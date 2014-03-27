A Pizza Place In Dallas Has A Lot Of People Freaking Out About Ranch Dressing

Earlier this month, a Redditor that goes by the wonderful name “Brostash” posted the above image from the Dallas pizzeria Cane Rosso to the /r/food subreddit and a lot of people started to freak the hell out over it. How bad did they freak out over it? Well, that was 22 days ago and websites from all over the world are still making a big deal about it, referring to the man behind this image as everything from some sort of insane food supervillain to an international hero to pizza lovers everywhere. Except what most of the people going nuts over this high-priced ranch dressing fiasco don’t realize is that this is old news. At least to the people of Dallas.
Owner Jay Jerrier, whose Neapolitan pizza is so beloved that he has opened three locations, obviously meant the ranch bottle and its absurd price tag to be a joke, but one man’s joke is another man’s OUTRAAAAAAAAGE! At least on the Internet, where people sometimes don’t get jokes. Eater reached out to Jerrier to get to the bottom of this mess and ask the most important question of all: “Why?”
How did the idea to actually put the display on the wall come about?
It was from one of my good friends who works at Pizza Hut in their innovations department. She comes up with some of the crazy things they do — not like the really weird stuff they do overseas, like the mini burgers on the crust — but some of the other stuff. Anyway, on our opening night in 2011, she jokingly gave me this big bottle of Hidden Valley ranch. It just sat in our office for a couple months, but as we were open longer, we kept having people ask, Oh do you have a side of ranch? And I was like, what do you want ranch for? To dip the crust in. Well, we don’t have ranch, but we’ll give you balsamic or Caesar or marinara if you want. It’s weird, it always seems to be young, college-age girls that ask for it.
It just kind of turned into a joke. Okay, if people are going to keep asking for ranch, I thought it’d be funny if I could find one of those “in case of emergency break glass” things. That’s how it started, I went online searching for one that I thought would fit a ranch bottle. I found that little [case] and we put it on the wall. Then I was just joking around with my head of operations, saying we should put some outrageous price on it. We printed out that little sign and put it up there in a frame we had lying around.
Jerrier’s overall response to the 900+ comments on Reddit and the numerous stories being written about this one picture is: “Dude, it’s a joke. Relax.” But people can’t relax when there’s debate to be had, especially in this era of neverending news filler. For example, here’s the news crew at Fox 29 in Philadelphia discussing this hot button issue at the top of the hour.
It’s amazing, the power of Reddit and the Internet in general. Especially when everyone who dips their pizza in ranch is DEAD WRONG. WHAT’S WRONG WITH YOU SICK PEOPLE?!?! #TeamBlueCheese #OrBleuCheese #WhicheverYouPrefer #MyHottestTakeOfAllTime
TeamBleuCheese for life…I know Western New York has your back Burnsy. That’s how we grow our winter blubber*.
*our winter blubber lasts through spring, summer, and fall
Blue Cheese > Ranch
All day, every day.
@Taco_Jones and twice on Sunday.
+1 Bleu cheese. But still shouldn’t be used on pizza.
Before I got to the bottom of the article I was getting my comment ready that everyone here In Da Buff know you dip in Bleu Cheese or nothing at all
Amen Williamsville, NY native and ain’t no ranch coming within 1000 feet of any pizza or wing I’m eating. I’ve had to explain many a time why the bleu will always be better than ranch but non natives just don’t see the light. Only so much one can do.
Last line of the paragraph couldn’t be more true. It’s always young college age girls
A little off topic, but bleu cheese is part of one of my super duper healthy snacks that I use on my diet. It’s real easy, you mix bleu cheese and plain greek yogurt and dip celery sticks in it. Yummy, and nutrition packed!
(Sorry, I am actually being serious…uh…oh, look! “More like ‘Dustbin Rowles’!” Guy’cha!)
Wouldn’t be the first time Fox reported news that wasn’t real.
hahahaha, they talk about eating pizza hut like it’s actually good pizza
I’m sorry, I couldn’t get past mini-burgers in the crust.
I dip pizza rolls in Ranch. Pizza sometimes. Fries, too. I will KILL ALL WHO OPPOSE. But, I usually just eat chicken, broccoli, and mustard. You want to feel awful? Eat a chicken breast with mustard. That’s dedication. If there is a Ranch vodka, however, I’ll be in AA after a week.
There might be a ranch vodka somewhere. UV apparently makes a sriracha one now.
I dip nothing in ranch or blue cheese. I don’t understand why wings comes with either. I want to taste the wing sauce, not blue cheese.
For the celery sticks, obviously.
If you dip a slice of pizza in anything at all than you ordered the wrong fucking pizza
This.
seconded.
Rust Cohle knows food.
This is food for chavs.
I find it hilarious how often Fox 29 ends up on Uproxx.
It’s Fox in Philly.
Yeah, I know. It’s my local Fox station. That’s why I’m always surprised to see it mentioned outside of Philly.
I went to dinner at Hooters with some friends and their kids and did you know on the children’s menu they charge $22.99 for Liver and Onions?
That is an OUTRAGE! First, who goes to Hooters and even orders that for their kids, and if they did, how can they POSSIBLY justify such an extraordinarily high price for it?
I’ve gotta say, I agree with you.
fuck you and fuck blue cheese.
in the ear.
It’s donair sauce on pizza or go fuck your mother.
@TravisLindsay Calm down, joey diaz
I dip my pizza sometimes and only God can judge me.