In 2016, Pokemon Go was a craze that swept the nation and had everybody and their mother (literally in some cases) staring down at their phones to chase after imaginary monsters suddenly inhabiting the very world as we knew it. Although the mobile game contributed to more than a handful of Pokemon Go-related injuries and deaths, it was mostly lauded as a way of getting people to go outdoors and get some exercise.

Now, Pokemon Sleep, an upcoming mobile game planned for a 2020 release “wants to do for sleeping what Pokemon Go did for walking.” The Pokemon Company announced in a statement this week that the app aims to turn sleeping into entertainment by tracking a user’s sleeping patterns. The gameplay will apparently adjust based on an individual’s sleeping pattern and an external device will then send the sleep data to user smartphones.

“The concept of this game is for players to look forward to waking up every morning,” said Pokemon’s chief executive, Tsunekazu Ishihara, during a press conference on Wednesday. “Everyone spends a large part of their lives sleeping, and turning that into entertainment is our next challenge.”