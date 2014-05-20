Gotta Kill ‘Em All: Pokemon And Mortal Kombat Are A Perfect Match Made In Hell

05.20.14 4 years ago

According to the games, Pokemon only battle until one critter or the other “faints”, but come on — we all know the truth. Pokemon are brutal little bastards, and being hit with a giant fire attack of bolt of lightning causes more serious side effects than fainting.

So, Pokemon as Mortal Kombat characters? Honestly, that just makes sense. Check out some brutal Poke-Fatalities as imagined by YouTube user Adrian Jensen below…

Hey, I’d play it, although it needs more Squirtle. Blastoise pulling a Godzilla and just baby-birding water down a Pokemon’s neck until it explodes is something I want to see.

via Kotaku

