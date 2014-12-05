Pizza Hut Has Determined The Next Step In Pizza Evolution… Doritos Crunchy Crust

In his recent commercials, Papa John Schnatter tells Peyton Manning, “I can’t believe it took me 30 years to put Fritos on a pizza.” Most starving college students and stoners can’t believe it either, because using junk food as makeshift pizza toppings has been a pastime of most culinary MacGyvers for as long as this crazy rock has been spinning around the sun. To pretend like the Papa John’s Chili Frito Pizza is a gamechanger would be a stretch, but what Pizza Hut has done to rival that idea is nothing short of fast food madness.
It’s called the Doritos Crunchy Crust Pizza and it’s as simple-yet-absurd as it sounds – the pizza’s crust is packed with “molten mozzarella” and covered with broken pieces of Doritos. Replace the little plastic table that they put in the middle of the pizza with a giant flag and have it delivered by an overweight bald eagle, and this might be the most American thing that I’ve ever laid my hungry peepers on. Stay tuned for the official review.
(H/T to FoodBeast)
ZOMG
Considering they’re part of the same company this was inevitable. I know Ashley is adventurous in his food choices, try Nacho Doritos and a PBJ sandwich. Doritos can be separate or within the sandwich. Inevitably more enjoyable with 6+ beers in the system.
Youll burn for this YUM brands
Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and KFC: leading America to a quick and sorta-shame-filled early health-related death.
[i.imgur.com]
DadBoner better see residuals from this.
The chips will be soggy! Oh the humanity!
Sloppa John’s “pizza” is hurlworthy.
“Replace the little plastic table that they put in the middle of the pizza with a giant flag and have it delivered by an overweight bald eagle, and this might be the most American thing that I’ve ever laid my hungry peepers on.”
Except it’s Australian.
I already do this with pizzas but entire pizza covered in bbq doritos and then cheese on top .Microwave for 40 seconds.And hate myself later.Yet worth the heart palpitations.
YUM executive: Sir, sales at one of our brands is down.
YUM higher executive: Throw Doritos on something!
I’ll keep on saying it – we continue to act surprised by the obesity epidemic.
So I guess Guy Fieri is running the show over at Pizza Hut now?
barf
your move, Domino’s