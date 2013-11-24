Philip Rivers Goes Berserk After Throwing Winning TD Against The Chiefs

That’s our Marmalard.
After the Chiefs regained the lead over the Chargers with less than a minute and a half remaining, things looked bleak for San Diego. But without any pass rush due to injuries to Tamba Hali and Justin Houston left Kansas City vulnerable on defense. The game-winning Chargers drive went 78 yards in less than a minute, ending with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Seyi Ajirotutu.
WHAT? HUH? WHAT? I SAVED YOUR HEATHEN ASSES AGAIN!
+1 our savior
Phillip Rivers the GIF that never stops giving…. slap that ass, Marmalard, you earned it!
CHARGERS ARE ON A PEPPERMINT ROLL!
Rivers looks like he wants to get him some Slap Ass
hilarious!!
AND GUESS WHO DIDN’T PLAY HIM FOR MATT RYAN
I went with Case Keenum over Rivers. Lets cry on each others’s shoulders.
Fuck that be some great giffage
Thanks Marm!
But did he say “Peppermint Roll whoo!”?
As the camera pans to its farthest point on the left, check out homeboy in the lower left corner with the gray hoodie. He’s quite amused by the whole spectacle.
I thought that was Ryan Mathews at first. Then I saw he didn’t shatter into a thousand pieces when Marmalard’s hand swooshed in his general vicinity.
Don’t show this gif to any women, chances are they’ll end up pregnant.
#immaculatereception
I was thinking that was the same reaction to each child conceived withing wedlock at the Marm household.
Unnngh, BABY, WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO