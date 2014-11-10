Peter King Is Sick Of These Glory Boy Navy SEALs

NBC

When last we left ELITE eight-minute miler, Peter King, he led three cheers for Ben Roethlisberger not raping anyone for a while and for having a house full of kids toys and not rape. Otherwise, it was a pretty half-assed (® Xfinity Internet) effort, even by PK standards. He barely cared enough to even try to down all the pumpkin beers in the world for our edification.

What about this week? Not sure if you knew this, but Jim Caldwell is the best coach ever and might as well be Tony Dungy. He would never try to make money off killing bin Laden. That’s for sure! READ ON.

Every NFL season has its eccentricities. The Arizona Cardinals own the most in 2014

This Peter King’s slightly more writerly way of saying the Cardinals lead the league in weirdness. It’s the unprovable half-thought that will launch us on our weekly journey down the nugget hole.

We’ve got you covered, Lions fans, with how Jim Caldwell has turned this team from outlaws to outliers; these are not the usual find-a-way-to-lose Leos.

I enjoy that Peter understands his column in so bloated that he has to promise segments of his readership at the outset that he mentions something about their team somewhere within the next 12,000 words. “Look, I know this is a joyless slog, but bear with me. You’ll get something out of it!”

And now a sudden burst of questions with no answers.

After Chicago allowed 106 points the past two games, is Marc Trestman in trouble? After the Giants allowed 350 rushing yards to the Seahawks, is Tom Coughlin in trouble? After the Jets bashed Ben Roethlisberger around for three hours and stunned the Steelers, is Rex Ryan out of trouble?

Are you a sphinx? I’m not turning to you to be pelted with inane questions so I can move on and get through my mind. And no, of course Rex Ryan’s job is not saved because he beat the Steelers.

Ten Uniquely 2014 Things About Week 10

Oh, who can tell what horrors will follow that subhead. Is this going to be 10 factoids about players taking selfies and using Uber?

1. Cleveland is in sole possession of first place in the AFC North. Last time that was the case after 10 weeks: In 1994, when Bill Belichick coached and Vinny Testaverde quarterbacked.

Also it was the AFC Central back then.

3. Arizona and Detroit meet next Sunday in Glendale. It’s the kind of November matchup that would usually merit FOX’s sixth crew. These two teams are a combined 15-3. Joe Buck, anyone?

4. If the season ended this morning, Green Bay (6-3) wouldn’t be in the playoffs. True fact. Detroit (7-2) has them beat for the division, and Dallas (7-3) and Seattle (6-3 with the head-to-head tiebreaker over Green Bay) would be wild cards.

5. The Raiders have lost 15 in a row. (You’re right. That’s actually not stunning at all.)

Okay, what is particularly emblematic of 2014 about any of those things? You had a list of random observations and facts and threw them under a vague header. It’s like you installed single-stream recycling bin in the middle of your writing. “I DON’T HAVE TO SORT MY NUGGETS FROM MY PLASTICS! THIS IS GREAT!”

9. The Thursday-nighter this week reminds me and my fellow ancients of the old Runnerup Bowl. The 5-4 Bills are at the 5-4 Dolphins, and the wheat will be separated from the chaff.

Nothing more 2014 than a reference to a game that was played in the ’60s.

While Carson Palmer gently weeps.

It seems particularly cruel this morning to write about the team with the best record in football in a life-goes-on sort of way.

Your attempt at a dignified reserve might be a little undermined by the flippant “While Carson Palmer gently weeps” section head.

“BANG THE KNEE DRUM SLOWLY

Gee, I don’t know, readers. It pains me to even speak of the Carson Palmer injury, it was so ghastly and sudden…”

Carson Palmer was the quarterback coach Bruce Arians and GM Steve Keim chose to be their franchise leader when they got their jobs in January 2013. Palmer finally felt like he was in football nirvana. He quit football at 31 rather than continue playing for a franchise he didn’t trust to put a winner on the field, Cincinnati. He was traded to the Raiders, another pit of despair, and played two years there. Then the Cardinals plucked him away for a song 19 months ago.

