed, through careful inspection of facts and evidence, that he shot that kid because he was foolish enough to find himself in a situation where he felt he was in fear for his personal safety. He’s still an idiot and no doubt filled with regret. (Any dead kid of any race is a travesty.) For shame that anyone should have their civil and human liberties stifled. If that jury had not been sequestered and shielded from public opinion, then that fool would not have had a “fair trial,” another civil liberty that we should all hope to be entitled to if God-forbid we should ever find ourselves in front of a jury of our peers. Isn’t that what this is all about?
Actually Miguel, that’s exactly what she’s entitled to. “[t]his right shall include freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds, REGARDLESS OF FRONTIERS, either orally, in writing or in print, in the form of art, or through any other media of his choice.” People get paid to write opinion pieces, such as this one, everyday in this country and GET PAID for it. You might even say they “exploit” the journalists working for legitimate newswires by copying & pasting what they worked and researched for, to paste it to their own opinion columns. They have every right to get paid if they find someone who’ll pay them to do it. It’s one of the privileges of living here.
Freedom of speech works both ways, the juror had the right to try and get her book deal and the profit that would follow as much as the people on twitter had the right to complain to the publisher.
Yes, you’re right. Agreed. But what about when complaining is taken to the next level? What I don’t agree with is blackmailing this book agent by using a change.org petition to smear her reputation if she represents this juror. Imagine if anytime someone didn’t agree with a person you only associate with, they organized an army of people to smear you professionally and socially unless you disassociate? When does it stop?
It doesn’t, because that’s the whole fucking point of the free market.
I swear to God, one of these days you and idiots like you who claim the First Amendment will realize a) that’s it’s not absolute (exceptions were being carved out within 10 years by the Founders), and b) THE FIRST AMENDMENT ONLY PROHIBITS GOVERNMENT CENSORING OF SPEECH YOU KNOW-KNOWING SHITBAG.
People can legally use the free market to narrow the allowable discourse so that no one can have an honest discussion unless they agree with the prevailing majority. That’s allowed. Some of us still think it should stop.
Her privacy and well being are facing considerable risk for having served on that jury, and not giving an angry mob of law experts what they wanted. I’d she deserves a book deal at the very least for having to serve on that jury.
How many of you idiots actually watched the trial. Zimmerman was innocent all along, charges should have never been filed. This was all about race-baiters and gun control people making this into something it was not. If Trayvon had not been shot and killed that night, he would have for sure been in the county jail charged with attemped murder. What a bunch of fool you all are to buy into the Ben Crump narrative.
UR SO DAMN RITE I MEAN COME ON EVERY1 NEW TRAIVOIN WAS GUILLTY AS SOON AS HE BOUT DEM SKILLTELS EVERY1 NOWS THUGZ ONLEE EAT SKITLLELS AND DRINK TEE. ZIMMERMAN IS A HERO TO ARE RACE AMIRTIE
Trayvon was making lean, text messages confirm that. get educated and learn to speak. you might get out of the call center if you do those two things.
Self defense is a basic human right and the evidence showed self defense clearly. Now go out and loot in the streets and victimize innocent people going about their day. How ironic that is btw
You know, “Trayvonwasathug” is probably the only person approaching this issue with any semblance of objectivity. I, for one, thank “Trayvonwasathug” for bringing his calm and cool thoughts to this discussion, and I think everyone else here will join me in wishing “Trayvonwasathug” all the best as he continues to stick his misshapen head up his own fucking ass.
Otto, dont you have some violence to commit or some gov check to cash?
The thing I like about Uproxx (generally speaking) is that we have discussions about things where we lay out points, make counter points and generally have some semblance of thoughtful discussion. So when someone posts something like the OP did I always immediately check when the account was created and lo and behold it was today….
YAH OTTO U LIBTARD U PROBALY DONT HAVE A JOB WHICH IS WHY U SPEND UR TIME ON BOARDS SUPPOPRTING NOWN THUGGS LIKE TRAYVON UNLIKE REEL AMERIKANS WHO SPEND THERE TIME ON BOARDS NOW WHO SUPPORT ZIMMERAN
Violence and check cashing?! BURN. Otto, you might as well be Chicago in 1871.
Actually, I’m supposed to meet with my financial adviser in an hour to tweak some long-range investment planning and then I have to pick my kids up from day care.
But you were pretty close with the “rioting and cashing a gov check” thing.
I have been to day cares. “Rioting” is an understatement.
