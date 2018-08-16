Getty Image

In early June, SNL star Pete Davidson and pop sensation Ariana Grande began stepping out together, and within a few weeks, they publicly confirmed their engagement. Months later, they’re still plowing full steam ahead despite all the skeptics, and in the September issue of GQ, Davidson confirms that he’s very, very serious about this relationship. Not only that, but he immediately knew that wanted to marry her because it was love at first sight. Davidson called himself “the luckiest guy in the world” and continued to gush:

“The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow.’ She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.'”

Davidson apparently didn’t feel comfortable during the fashion shoot he was doing for GQ (he straight-up called it “mortifying”), but he was happy to tell the magazine more about his life with Grande. He revealed that their lavish Manhattan apartment (reported to have sold for $16 million) was purchased entirely by the pop star, but he buys the groceries. And he has a sense of humor about their different financial profiles, given that he earns about $24,000 per SNL episode, and she holds an estimated net worth of $45 million.

Still, Davidson reveals that they’re not a fancy couple, given that their apartment is partially furnished with “six bean bags,” and the little things are difficult (“we have no forks”), so they’re feeling out adulthood together. See Davidson’s full profile, which also shows him modelling loads of un-Davidsonlike fashion (but he does it with swagger) right here.

(Via GQ)