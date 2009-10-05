Plaxico Denied A Microwave

Plaxico Burress had a couple of visitors over the weekend, unfortunately they brought along some contraband that didn’t make it back to his cell.

Burress’ visibly pregnant wife, Tiffany, and their 3-year-old son, Elijah, visited him Saturday and again yesterday. On Saturday, his wife attempted to bring him a GE microwave oven but was turned away by guards and had to lug it back to her white Range Rover.

Plaxico and Tiffany had a brief conversation before the guards made her leave with the microwave, a transcript of which follows.

Plaxico: What the hell is this?

Tiffany: You said you wanted a cake.

Plaxico: This isn’t a cake.

Tiffany: No, that’s a microwave. Good one too. Same one Jack Donaghy uses. You can use it to make cake.

Plaxico: But that’s not what I asked for.

Tiffany: You know I don’t cook!

Plaxico: [looking inside the microwave] What the hell is this, some kind of prison microwave cake recipe book?

Tiffany: No, that’s a file.

Plaxico: A file?

Tiffany: You said you wanted a damn file in the cake. Man, what the hell’s wrong with you?

Plaxico: I meant a metal file.

Tiffany: Are you stupid or something? You can’t put metal in the microwave!

Plaxico: [applies palm of hand to his forehead region]