Things have turned out well for the Cardinals, for sure, but there was no fucking way Carson Palmer knew that when he got there. “Finally!” he thought. “I can put all this losing behind me. I’m a Cardinal now!”

Backup Drew Stanton entered the game with 9:45 left and Arizona trailing 14-10. “Being around Carson now for the last couple of years,” Stanton said Sunday night, “I knew something was wrong when he stayed down. That is not Carson.”

“And when they loaded him onto the cart, I knew something was just a bit amiss. Carson Palmer only occasionally lets people ferry him around on an injury cart and certainly not in the middle of a game.”

This was the second bit of major drama in Stanton’s day. He and his wife, Kristin, are expecting a child. She was due last Wednesday. He got a text from her Sunday morning, when he’d arrived at the stadium for the game. “The text basically said, Just so you know, you might want to get home pretty quick after the game. She felt like the contractions were coming,” Stanton said.

This was an hour or so after the game, and Stanton had ducked into a Whole Foods on his way home, shopping for dinner. And champagne, in case the baby came. As he checked out and got in his car, Stanton explained the strangeness of the day.

Wait, so he was told to rush home and stopped to do an interview with Peter King? I hope his wife destroys him.

I did an interview with Arians for The MMQB that ran last week, and what he said about dealing with injured players impressed me. He said: “Injuries happen to everybody. Free-agent losses happen to everybody. I preach and preach and preach, ‘The most valuable player on the team is not Larry Fitzgerald. It’s who’s gonna take his place after Larry Fitzgerald gets hurt.’ It happened to me. I was the next man up. I was the assistant coach in Indianapolis, and 20 hours after Chuck [Pagano] goes down [with leukemia] I am running the team. I always tell the Wally Pipp story, even though the players never know who he is, that he’s the guy Lou Gehrig replaced and Wally Pipp could never get his job back. The worst part? They don’t know who Lou Gehrig is.”

Oh fuck, now I really want the Cardinals to screw this up. DURR HURR CAN’T BELIEVE THESE FOOTBALLIN’ YOUNGIN’S DON’T KNOW ABOUT THIS DEAD OLD BASEBALL PLAYER AND THE OTHER DEAD OLD BASEBALL PLAYER WHO LOST HIS JOB. AIN’T NO MORAL FIBER LEFT IN THIS COUNTRY WHEN NOBODY KNOWS THE STORY OF WALLY FUCKING PIPP.

I asked Arians how many more body blows his team could take and still keep ticking. Daryl Washington and Karlos Dansby at linebacker, gone. Darnell Dockett, gone. Calais Campbell, missing for a month. Now the quarterback they’d built the offense around, most likely gone. “It’s not gonna stop,” Arians said. “It’s football. There’s gonna be another one, I just don’t know who and when. That’s what we believe. We don’t let up, and we don’t make excuses.”

One more thing.

“We can win the Super Bowl with Drew Stanton,” Arians said. “There is no doubt in my mind.”

Of course he’s going to say that. You honestly expect the head coach of an 8-1 team to be like, “Welp, looks like my team with the awesome defense is royally fucked now because our mostly average starting quarterback is hurt?” Even if Palmer were awesome, Arians is shrewd enough to know he’d generate weeks of media narratives about how he’s quitting on their season because one guy got hurt.

There will be a few people in the Cardinals’ offices today pulling for Kristin Stanton to have that baby early in the week. Her husband’s got another big job this week. The football calendar is unforgiving that way.

Way to put the pregnant lady under more stress, Pete.

The Lions don’t make the dumb mistakes anymore.

They just miss a shitload of field goals.

Tie game, 4:31 to play, Miami ball, third-and-goal at the Detroit two. Ryan Tannehill slid right, looking for an open receiver in the end zone, and tight end Charles Clay suddenly clapped his hands. I’m open! Tannehill threw a dart. Clay caught it—but in flew safety James Ihedigbo, the former Belichick and John Harbaugh safety, to punch the ball out of Clay’s hands. Miami settled for a field goal.

So former coaches get to keep getting credit when their players move on and do good things elsewhere? Must be nice. How come Eric Mangini and Rex Ryan don’t get credit for that pass breakup? Is this like trying to figure out who gets an assist in hockey?

