PFT Commenter’s Race-Baiting Debate With ESPN’s Bomani Jones

Now before we get started here today folks, alot of you are probly asking “Whose Bomani Jones?”
Well hes basicly a big slab of meat hanging from a hook in a freezer that Woody Page does boxing punches on every day from 4-4:30 EST on ESPNs Around the Horn. Hes the Guiness in the Dan Lebatard “Highly Questionable” Black & Tan which is ironic because he sets world records for most facial expressions that make White viewers insecure and uncomfortable in there own skin, which is the worst kind of racism of all. Anyways, Bomani agreed to sit down with me and talk sports, race, ESPN, and Joe Flacco so watch as I mop the floor with him in KSKs own personal Showdown. Two men enter, one will leave. (No Offense Rachel Nickles) HORN!
PFT Commenter: Bomani thanks for sitting down with me today,, anyone whose able to outwit the likes of Woody Page on a regular basis is obviously a genius so its no suprise you wanted to visit with me. First off, everything I say here is “no offense”.
Whats your favorite part about working at ESPN? What place did you finish in the annual “rug race” this year?
Bomani: I’m told we can get free tickets to Disney World. But until I get those tickets, or have kids who’d enjoy that sort of thing, it’s smelling the mix of cigars and Binaca on Papi’s breath.
PFT Commenter: Kind’ve gross to think the odors that strong that you can still smell it on her when its your turn to race but hey whatver.
By the way, Ive heard you dont officially make it at ESPN until Olberman forgets your name, has he learned yours yet?
Bomani: I can say confidently he’s learned it, though it didn’t happen that long ago. It’s also entirely possible, since, that I’ve officially made it at ESPN.
PFT Commenter: Help me understand your rules. Is Ben Roethliesberger a Black QB like people said that Clinton was a Black President?
Bomani: Nah. They tried to run Clinton off his job for something the mythical “everyone” does. That’s black. Roethlisberger dodged one sexual assault charge and is never asked to discuss that one allegation…or the other one. That’s not black at all.
PFT Commenter: As a White man, am I allowed to say the N-Word if Im singing along to a rap song as long as Im in blackface?
Bomani: Of course you are. Ask yourself a follow-up, though — can I take a punch? We could talk about right and wrong, or we could talk about real life.
PFT Commenter: Ive gotten punched in my face more then most sets of twins and I turned out fine so yes Ive got your permission I guess.
PFT Commenter: F/M/K Woody Page, Jay Marrioti, Skip Bayless
Bomani: Well, I’ve only met two of them. I’m pretty confident at least two of these gentleman will never die, and three of them would make for a rocky marriage. Wait, that adds up to five. Just roll with it, OK?
PFT Commenter: Right,, Im with you but it kind’ve almost sounds like youd pork all 3 of them since you cant kill Skip and Woody and somehow Jay Marriotid find a way to give you a black eye before you were done with your vows.
PFT Commenter: Desert Island Question: You have to take one country artist’s CD, your TV only gets 1 ESPN show (it cant be one that your on), and you get one type of drink.
Bomani: Gimme Garth Brooks’ first album, Olbermann and a glass of Remy.
PFT Commenter: No Fences, no facts, no suprise.
PFT Commenter: How long have you been a Black journalist?
Bomani: I’m kinda like the Grover Cleveland of this. Yeah, I was black for a while, but I also started working for a Canadian company in 2010. I resumed blackness later that year when I defended Jesse Jackson on Outside the Lines.
PFT Commenter: Is Joe Flacco a Elite Quarterback?
Bomani: Ask me that on the 1st or 15th. Whichever comes up first.
PFT Commenter: Ask me on the 1st? Bome-Thugs N Harmony answer IMO.
PFT Commenter: Im not racist I listen to Eric Clapton (blues) and half of my flex players in fantasy are Black, but statiscally you have to admit that Black QBs have won less Superbowls than Whites and we’re going off a pretty large sample size now. Why cant they win in January?
Bomani: You always notice how it’s always white people you see skiing? You don’t ever see no brothers skiing, do you? You feel me, homeslice?
PFT Commenter: So your saying on record that a team with a black QB should keep a special player on the active roster desingated as the “cold-weather QB” if they have to play a match in January below 32 degrees? i think thats a great comprimise.
Bomani: Or, perhaps, find a Nova Scotian black quarterback. There’s black folks in Nova Scotia. Ahhh, didn’t know that, did you?
PFT Commenter- Thats right Snows from Canada isnt he i stand corrected good take. DId you play sports growing up? Which ones and why arent you a professional athlete?
Bomani: I did grow up playing sports. And I would be a professional athlete, but I’ve got this genetic condition that makes me relatively untalented at anything other than math.
PFT Commenter: Whats the best piece of advice you can give a guy whose trying to make it in the sports-takes game?
Bomani: If you can find a father in the sports-take game, adopt him. The hot-take game a microcosm of life or something else with four syllables.
PFT Commenter: Is it better to be like a Stephen A Smith or a Skip Bayless when it comes to giving strong takes? Do you think it’d be cool if I did almost like a Limp Bizkit Rap/Rock combination of the two where I verbally wipe my butt with LeBron James and literally make out with Allen Iverson simultaneously?
