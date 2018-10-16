Twitter Roasted Piers Morgan For Mocking Daniel Craig Holding His Baby

Rob Latour/Invision/AP

Bad as Piers Morgan is as a troll or as a Larry King replacement or as someone who actually bragged that they were in the Entourage movie, he’s even worse at Twitter. When he’s not being handily owned by J.K. Rowling, or Ewan McGregor, or Lady Gaga, he’s insulting his countless detractors with the same lame insult. So no surprise that he decided to start a beef with Daniel Craig, who’s wisely not on Twitter, about a picture of him carrying his newborn child in a spotted baby carrier.

Craig almost certainly doesn’t care about Piers Morgan, because who does? But the current James Bond (but not for much longer) had plenty of people willing to rush to his defense. Or at least to give the seemingly masochistic journalist-of-sorts a good group thwacking.