Please Spay And Neuter Your Pets, Charlie Brown: Here Is The Best Of The #RejectedPeanutsSpecials Hashtag

Last night It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown aired on ABC, as is the time-honored annual tradition, and in a couple of months they’ll air A Charlie Brown Christmas just like they do every year. Good old dependable Charlie Brown, right on schedule. So this timely #RejectedPeanutsSpecials hashtag began trending on Twitter last night, exploring the possibilities of what could have been, as well as some timely, modern updates. If you think about it, when it comes down to it It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is really pretty depressing, so some of these might even be a bit more uplifting — as long as there’s no cats in Pig Pen’s freezer. (AGAIN WITH THAT F*CKING HOARDERS EPISODE)

"Linus and the Smallpox Blanket. A Columbus Day Special." #rejectedpeanutsspecials — Rob Clements (@beatlejuicer) October 16, 2014

https://twitter.com/cc20082008/status/522799036064350209

DON'T READ THE COMMENTS, CHARLIE BROWN #rejectedpeanutsspecials — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) October 16, 2014

It's the Great Goiter, Charlie Brown. #RejectedPeanutsSpecials — Josh Kurp (@JoshKurp) October 16, 2014

It's the Great Pumpkin Spiced Latte, Charlie Brown #rejectedpeanutsspecials — Tom Elliott (@theotherelliott) October 16, 2014

FoxNews Presents: "Lucy The Doctor Isn't In Anymore Because of Obamacare" #rejectedpeanutsspecials — AmyJParrent (@AmyJParrent) October 16, 2014

Stop Sending Me Dick Pics, Charle Brown #rejectedpeanutsspecials — MustBeTheMeds (@MustBeTheMeds) October 16, 2014

Your Cousin Is A Bad Influence Charlie Brown #rejectedpeanutsspecials pic.twitter.com/3nPT7D9FvS — Travis Lindsay (@Trav_is_lindsay) October 16, 2014

I'm Having A Heart Attack, Charlie Br #rejectedpeanutsspecials — Alex Halpern (@HalpernAlex) October 16, 2014