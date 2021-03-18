If you thought Piers Morgan would go quietly into the night…. well, you never thought that would happen. Yet the former Good Morning Britain and chronic grumpyman is outdoing himself after scoring the highest number of complaints in British TV history. Now, Piers is turning his wrath upon Gayle King after she told the CBS This Morning audience that she spoke with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and Meghan has proof of “everything” she told Oprah during the infamous CBS Evening News interview. Given that said proof would make Piers look even worse — since he stormed off live TV, quit his job, and thanked his haters over his claim that Meghan made up allegations of racism against the British Royal Family — Morgan is not happy at all with Gayle.

“Hi @GayleKing,” Piers tweeted. “[R]ather than acting as your Sussex friends’ PR mouthpiece to facilitate their ongoing public trashing of our Royal Family, how about doing your job as a journalist and ask them about all the lies they told in @Oprah’s interview? America should hear THE truth.”

It bears mentioning that Piers also declared that he doesn’t believe Meghan’s admission that she felt suicidal during her time with the British Royal Family, and much of this still reflects upon his admission that she ghosted him after a “pub date” years ago. Piers is definitely still looking out for #1, and this week, he told CNN Business, “There is a lot of interest in securing my services.” Will he land in a stateside gig? It’s actually not hard to believe that some entertainment-news outlet will pick him up since he’d certainly generate ratings, although complaints will arrive as well.

Then again, Piers might simply be angling for a Knightdom from Queen Elizabeth? His cheerleading for the Royal Fam is over the top, to put it mildly. “There’s a very deliberate & malicious campaign being perpetrated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to smear, defame and trash Britain, our Monarchy & the Royal Family as a bunch of heartless racists,” Morgan recently tweeted. “It’s disgusting. Time to stand up for our Queen.” Well, “Sir Piers” would be an unexpected development, but never say never.