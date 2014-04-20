Please Enjoy Patrick Stewart And Ian McKellen In A Delightful Version Of ‘The Newlywed Game’

Entertainment Writer
04.20.14 6 Comments

Knowing their delightful friendship up to this point, how do you think Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen would fare in a version of The Newlywed Game?  This clip features just that and the result is another hilarious slice of friendship.

The clip dates back a month or so, but is making the Internet rounds now for some reason (I blame families and Easter). I would say that puts it somewhere before their excellent New York adventure and after their Super Bowl celebration, making their entire stay one of the most complete you could find.

Come to town, star in a set of plays, experience the tourist traps and become Internet darlings. It’s a pretty impressive checklist. You’ll find the Newlywed clip below, followed by another where they do impressions of each other. Enjoy while you’re taking a break from your family or you Swanson’s TV dinner.

(Via Buzzfeed Brews/Jezebel)

Around The Web

TAGSFriendshipSIR IAN MCKELLENSIR PATRICK STEWARTThe Newlywed Game

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP