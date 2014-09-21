Please Enjoy This 5th Grader’s Note Written After Discovering The Dead Kennedys

09.21.14
Photo of Dead Kennedys

I believe we’ve all done a lot of silly, smart, interesting, and unusual things in our youth that shaped us into the people we are today. It’s just that normally when people go on about such things, normal folks tend to give it a big wanking motion and go about their day. That doesn’t mean it isn’t cool, it just means people don’t personally care about you.

Now this awesome note from a 5th grader should be an exception to that because it features one of the more punk realizations you will ever find at that age. It belongs to 20-year-old Taylor Ruth and it represents the moment she found out about the Dead Kennedys from the library:

Now look, this could very well be fake. This is the Internet and we’ve said it a million times across dozens of bullsh*t articles about awesome things that turned out to be fake. That doesn’t lessen the main impact here: The Dead Kennedys are pretty damn cool. It would kill the excuse for the childish thoughts on the man and “fashists” with a heart.

“The man” does suck though and this did remind me of the time Jello Biafra played “the man” in Tapeheads. You can’t go wrong with Tapeheads.

(Via Badass Digest / Tumblr / VanayLands)