Stafford worked his way down to the Miami 11 with 36 seconds left. If he could, he was going to try to find a sliver of space to get the ball into Calvin Johnson (who wouldn’t?).

ARGHHHHHHHHHHHH THIS WAS YOU THREE WEEKS AGO

YOU SAID STAFFORD’S OVER RELIANCE ON MEGATRON WAS SECRETLY MAKING THE LIONS BAD FOR YEARS. HAVING CALVIN JOHNSON MAKES A TEAM WORSE. THIS WAS AN ARGUMENT YOU MADE. NOW IT MAKES ALL THE SENSE IN THE WORLD TO TRY TO GET THE BALL TO HIM NO MATTER WHAT. YOU FLIT FROM ONE STUPID OPINION TO THE NEXT WITH NO REGARD TO WHAT BULLSHIT YOU’VE SAID BEFORE.

For the third straight game, the Lions won a game they’d trailed late in the fourth quarter. And that, players and staff say, is a direct result of some of the mind games new coach Jim Caldwell is playing.

Scattergories, for example. It’s the board game that has really made the Lions know they shouldn’t make crippling mistakes in key moments.

Caldwell might be one of those rarities in the NFL — a coach who is better-suited to be a head coach than a coordinator.

This is a really aggressive defense of Jim Caldwell’s career. Like, he’s done a good job with the Lions this season but I’m not sure a lot of people were dying to see him as a head coach again after his stint in Indy.

He worked to mixed reviews as Baltimore’s offensive coordinator last year (the Ravens were 25th in the NFL in scoring at a paltry 20 points per game), but the Lions saw him as the perfect remedy to the up-and-down, discipline-challenged team that he would inherit. Caldwell can be an impassioned speaker, but much like one of his career mentors, Tony Dungy, he’s a flat-liner who doesn’t threaten loudly. If you don’t do things his way, you’ll be gone—but it will be done civilly.

Ah, there we go. Caldwell is a Tony Dungy disciple. PK mustn’t lose favor with The Dunge by being hard on one of his apprentices.

Also worth noting the Ravens won a Super Bowl after Caldwell took over as offensive coordinator midseason.

Caldwell introduced a twice-weekly part of team meetings: The High Cost of Low Living. Each meeting, he’d have an example, culled from the internet or newspaper by longtime senior VP of communications Bill Keenist or someone else on staff, of an athlete or famous person being arrested or doing something stupid publicly.

“Coach, why are we talking about Nicki Minaj’s Nazi video?”

“Shut up, we’re learning very important life lessons! This will help on Sunday!”

“Common-sense lessons,” said Caldwell. “Like, ‘Don’t be out after 1 a.m.’ Tony [Dungy] used to do something like this. He’d say, ‘If you want to stay out of the USA Today, don’t do this,’ and he’d show guys who made mistakes. They’re all things that happen that can be avoided. It’s education that helps your players stay on the field.”

That would actually be a useful time to critique to NFL’s response to the various domestic violence arrests that the league had earlier this year, but “don’t get drunk and listen to hippity hop” is an important lesson too for boring old people.

Those are traits these Lions are playing with now. We’ll see if they last for the long haul. Last season, Detroit was 6-2 after eight games and it didn’t last. The proof with Caldwell will be known in a couple of months.

Oh, so you just called him an amazing head coach for nothing? Cool. Nice use of everyone’s time.

The Fine Fifteen

2. Arizona (8-1). Game of Week 11: Detroit (7-2) at Arizona (8-1). Seems the Cards play one of these prove-it games every two or three weeks. Even without Carson Palmer, this just looks like Arizona’s year.

You know they haven’t even played Seattle yet, right? The Cards can beat Detroit all they like but if they get their asses handed to them by the Seahawks, there are going to be hundreds of ARIZONA IS NOT FOR REAL hot takes. One of them probably by PK.

4. Green Bay (6-3). No words, except for these:

The Packers are really good, and the Bears, who have allowed 106 points in the past two games, ought to be ashamed of themselves.

