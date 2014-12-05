Pizza Hut Has Determined The Next Step In Pizza Evolution… Doritos Crunchy Crust

In his recent commercials, Papa John Schnatter tells Peyton Manning, “I can’t believe it took me 30 years to put Fritos on a pizza.” Most starving college students and stoners can’t believe it either, because using junk food as makeshift pizza toppings has been a pastime of most culinary MacGyvers for as long as this crazy rock has been spinning around the sun. To pretend like the Papa John’s Chili Frito Pizza is a gamechanger would be a stretch, but what Pizza Hut has done to rival that idea is nothing short of fast food madness.

It’s called the Doritos Crunchy Crust Pizza and it’s as simple-yet-absurd as it sounds – the pizza’s crust is packed with “molten mozzarella” and covered with broken pieces of Doritos. Replace the little plastic table that they put in the middle of the pizza with a giant flag and have it delivered by an overweight bald eagle, and this might be the most American thing that I’ve ever laid my hungry peepers on. Stay tuned for the official review.

