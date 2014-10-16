Please Spay And Neuter Your Pets, Charlie Brown: Here Is The Best Of The #RejectedPeanutsSpecials Hashtag

Last night It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown aired on ABC, as is the time-honored annual tradition, and in a couple of months they’ll air A Charlie Brown Christmas just like they do every year. Good old dependable Charlie Brown, right on schedule. So this timely #RejectedPeanutsSpecials hashtag began trending on Twitter last night, exploring the possibilities of what could have been, as well as some timely, modern updates. If you think about it, when it comes down to it It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is really pretty depressing, so some of these might even be a bit more uplifting — as long as there’s no cats in Pig Pen’s freezer. (AGAIN WITH THAT F*CKING HOARDERS EPISODE)
Leave Peanuts alone!
Not my idea, but a good one I heard a long time ago. The Peanuts Gang adapt Franz Kafka’s Metamorphosis.
“You’re Turning Into A Great Big Bug, Charlie Brown.”
The Red Haired Girl gave you Herpes Charlie Brown.
You should get that looked at, Charlie Brown
If you haven’t seen any of these parodies get on that now.
damn nice hustle Chimpo!
Good Grief
Thanks Stacey!