Way to chide them like a schoolmarm. “Think of the embarrassment they’ve caused their mothers and fathers!”

8. Detroit (7-2). Lions have won the past three by 1, 1 and 4 points. I say last year’s Lions would have lost two of those. “We don’t think about that,” Matthew Stafford told me after the tight win over Miami. I do.

Oh ho ho, not so fast, Stafford. Just because you don’t dwell on past failures – because that would stupid of you and something a sportswriter would criticize you for – doesn’t mean sportswriters aren’t still around to remind you of them, even though – again – you shouldn’t think overmuch about those failures. I would hate to try to interact with the media if I were a player. It must be the worst thing about their job other than the permanent brain injuries.

10. Seattle (6-3). I don’t want to deflate any win by any NFL team, and I don’t mean to make light of the Giants’ secondary Sunday at Century Link Field, but I do believe that was Elvis “Toast” Patterson playing nickel for the beleaguered and beat-up New York secondary.

FUCKIN’ PARCELLS ERA BURNNNNNNNNN. Bill Parcells used to make fun of his players because he was a dick like that. Remember that he used to refer to Terry Glenn as she for a while because Parcells didn’t think he was tough enough and that obviously MAKES HIM A GIRL, AMIRIGHT? Anyway, Pete thinks that shit is hilarious.

And, for the third week in a row, there’s a tie for 15th in PK’s pointless power rankings. If Peter were deciding on the college football playoffs, we’d have a 16-team system because there’s no way he could decide on four.

T-15. Cleveland (6-3). Still not sure the Browns are playoff-worthy, but the schedule is friendly enough to keep them in the hunt until December. Next three: Houston (in The Tom Brady Backup Bowl … Brian Hoyer versus Ryan Mallett) at Atlanta, at Buffalo.

Can Matt Cassel be a referee in the Backup Bowl? At least announce it, Matt Hasselbeck style?

T-15. Buffalo (5-4). The offense is really limiting the growth of this team. Points in last seven games: 10, 17, 17, 22, 17, 43 (against the Jets) and 13. That’s not going to get it done.

Whoa geez don’t look now but Kyle Orton might not be the future franchise quarterback of this or any team.

More indecision! More!

Awards section

Defensive Players of the Week

I lied when I promised I’d only give a max of two awards in any category. I cannot whittle down the defensive men from Week 10.

It was wrong of you to promise brevity in the first place. We both knew it was impossible.

Factoid of the Week That May Interest Only Me

Many of you have wondered about the NFL’s love affair for the London games. Not surprisingly, it has to do with money, and exposure, and a bet on the globalization of football. There will be three more games at Wembley Stadium next season (Jets-Dolphins, Lions-Chiefs, Bills-Jaguars), so the experiment clearly is not going away.

The average ticket price of the London games is 80 pounds, the equivalent of $127. Each of the three games this year, including Cowboys-Jags on Sunday, was a sellout. Which set up this financial bonanza for the NFL moving three of its 256 regular-season overseas:

The bigger question, probably, is how much more can the Jacksonville Jaguars make from a home game in London versus a home game in North Florida. Assume the Jags would have sold out the game Sunday against Dallas — 67,297 seats, at an average ticket price of about $58. The gate at Wembley Stadium would be about $6.7 million more than the gate they’d have earned if the game was played in Jacksonville.

The NFL made $32 million in ticket sales for the three games, which is millions more in this one aspect of revenue than it would have been for three games played in Oakland, Atlanta and Jacksonville. I’m sure there are travel and venue expenses that PK doesn’t bother to talk about because that requires nuance, but I’m willing to assume on the whole that the London games are profitable for the league. But that was never the question for me. I don’t doubt that the NFL knows how to make money. The idea of a permanent franchise is London hurts the quality of the league’s product, whether or not it takes the NFL money.