Bomani: If one man on TV is wearing a tie, and the other isn’t, trust the man in the tie. This rule also applies to “Highly Questionable.” This is also the part where someone reads this and says “riiiight, a tie!” And if you say “Limp Bizkit” in my presence again, someone’s gonna need to call the cops.
PFT Commenter: Whose more overpaid atheletes, or people who talk about atheletes?
Bomani: People who talk about athletes, without question. We get older, and sometimes worse, and we get paid more just for hanging around. This is a no-brainer.
PFT Commenter: Do you think the Redskins should change there name?
Bomani: Let’s be more specific. They could become the “Fightin’ Injuns,” and that would technically be a name change.
PFT Commenter: Whose your favorite sports writer?
Bomani: Ralph Wiley, all-time. Current, Adrian Wojnarowski.
PFT Commenter: Besides grand jury summonses, what do you like to read in your spare time?
Bomani: I read tattoos on strangers’ bodies. Great way to learn bible verses, Asian languages and learn the names of all the new hip rap tunes.
PFT Commenter: Ah yes. Also known as the Colin Crappernick Kaep-trick.
PFT Commenter: What questions do you have for me to educate you?
Bomani: Do you see more red or blue underlines when you do your work?
PFT Commenter: Ive never actualy listened to that Robin Thick song so my guess is this is some kind of Pharrelle joke here. Whats your take on IR-G3 getting shut down for the year? You think Ol Kenny Stabler woud ever let some turkeyass coach sit him out for his own protection?
Bomani: I’ve lost my job many times, and I must say, you appreciate that time off once you have it. You don’t appreciate that first missed check. Griffin won’t miss checks. Work on your Candy Crush game. I’m not sure just what the Snake would have done, but it wouldn’t have involved the words “candy” and “crush.” Maybe one, but not both.
PFT Commenter: LAST QUESTION: Your phone buzzes would you rather its a snapchat from Sean Salisbury or Brett Farve?
Bomani: Favre. It’s less likely that he’s asking to borrow money, and my biggest fear when my phone buzzes is someone asking to borrow money.
Gdammit I spat water at the first line.
Guinness does not belong in Black and Tans, you racist motherfucker! Would you make a drink named after the SS and put Jew wine in it??
Real black and tans are Harp and Jamaican rum.
Real Black and Tans were a bunch of fascists
You spelled “protestants” wrong, but I’ll allow it.
The name Black and Tan and the drink predate the Royal Irish Constabulary Reserves in the 1920s. I always thought a “Black and Tan” was Bass topped with Guinness to represent Northern Ireland’s Anglo-Irish troubles and was a British or American thing, and that the Irish prefer a “half and half” or ‘light and bitter” with Smithwicks topped with Guinness. Either way, I do love me some Irish and English beers.
@Cuntler: I know it’s a Cider, but Stronbow is one of my favorites
I expect PFT only drinks PBR.
Or Natural Ice in a 24oz can.
40s for life
Red Dog
You just no PFTC handels Steal Reserve like a champ, jmho
PFT is on record as wanting to endorse MD 20 20 Habanero
[anerdoccurrence.files.wordpress.com]
“I dont mean to go of on a rant here but Im passionate about MD 20/20. They have such a cool product that literaly everyone enjoys but they have ZERO socialmedia presence. I would love to represent such a cool brand but I guess Id make for a bad stalker since I cant find there information to reach out and touch base so we can talk branding and synergy when it come’s to a win-win scenario were they pay me to talk about mad dog.”
From =>[www.sbnation.com]
Should I Roll this Tide or just ignore that this thread ever happened? CHOICES, CHOICES.
@sweaty grechen: spelling looks fine to me
Holy shit, this might be your best work yet.
The final picture and caption somehow ended up being my favorite part. I lost it.
I’m still wondrin who Blowmany Jones is.
Is he some kinda former aflete, maybe a track and field guy?
I’m not sure just what the Snake would have done, but it wouldn’t have involved the words “candy” and “crush.” Maybe one, but not both.
Due credit to Bomani, that was pretty witty.
PFT Commenter: No Fences, no facts, no suprise.
Just when you think the taeks cant get stronger…
how is it humanly possible at this point?
This is gold!
PFTC is the Juggernaut of journalism. Once his taeks start, there’s no stopping them.
“And if you say “Limp Bizkit” in my presence again, someone’s gonna need to call the cops.”
I’m not really familiar with Bomani Jones (no offencse), but I feel like I can support him on this position.
bomani’s responses are gold. plays along great with PFTCommenter.
The Kevin Blackistone picture killed me. STRONG TAEKS!!!
That’s not Bomani Jones in the last pic, that’s Kevin Blackistone. You’re such a racist, PFT Commenter. And someone needs to edit your articles: SO MANY grammar errors!
/getting the ROLL TIDE out of the way so we can all enjoy this great article
The folks that don’t get it almost always have a problem with the spelling, but rarely have a problem with the overt racism. I guess that goes hand in hand with them not getting it in the first place.