I’m hoping I can convince the kids to join me in firebombing an engine of capitalist oppression, but I know they’ll just ask to go get ice cream.
Where was this bloodbath when I was hungover yesterday?
Self defense is a basic human right… unless you’re a black kid walking home while some armed creep is following you. You have no right to defend yourself, especially if you your stalker is a pussy.
Glad to see the morally “enlightened” dreck of the internet can’t even identify censorship when they see it. WTF?
Did the federal government step in and forbid the juror from publishing a book on the trial?
No? Then it’s not censorship, fucknuts.
Private organizations and groups of people cannot take action that is censorship? Sorry Otto, you’re the one that’s wrong on this point. The First Amendment and censorship are two related, but different concepts.
I followed Otto’s lead and used Google to create a response/
“Censorship is the suppression of speech or other public communication which may be considered objectionable, harmful, sensitive, or inconvenient as determined by a government, media outlet, or other controlling body. It can be done by governments and private organizations or by individuals who engage in self-censorship.”
Btw, “fucknuts” made me giggle because i thought of truck nuts.
Free market, private actor censorship happens every day and is committed by every person against others and themselves (unless they are mentally impaired from self-censoring, which again, is an impairment). Censorship is not saying something for fear of consequences, and it’s those consequences put into action. And it’s all legal, and it’s all ethical, and it’s been going on since language was invented.
Censorship is ubiquitous. It’s as simple as not wanting to be around words that one doesn’t agree with. Just because it exists doesn’t mean that it has to be patronized or fostered, and so be it. No one’s complaining that Random House isn’t publishing The Protocols of the Elders of Zion or Mao’s little red book or anything of the sort. Because it just happens. There gatekeepers everywhere, and they have power and responsibility and censorship is a cause and effect of them exercising their discretion in both. That’s the price we pay for a free market.
Besides that, you are making a false equivalence that all the people who are for censoring this dreck believe in tolerance or free speech or anything of the like.
Fine, a media organization may also engage in censorship in its broadest definition.
But some Twitter user pressuring one literary agent not to sign a client who is still free to secure any of a million other agents and get published at scores of media outlets — that ain’t censorship.
In fact, by this stupid train of thinking, you’re engaging in censorship by complaining about her Twitter activity.
Yes, it’s censorship. And if I tried to get her twitter account shut down, that would also be censorship. And you missed the part in the definition of censorship about private organizations that are not media organizations.
Other than that, you almost understood my point.
And sorry, Martin, I initially didn’t your post and I’ll be honest, I don’t understand what you are talking about in your last paragraph.
Are you arguing that it’s ethical to silence people that you personally disagree with?
Hear, hear.
apparently its only good that race hustling pimps like Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton profit from Crayons death…LOL! you people are sheep.
So is “race hustling pimps” the phrase du jour for all y’all? Get extra points for that?
Bingo!
I love the “you people are sheep” comment from the person who managed to take the phrase “race hustling pimps like Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton” out of the Rush Limbaugh playbook from 1997, dust it off and use it here.
And terrific user photo. Really helps make your case about who the Real Racists™ are.
SonOfSpam all you minions seems to line up behind those ignorant fools called jesse jackson and al sharpton, Meanwhile, your broke and they get driven around in a limo. hmmm
You caught me. I’m actually the limo driver for both Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton. We’re on our way to a secret meeting where we will implement our plan to further subjugate you and your ilk, but first, I have to pick up my food stamps and free cell phone. I have some free time later…do you need a ride to your Mensa meeting?
Like I stated above, I think there is merit in both sides of this discussion, but when shit like this gets posted just look to when the OP’s account was created and you’ll see that they somehow found there way here from some other corner of the interwebs
Meanwhile, your broke and they get driven around in a limo. hmmm
My broke what?
And I never realized how blacks were the Real Racists™ until you pointed out that some of them are now allowed to ride around in limousines. In the back!
Well, you’ve certainly won me over. Thanks for posting here and letting us all know the truth.
“free cell phone”
Thanks for 1984’s (Reagan) LifeLine program, updated in 2008 (Bush) with TracFone to include mobile devices.
The More You Know.
You need new talking points because race hustling and race pimp are not going to endear you to less … passionate … people.
Martin – I’d also say that neither would “murderer” or “stalker”.