Mr. Starwood Preferred Member Travel Note of the Week

I had to drive from Manhattan to Boston on Thursday morning for a breakfast meeting. It’s about 208 miles from point to point. I left Manhattan at 4:50 sharp. Stopped once, briefly — at a drive-thru Starbucks on the Merritt Parkway in Woodbridge (near New Haven), and, at that hour, managed to avoid traffic everywhere for the first 170 miles … and I started imagining: This could be my first-ever New York-to-Boston drive in less than three hours. I was 33 miles out when, on the Mass Pike, my dream died. Morning rush into Boston—not good. That traffic is as soul-sucking as the FDR Drive in the morning. Three hours, 33 minutes. Bummer.

The only way to break the three-hour barrier, I’m convinced, is to leave at 2:30 a.m. Which is something I’ll probably never do.

You were minorly inconvenienced! You had to sit in traffic for 30 minutes with humdrum regular people who aren’t even Tony Dungy! How horrible for you!

Not a travel note, but a life one I thought you might enjoy.

Most mornings when I am home, I walk out of my apartment on the east side of Manhattan and head over to a bodega a block away and buy the New York Post and New York Daily News. (We get the New York Times and Wall Street Journal home-delivered.) We are watching daughter Mary Beth’s dog Lucy for a spell, and so this affords me the chance to take the black lab/shepherd/maybe-a-few-other-ancestries mix around the block for her morning walk.

The front pages of the papers are always … interesting. None moreso than Saturday’s Post. I like the Seinfeldian details at the bottom of the story.

“Old Man Savors Newspaper Headlines”. There’s a real grabber for you. Another classic ONLY IN NEW YORK Peter King story of life in the big city.

Ten Things I Think I Think

1. I think this is what I liked about Week 10:

d. Patrick Peterson’s two interceptions in two and a half minutes in the fourth quarter. If this had been a baseball game, Peterson would have been credited with a six-out save.

Damn straight. Bruce Arians is going to ride his Secondary Bullpen to a World Super Series Bowl in a best-of-one-or-seven-games series, depending on whether the Cardinals still lead the league in weirdness by then.

2. I think this is what I didn’t like about Week 10:

a. Every single thing about Andy Dalton’s game Thursday night.

Looks like somebody won’t be sharing a sip of Pepsi with you anytime soon.

d. Come on, Blake Bortles. Ever throw a touch pass?

Uproxx doesn’t have fun things like money or access, but if we did, I would definitely set up a video that featured a bunch of NFL players reading mangled writing by Peter King and asking whether he knew how to compose a sentence or have a coherent thought.

e. Alex Rodriguez.

Da fuq?

f. I know. Alex Rodriguez is a baseball player. Or used to be. I just wanted to emphasize how much I don’t like him.

No one likes A-Rod. No one likes you. Don’t make us choose. This is a game no one wins (unless you both die)

I also cannot figure out how he can keep track of so many lies to so many people.

Someone want to make a Lies subsection on Alex Rodriguez’s Wikipedia page so Peter King can stay abreast?

k. Please, De’Anthony Thomas. You’re good. You’re not Superman. You cannot field punts at the 2-yard line in the National Football League.

Oh shit, he even dropped a National Football League on him. That’s serious condescension. That’s like when a teacher says your full name when you’re in trouble.

5. I think this should be required reading for you this week, whether you love football unconditionally or whether you are having queasy thoughts about football’s place in our society. The title of writer Michael Sokolove’s piece is, “Is football the next tobacco?” Good question, and a thoughtful story.

I support any criticism of the NFL you want to make, but I definitely do not need yet another thinkpiece on how the NFL is eventually going to die. Pretty sure I’ve read 8,000 just this year.

6. I think Carson Palmer re-signing Friday is a tremendous boost to Brian Hoyer’s prospective new deal, wherever it ends up being done. There is not a marquee quarterback (is there ever?) in the 2015 free-agent quarterback pool.

If anyone would remember the Peyton Manning free agency sweepstakes of 2012, you’d think it would be Petey. Perhaps PK doesn’t wish to remember because it was a turbulent time for his Frito’s pizza slinging champion.

9. I think this was a refreshing take from Tony Romo on the future of football in London. He loved the week, said he loves London, and said, “As far as a team in London, I would recommend it for sure. I loved it here.” Music to Roger Goodell’s ears.

