Please Enjoy This 5th Grader’s Note Written After Discovering The Dead Kennedys

I believe we’ve all done a lot of silly, smart, interesting, and unusual things in our youth that shaped us into the people we are today. It’s just that normally when people go on about such things, normal folks tend to give it a big wanking motion and go about their day. That doesn’t mean it isn’t cool, it just means people don’t personally care about you.
Now this awesome note from a 5th grader should be an exception to that because it features one of the more punk realizations you will ever find at that age. It belongs to 20-year-old Taylor Ruth and it represents the moment she found out about the Dead Kennedys from the library:
Now look, this could very well be fake. This is the Internet and we’ve said it a million times across dozens of bullsh*t articles about awesome things that turned out to be fake. That doesn’t lessen the main impact here: The Dead Kennedys are pretty damn cool. It would kill the excuse for the childish thoughts on the man and “fashists” with a heart.
“The man” does suck though and this did remind me of the time Jello Biafra played “the man” in Tapeheads. You can’t go wrong with Tapeheads.
(Via Badass Digest / Tumblr / VanayLands)
Apparently this kid needed to spend a lot more time in the library.
Well technically it was written when she was a kid…unless she just couldn’t pass the 5th grade then I’m with you.
It’s a pretty good examination of most punk fan’s mindset: man I hate fascists who try to tell me what to do because a bunch of bands told me to.
Perfect!
Rules to live by.
The most beautiful penmanship of a 5th grader ever…..If they are a 5th grader.
Fifth graders can write just fine. A person isn’t gripping a pencil in his or first and scrawling crudely by the time they’re 11 or 12 years old. Especially girls, who tend to have far prettier handwriting in the first place.
Jesus. “…isn’t gripping a pencil in his or her fist.” EDIT FUNCTION, UPROXX.
I worked with the director of Tapeheads, guy named Bill Fishman. He was awesome and down to earth.
DK? Meh… (Yeah I said it!)