Peyton’s Little Sister

Somebody over at NFL.com just became my new hero. Apparently Elisha Manning is questionable for today’s game against Green Bay and Britney Favre…

But don’t worry Indy fans, Petunia Manning is healthy and flowering.

Note: Eli’s birth name is actually Elisha Nelson Manning, oddly enough he’s always gone by “Eli”…just don’t tell NFL.com’s Injury Report guy.

HT: Sexy Sarah at Strike Zones and End Zones