Oh well, if Tony Romo likes it, who is anyone to stand in the way of a permanent London team. I hope he’s the starting quarterback there in three years when his back is shattered in 20 places.

10. I think these are my non-football thoughts of the week:

e. Do these Navy SEALS take a vow of silence about what they do on their missions? If so, what kind of people trained to do some of the most important work our country can do break that vow and go yapping for money, as these apparent bin Laden triggermen are doing?

YEAH FUCK YOU, GUY WHO KILLED OSAMA BIN LADEN!

Seriously, they killed an international terrorist and (don’t tell Pete Carroll) plotter of 9/11 who the US had been aggressively seeking for nearly a decade. They put their lives on the line to do so, for a country that doesn’t have the best record of taking care of its veterans. And you, a completely societally useless beer gut in a suit, who makes millions concealing the NFL’s lies about domestic violence, wants to cast aspersions on them because they’re making some money off of it? Eat shit and die, Peter King. Fuck you and your disdain of anyone who isn’t ownership or authority.

g. Funny how Tom Magliozzi came to do this Car Talk show. He explained in the MIT commencement speech in 1998: “I graduated from here and I went to work as an engineer. And I will tell you about my defining moment. I was driving—I lived in Cambridge at the time—I was driving from Cambridge to my job in Foxboro, Mass., and I was driving in a little MG. It weighed about 50 pounds and on Route 128 I was cut off by a semi and I almost, as they say, bought the farm. And as I continued my drive, I said to myself, if I had in fact bought the farm out there on Route 128, how ticked off would I be that I spent all my life going to this job, living a life of quiet desperation. So, I pulled into the parking lot, walked into my boss’s office and I quit, on the spot. I became a bum. I spent two years sitting in Harvard Square drinking coffee. I invented the concept of the do-it-yourself auto repair shop and I met my lovely wife.”

h. Something to be said for being happy in one’s job.

I did that once and it got me fired from a newspaper job. Now I have to spend four to five hours reading Peter King every Monday. Taking big life risks doesn’t always turn out super great.

Anyway, his coffeenerdness this week is an embedded tweet about some damn barista not spelling a name right on a cup as if that matters. My overpriced lardaccino doesn’t taste as good unless the overworked wage slave makes sure to get my name right!

If the barista had written cock I would have tracked them down and tipped $20.

l. Beernerdness: Found a poor man’s Pliny The Elder in a west side bar in Manhattan on Saturday: Harpoon 100 Barrel series #51, Cambridge Uncommon Pale Lager. The name is long. The beer is worth it. It’s a cool beer — as the name implies, a combination of IPA with lager, leaving a bit of pine taste on the pallet.

That’s great. How horrifying would it be to be at a bar on a Saturday night and have Peter King waddle up next to you? Very horrifying! He might get his clammy hands and nutmeg breath all of you. I’d spike my drink on the floor and take off running.

m. This is not a misprint: Five miles, treadmill, all flat, Saturday, in 39:50.

Prefontaine ain’t got shit on your eight-minute miles. You’re gonna murder the next fun run. No fun shall be had by the other moderate joggers.

n. I am finally reaching the limit of what my 57-year-old legs—and my 57-year-old will—can do. I am pretty pleased about it.

o. Running and writing have something in common. Mark Twain said the best thing about writing is having written. (Which I agree with.)

I wish Mark Twain could be reanimated so he could bloody his white suit kicking the shit out of Peter King for destroying the language and citing him as an influence in his writing.

I also think the best thing about running is having run.

Don’t forget the post-run lardaccinos!

Who I Like Tonight

Philadelphia 23, Carolina 16. Funny how all the focus in this game is whether Mark Sanchez can play competently enough for the Eagles to win. I wonder if Cam Newton (last three games: 48.1 percent completions, one touchdown pass) can.

Goddamn, that’s cold-hearted, Peter. I was less appalled when you were shit-talking the troops. At least then you didn’t tell them they’re worse than Sanchez.

The Adieu Haiku

The Cards: 8 and 1.

Even with Carson injured,

still NFC’s best.

Dispatch Osama?

Who wants to hear about that?

HERE’S MY TREADMILL TIME!