Quest love, known more for his afro than his actual drumming. What a stereotypical idiot that guy is. It would be nice for a change to find independent free thinking black people in america, but it seems that the vast majority are just brainwashed by the jesse jackson types. Black people don’t want to be free, that just want to enslave everyone else also
/keeping eyes open for black people wanting to enslave me
//also hoping this fucking guy gets beat up in non-existent race riots
SonOfSpam, Stop being a monkey. i will personally buy you a one-way ticket to Liberia
DEAR BLACK AMERICA 2013
(1.) GET JUSTICE – “YOU” WRITE A BOOK, (2.) BOYCOTT IGNORANCE – READ A BOOK
It shall be a shame before God and a stench in the nose of your ancestors for African Americans to have a black president and yet continue to look to the white master for a job, freedom and for what you can achieve on your own.
You can reside right where you are and be free. You are a black African kidnapped from your homeland many centuries ago. You now have a chance to make it right.
Many African Americans from the south became very emotional when they spoke about how their ancestors such as Harriet Tubman would perceive this day. African Americans speak about how Obama’s election has fulfilled Martin Luther kings dream.
I am most certain that the very same and identical ancestor you cry in remembrance of would want you to be free if you had the opportunity of chance.
In remembering Harriet Tubman least you not forget that when given the opportunity to be free Harriets husband refused to be free out of fear. Take this opportunity to be free and don’t be afraid of your own life.
Harriet Tubman escaped to freedom through bullets, blood hounds, insects, deprivation assaults, murder and persecution.. She may have not lived to see Obama as president but she chose death before dishonor and she died with dignity and honor. Harriet Tubman is remembered to this day with respect. How will you be remembered?
Unlike Harriet Tubman you don’t have to flee the state you reside in, dodge bullets, slave catchers or crawl along ditches to be free. To be free today all you need to do is pick up a book and read it because the escape route is in the book. You can read yourself free.
You have the chance to be free by reading. Join the African revolution of evolution. Join the home team. Get behind Undercover Smart because that’s where the 21st century is.
The plan, strategy and escape route to freedom can be found word for word in a book titled, Undercover Smart. If you truly and sincerely want to be free don’t let a book be the last place you look for the escape plan and route to freedom.
What honor do African Americans bestow upon the struggles of their ancestors when in the year 2013 you have a chance to be free but decline to accomplish it if being free means having to read a book.
If you can’t read have someone read the book to you. If you don’t like to read, make an exception for your freedom.
When you compare Harriet Tubman being chased down by gun carrying negro hating slave catchers with fear sniffing negro-catching blood hounds to you simply having to read a book to be free and yet you remain a slave during the most exciting time in history to be alive what does that say about you, your courage and commitment to be free?
As the 21st century marches forth we are waving from the plantation wishing other races well as the 21st century marches right past us. You have the legal right to read and a chance to be free. Read Undercover Smart and escape to a better way of life.
I think the poster was aiming for “profound” but had to settle for “unintelligible word vomit.”
Her husband is a lawyer in that County…..Georges father was a magistrate….his mother a court reporter…his uncle a guy that stand at the door…DOES SHE OR HER HUSBAND KNOW GEORGE ZIMMERMANS FAMILY????!!!!….Was she one of the two ladies the State had nullified and the Def objected at sidebar…the JUDGE let the two back on
It’s call karma.
Wonderful! That saves all the book-burning fascists from having to burn the books to keep ideas and information under careful party line control. Plus we can be sure that no publishers exist out there who have the courage to stand up to the Brown Shirt Twitter mob.
Free speech goes both ways…the juror had every right in the world to try and write that book (and I would bet that it still does) just like the people on twitter had the right to complain to the publisher about it.
Hey DaMav, could you point me to an instance where liberals engaged in book burning?
Sorry, the fevered dreams of your imagination don’t count. We’re going to need actual occurrences, here on Planet Earth.
Plus we can be sure that no publishers exist out there who have the courage to stand up to the Brown Shirt Twitter mob.
It’s called Regnery, and they specialize in printing up books that conservatives scramble to buy because they think it pisses off those damn dirty PC thugs on the left.
I believe their company motto is “a fool and his money are soon parted.”
What about all the ‘heroes’ on Twitter that were threatening to kill Zimmerman after the verdict was read?
What about them?
This post is about someone on Twitter shaming a literary agent into not representing a juror who seems eager to cash in on her ostensibly public service.
How exactly do you connect that to idiots making death threats against the defendant?
Again, Otto, that`s a flat out lie based on what`s written above. The twitter user, in her own words, said the juror helped a “murderer get away.
And yes there is a point to be made when people ignore death threats against a a legally defendant but thinks a dishonest or ignorant twitter user who calls Zimmerman murderer is a hero.
can’t type today, “legally innocent defendant.”