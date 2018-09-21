Dill Pickle Pizza Is Now A Thing, And The Internet Is Collectively Heaving In Revulsion

#Internet Reactions #Pizza #Food
09.21.18 1 hour ago

This week, Food Insider put the spotlight on a place called Rhino’s Pizzeria and Deli located in Webster, upstate New York, which has gone viral for a very unique pizza that comes topped with pickles. The “Big Dill Pizza,” as they call it, starts with a garlic sauce base in lieu of classic marinara, then gets covered in mozzarella cheese and a generous topping of pickles, finished off the a sprinkling of dill. Also, some of the more adventurous eaters like to douse their slices with ranch dressing.

The Big Dill has apparently put Rhino’s on the map, as an employee tells Insider that people have been coming from Buffalo, Syracuse, and even Pennsylvania to try the creation — which was the brain child of an employee who got the inspiration while attending a pickle festival last year. The pizzeria puts out about 30 pickle pies daily, and goes through approximately 10 gallons of pickles per week.

Despite all this however, the Big Dill Pizza hasn’t exactly gone viral because of people wanting to try it, as the general reception on Twitter has ranged from “why??” to “oh dear god why???”

