Philip Rivers Goes Berserk After Throwing Winning TD Against The Chiefs

That’s our Marmalard.

After the Chiefs regained the lead over the Chargers with less than a minute and a half remaining, things looked bleak for San Diego. But without any pass rush due to injuries to Tamba Hali and Justin Houston left Kansas City vulnerable on defense. The game-winning Chargers drive went 78 yards in less than a minute, ending with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Seyi Ajirotutu.