@Hiroux — I was thinking the same thing on the racist stuff… quasi-weird. Or maybe they’re just okay with racism.
“Bomani: Do you see more red or blue underlines when you do your work?”
WORD, SON. RESPECT.
Neither becuse like 99.9% of white ppl PFTCommenter is colorblind
You caint have the Red and Blue without the WHITE in muh ‘MURIKKKA. Don’t you forget that ya queer, libtard, facist!!!!!!!!
/ROLLS OWN TIDE
PFT, you’re cooking with gas. The takes are just too hot to handle.
Lost it on the last picture. Strong taeks all around.
PFTC, so who is your Hot Taeks Mentor? Joe Theissman? Are you taking applications for Hot Taeks proteges? So many strong questions!
Hi, I’m Mike Patrick, and it’s a pleasure to be with you. Tonight we have PFT Commenter as well as Hall of Famer Joe Thiesmann in the booth enjoying this fine game between the resurgent Denver Broncos and their fierce rival the Oakland Raiders, who are coming off a 3 game winning streak, don’t you know, and the hot hand of Rich Gannon.
PFT Commenter, what do you think the keys are to the game today.
Theismann has some strong taeks on bladder control.
Oh, PFTC. You had me at “kind’ve.”
“As a White man, am I allowed to say the N-Word if Im singing along to a rap song as long as Im in blackface?”
Megyn Kelly approves of this question.
Hot take on Republicans, nice! Hot and fresh, super original. SHTRAWNG.
Not so much “bashing Republicans” as it was a reference to Ms. Kelly moderating a debate on your favorite channel.
My favorite channel is one without braindead imbecilic thoughtless illogical libtards, but that gets me like one or two of them, history channel, and the military channel, maybe.
Ancient aliens sound pretty liberal to me, just floating on down here “redistributing” their advanced technology freely to barbaric Mesopotamians, not asking for anything in return.
The History Channel, accurate? Mwahahahahah: [i1.kym-cdn.com]
The FOXtitutes are so hot there never wrong, and Megan Kelly just told me Jesus was a white, and everythin’g she says is 100$ accurrate, lot’s of Cock Asians lived in 1st century Palstine ppl forget that
Who is a worse human being, Megyn or Nancy Grace? You can only pick one.
Nancy Grace. Not even close.
Gretchen Carlson vs. Nancy Grace, on the other hand…
Irregardlessly, all you liberals can’t live witohut poundin your pud with a bag of fritos when you even hear the word tax cuts.
Enjoy that special sauce abortinists.
This is so great. Bonus authenticity taek point for misspelling Guinness.
Bomani did a nice job playing along/off of PFT. Looks like he’s one of the good ones* folks.
*Sports analysts, you’re racist for thinking anything different
Its “your racist’ you need to,, get you’re head out of you’re ass imo.
Look at Sill on his hi horse, showing off with his gramar and spelling instead of telling. SMH.
They’re’s no need for you to SMH. just tell Sill thanks `’ their’s the door.
“Their’s the door” ha ha very funny Id like you’re teeth to meet my foararm Iv’e got more in common wiht Prisco then knowing everyhting about fottball if you catch my drift
Completely fucking lost it on “their’s”… plain gold as usual Kommeriat.
Speaking of the screamy pile of walrus feces that is Skip Bayless:
“If you’re dreaming of a white NFL Christmas, I say bah humbug.
You sing, ‘Let it snow!’ I say let it go.
For me, watching football played in the snow is abominable, as in snowman.”
Oh. My. God.
If you’re looking for the worst possible writing conveying completely asinine bullshit, even PK can’t hold a candle to this man.
It will be glorious when a foot of snow gets dropped on New Jersey next February.
ALL FOOTBALL SHOULD ALWAYS BE PLAYED IN FLORDIA OR TEXUS!
OMG WHERE’D PATRICK GO
Patrick totally fucked us all over. THAT POSTER LIED!!!
If Patrick isn’t real, then I don’t know what to believe anymore.
Patrick thinks mothers are more overpaid than people who talk about athletes.
Seriously? Fuck Patrick.
PFT is a master race-baiter. Or is it mater-race baiter? Which one is less offensive?
The mater-race:
Damn these clumsy fingers. For once, spelling prevented telling.
that kid in the bottom left, turned away from the camera/looking the opposite way is definitely going places in life.
Race master baiter
Dude doesn’t work for the Huffing Post, come on. You tellin me he is like Cornball Parker! Come on!
Their’s no better defence than a “no offence” Mclamb IMHO thnks and godbless.
who the fuck IS Patrick?
Hey Cuntler, lay off Patrick, ok? He was just replying. What, is he supposed to just sit there silently and NOT REPLY?
What Patrick didn’t know was that with a few household items and a lack of certain inhibitions ANYONE can profit $5731 in four weeks on the computer.
Bomani Jones knows all about going around the world to find hidden gems with unique skillsets. Big fan of his show.
[i.imgur.com]
Florio post headline: “Saban rules out NFL return, maybe”
The transformation to Lardnugget is complete.