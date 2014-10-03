Get Out Of The Way Billy Fourth-Grader, Pizza Hut’s Book-It For Adults Is Here

Hello there! Would you like a reminder of how old you are? Next Wednesday, the Pizza Hut Book-It program is turning 30 years old. To celebrate, Pizza Hut is allowing registration of “Book-It Alumni” on their site. Basically, you tell them how old you are and what you do for a living, and they create an interactive map with the locations of aging hipsters all over the country. Signing up also means you get a coupon for a personal pan pizza, just like it’s 1987 again. And you don’t even have to read a book first.*
I don’t know about you nerds, but I was never in this for the free pizza, though pizza and books are basically the only things I need to survive in this world. I was always in it for the ultra cool jumbo hologram pin-back buttons:
“The number one thing we get asked by any adult who went through the program is can we please develop an adult version of the BOOK IT Program,” said Shelley Morehead, BOOK IT! Program Manager. “With the creation of the BOOK IT! Alumni page, we now have a destination to celebrate the positive memories that so many kids, now adults, have with the program.”
The Book-It program for school kids is still going strong after three decades. The company says they’ve reached 60 million children, and they are the longest-running corporate-supported reading program in the country.
In addition to providing the Alumni program, Pizza Hut launched an app for teachers and students to track their progress over the school year. If you have kids that read, and they fulfill their Book-It goals for all six months [they get all six of the stickers], you can register them for a $30,000 college scholarship that Pizza Hut is providing to one student, to celebrate the anniversary.
The Alumni program only runs until October 10th. Presumably that’s about when the map actually goes online, because I of course registered before I even started writing this and haven’t seen the map thing yet.
Via Daily Dot
*If anyone from Pizza Hut is reading this I’m in the middle of a book I thought was historical smut but turns out it’s mostly a biography about Peggy Shippen, okay with some smut, and anyway Benedict Arnold was awful, everybody. I deserve pizza.
