Please Spay And Neuter Your Pets, Charlie Brown: Here Is The Best Of The #RejectedPeanutsSpecials Hashtag

10.16.14

Last night It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown aired on ABC, as is the time-honored annual tradition, and in a couple of months they’ll air A Charlie Brown Christmas just like they do every year. Good old dependable Charlie Brown, right on schedule. So this timely #RejectedPeanutsSpecials hashtag began trending on Twitter last night, exploring the possibilities of what could have been, as well as some timely, modern updates. If you think about it, when it comes down to it It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is really pretty depressing, so some of these might even be a bit more uplifting — as long as there’s no cats in Pig Pen’s freezer. (AGAIN WITH THAT F*CKING HOARDERS EPISODE)

https://twitter.com/cc20082008/status/522799036064350209

